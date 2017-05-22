How to configure MySQL Multi-Master Replication on Oracle Linux
This tutorial explains how to setup and configure MySQL multi-master replication on Oracle Linux. As you all may already know, MySQL is a well known top notch database product that has proven to be enterprise ready. As data is crucial for every organization, most database administrators are looking for a suitable solution to setup high availability to ensure user are able to access their data 24/7. MySQL replication is a solution that can ensure a high availability policy. On top of that, MySQL replication is also able to help database administrators to distribute the load on multiple database servers by load balancing the READ and WRITE requests. Unfortunately, basic replication can only offer benefits on READ requests. Due to that, MySQL multi-master replication was introduced to offer replication for WRITE request as well.
1. Preliminary Note
For this tutorial, I am using Oracle Linux 6.8 in the 32bit version. Please note that even though the configuration is made under Oracle Linux, yet the steps and configuration are mainly the same to CentOS and Red Hat Linux. In this tutorial, we will use 2 servers. On each of them, we will set up a MySQL database and configure it for multi-master replication. At the end of this tutorial, we will see that any READ or WRITE request including DDL (Data Definition Language) and DML (Data Manipulation Language) requests will be run on both servers.
2. Installation Phase
For the installation phase, we do only require the MySQL server package for the configuration phase and MySQL client for accessing the database environment. Both packages do require some dependencies to be installed. First, let's confirm the version of our Operating System and note down the IP address for pre-configuration.
[[email protected] ~]# lsb_release -a
[[email protected] ~]# ifconfig
Now do the same on the other server.
[[email protected] ~]# lsb_release -a
[[email protected] ~]# ifconfig
Next add the IP address to the server's hosts file. Do the same on both server like below.
[[email protected] ~]# vi /etc/hosts
127.0.0.1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4
::1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6
192.168.43.11 DB1
192.168.43.12 DB2
Next, I will configure a new repository to install the MySQL server and MySQL client packages via yum utility. Please do this on BOTH servers.
[[email protected] ~]# cd /etc/yum.repos.d/
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# ls
OEL6.repo
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# wget http://repo.mysql.com/mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm
The new repository for the latest MySQL version have been installed. Let's enable them.
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# vi mysql-community.repo
# Enable to use MySQL 5.6
[mysql56-community]
name=MySQL 5.6 Community Server
baseurl=http://repo.mysql.com/yum/mysql-5.6-community/el/6/$basearch/
enabled=1
gpgcheck=1
gpgkey=file:/etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-mysql
Once done, let's ensure that the MySQL packages are available.
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# rpm -qa|grep -i mysql
mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch
Great, now we've half way done. As no MySQL packages are installed in the current server, let's start the package installation. Below are the steps.
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]#
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# yum install mysql-server mysql-client
Excellent, now the installation is done. Start the MySQL daemon for the first time.
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# service mysqld restart
Stopping mysqld: [ OK ]
#NAME?
Great, now our MySQL server service is up. Let's confirm it by listing the port used by the MySQL service. By default, MySQL will use port 3306 when starting up the service. Below are the commands:
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# netstat -apn|grep -i mysql
tcp 0 0 :::3306 :::* LISTEN 2139/mysqld
unix 2 [ ACC ] STREAM LISTENING 16018 2139/mysqld /var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock
Now, let's setup an initial password for the MySQL root user to ensure we didn't miss out the basic security for our MySQL server.
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# mysqladmin -u root password "Pass1234"
Warning: Using a password on the command line interface can be insecure.
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# mysql -u root -p
Enter password:
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 5
Server version: 5.6.36 MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> select user();
+----------------+
| user() |
+----------------+
| [email protected] |
+----------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
Done with the installation phase. Let's move on to the configuration of the multi-master replication setup.
3. Configuration Phase
Let's go inside the MySQL my.cnf configuration file and make the changes like below on server DB1.
[[email protected] ~]# vi /etc/my.cnf
[mysqld]
datadir=/var/lib/mysql
socket=/var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock
port=3306
innodb_file_per_table=ON
pid-file=/var/lib/mysql/mysqld.pid
server-id = 11
log_bin = /var/log/mysql/mysql-bin.log
binlog_do_db = test_rep
Below is the explaination for the configuration:
- server-id ==> The replication ID
- log_bin ==> The log file to be use for replication activity
- binlog_do_db ==> The database that related for replication process
Once done, let's go inside the MySQL server environment and create the related database and assign a user for the replication process.
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p
Enter password:
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 5
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> show databases;
+--------------------+
| Database |
+--------------------+
| information_schema |
| mysql |
| performance_schema |
| test |
+--------------------+
4 rows in set (0.01 sec)
mysql> create database test_rep;
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec)
mysql> create user 'replicator'@'DB2' identified by 'Rep1234';
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.01 sec)
mysql> grant replication slave on *.* to 'replicator'@'DB2';
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)
Done, now restart the MySQL server and see if the configuration has been activated or not. Below are the steps:
[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# service mysqld restart
Stopping mysqld: [ OK ]
Starting mysqld: [ OK ]
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p
Enter password:
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 5
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> show master status;
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
| File | Position | Binlog_Do_DB | Binlog_Ignore_DB | Executed_Gtid_Set |
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
| mysql-bin.000001 | 854 | test_rep | | |
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
Excellent, now let's setup server DB2 to be a slave server for the DB1 replication master and on top of that setting up the server DB2 also as a master for DB1 server. Below are the steps:
[[email protected] ~]# vi /etc/my.cnf
[mysqld]
datadir=/var/lib/mysql
socket=/var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock
port=3306
innodb_file_per_table=ON
pid-file=/var/lib/mysql/mysqld.pid
server-id = 12
log_bin = /var/log/mysql/mysql-bin.log
binlog_do_db = test_rep
Same like configuration in DB1, let's go inside the MySQL server environment and create the related database and assign a user for the replication process.
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p
Enter password:
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 5
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> show databases;
+--------------------+
| Database |
+--------------------+
| information_schema |
| mysql |
| performance_schema |
| test |
+--------------------+
4 rows in set (0.01 sec)
mysql> create database test_rep;
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec)
mysql> create user 'replicator'@'DB1' identified by 'Rep1234';
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.01 sec)
mysql> grant replication slave on *.* to 'replicator'@'DB1';
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)
mysql> show slave status;
Empty set (0.01 sec)
Done, now let's restart the DB2 MySQL server and see if the if the configuration has been activated or not. If yes, then we continue to proceed with the creation of the slave for DB1 server.
[[email protected] ~]# service mysqld restart
Stopping mysqld: [ OK ]
Starting mysqld: [ OK ]
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p
Enter password:
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 5
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> show master status;
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
| File | Position | Binlog_Do_DB | Binlog_Ignore_DB | Executed_Gtid_Set |
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
| mysql-bin.000001 | 553 | test_rep | | |
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
mysql> stop slave;
Query OK, 0 rows affected, 1 warning (0.00 sec)
mysql> CHANGE MASTER TO MASTER_HOST = 'DB1', MASTER_PORT = 3306, MASTER_USER = 'replicator', MASTER_PASSWORD = 'Rep1234', MASTER_LOG_FILE = 'mysql-bin.000001', MASTER_LOG_POS = 854;
Query OK, 0 rows affected, 2 warnings (0.07 sec)
mysql> start slave;
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.04 sec)
mysql> show slave status\G;
*************************** 1. row ***************************
Slave_IO_State: Waiting for master to send event
Master_Host: DB1
Master_User: replicator
Master_Port: 3306
Connect_Retry: 60
Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001
Read_Master_Log_Pos: 854
Relay_Log_File: mysqld-relay-bin.000002
Relay_Log_Pos: 284
Relay_Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001
Slave_IO_Running: Yes
Slave_SQL_Running: Yes
Replicate_Do_DB:
Replicate_Ignore_DB:
Replicate_Do_Table:
Replicate_Ignore_Table:
Replicate_Wild_Do_Table:
Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table:
Last_Errno: 0
Last_Error:
Skip_Counter: 0
Exec_Master_Log_Pos: 854
Relay_Log_Space: 459
Until_Condition: None
Until_Log_File:
Until_Log_Pos: 0
Master_SSL_Allowed: No
Master_SSL_CA_File:
Master_SSL_CA_Path:
Master_SSL_Cert:
Master_SSL_Cipher:
Master_SSL_Key:
Seconds_Behind_Master: 0
Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert: No
Last_IO_Errno: 0
Last_IO_Error:
Last_SQL_Errno: 0
Last_SQL_Error:
Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids:
Master_Server_Id: 11
Master_UUID: 6e143d91-3635-11e7-b9ad-08002742c04c
Master_Info_File: /var/lib/mysql/master.info
SQL_Delay: 0
SQL_Remaining_Delay: NULL
Slave_SQL_Running_State: Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it
Master_Retry_Count: 86400
Master_Bind:
Last_IO_Error_Timestamp:
Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp:
Master_SSL_Crl:
Master_SSL_Crlpath:
Retrieved_Gtid_Set:
Executed_Gtid_Set:
Auto_Position: 0
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
ERROR:
No query specified
mysql> show slave status;
+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------
| Slave_IO_State | Master_Host | Master_User | Master_Port | Connect_Retry | Master_Log_File | Read_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_File | Relay_Log_Pos | Relay_Master_Log_File | Slave_IO_Running | Slave_SQL_Running | Replicate_Do_DB | Replicate_Ignore_DB | Replicate_Do_Table | Replicate_Ignore_Table | Replicate_Wild_Do_Table | Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table | Last_Errno | Last_Error | Skip_Counter | Exec_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_Space | Until_Condition | Until_Log_File | Until_Log_Pos | Master_SSL_Allowed | Master_SSL_CA_File | Master_SSL_CA_Path | Master_SSL_Cert | Master_SSL_Cipher | Master_SSL_Key | Seconds_Behind_Master | Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert | Last_IO_Errno | Last_IO_Error | Last_SQL_Errno | Last_SQL_Error | Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids | Master_Server_Id | Master_UUID | Master_Info_File | SQL_Delay | SQL_Remaining_Delay | Slave_SQL_Running_State | Master_Retry_Count | Master_Bind | Last_IO_Error_Timestamp | Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp | Master_SSL_Crl | Master_SSL_Crlpath | Retrieved_Gtid_Set | Executed_Gtid_Set | Auto_Position |
+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------
| Waiting for master to send event | DB1 | replicator | 3306 | 60 | mysql-bin.000001 | 854 | mysqld-relay-bin.000002 | 284 | mysql-bin.000001 | Yes | Yes | | | | | | | 0 | | 0 | 854 | 459 | None | | 0 | No | | | | | | 0 | No | 0 | | 0 | | | 11 | 6e143d91-3635-11e7-b9ad-08002742c04c | /var/lib/mysql/master.info | 0 | NULL | Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it | 86400 | | | | | | | | 0 |
+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
Great! As everything has been setup for DB2 server, let go back to DB1 server and make the slave configuration for the DB2 server.
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p
Enter password:
Warning: Using a password on the command line interface can be insecure.
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 11
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> show master status;
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
| File | Position | Binlog_Do_DB | Binlog_Ignore_DB | Executed_Gtid_Set |
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
| mysql-bin.000001 | 854 | test_rep | | |
+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+
1 row in set (0.01 sec)
mysql> stop slave;
Query OK, 0 rows affected, 1 warning (0.00 sec)
mysql> CHANGE MASTER TO MASTER_HOST = 'DB2', MASTER_PORT = 3306, MASTER_USER = 'replicator', MASTER_PASSWORD = 'Rep1234', MASTER_LOG_FILE = 'mysql-bin.000001', MASTER_LOG_POS = 553;
Query OK, 0 rows affected, 2 warnings (0.25 sec)
mysql> start slave;
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.03 sec)
mysql> show slave status;
+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------
| Slave_IO_State | Master_Host | Master_User | Master_Port | Connect_Retry | Master_Log_File | Read_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_File | Relay_Log_Pos | Relay_Master_Log_File | Slave_IO_Running | Slave_SQL_Running | Replicate_Do_DB | Replicate_Ignore_DB | Replicate_Do_Table | Replicate_Ignore_Table | Replicate_Wild_Do_Table | Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table | Last_Errno | Last_Error | Skip_Counter | Exec_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_Space | Until_Condition | Until_Log_File | Until_Log_Pos | Master_SSL_Allowed | Master_SSL_CA_File | Master_SSL_CA_Path | Master_SSL_Cert | Master_SSL_Cipher | Master_SSL_Key | Seconds_Behind_Master | Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert | Last_IO_Errno | Last_IO_Error | Last_SQL_Errno | Last_SQL_Error | Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids | Master_Server_Id | Master_UUID | Master_Info_File | SQL_Delay | SQL_Remaining_Delay | Slave_SQL_Running_State | Master_Retry_Count | Master_Bind | Last_IO_Error_Timestamp | Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp | Master_SSL_Crl | Master_SSL_Crlpath | Retrieved_Gtid_Set | Executed_Gtid_Set | Auto_Position |
+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------
| Waiting for master to send event | DB2 | replicator | 3306 | 60 | mysql-bin.000001 | 553 | mysqld-relay-bin.000002 | 284 | mysql-bin.000001 | Yes | Yes | | | | | | | 0 | | 0 | 553 | 459 | None | | 0 | No | | | | | | 0 | No | 0 | | 0 | | | 12 | 14f5ab41-3c7b-11e7-a293-08002742c04c | /var/lib/mysql/master.info | 0 | NULL | Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it | 86400 | | | | | | | | 0 |
+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------
1 row in set (0.01 sec)
mysql> show slave status\G;
*************************** 1. row ***************************
Slave_IO_State: Waiting for master to send event
Master_Host: DB2
Master_User: replicator
Master_Port: 3306
Connect_Retry: 60
Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001
Read_Master_Log_Pos: 553
Relay_Log_File: mysqld-relay-bin.000002
Relay_Log_Pos: 284
Relay_Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001
Slave_IO_Running: Yes
Slave_SQL_Running: Yes
Replicate_Do_DB:
Replicate_Ignore_DB:
Replicate_Do_Table:
Replicate_Ignore_Table:
Replicate_Wild_Do_Table:
Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table:
Last_Errno: 0
Last_Error:
Skip_Counter: 0
Exec_Master_Log_Pos: 553
Relay_Log_Space: 459
Until_Condition: None
Until_Log_File:
Until_Log_Pos: 0
Master_SSL_Allowed: No
Master_SSL_CA_File:
Master_SSL_CA_Path:
Master_SSL_Cert:
Master_SSL_Cipher:
Master_SSL_Key:
Seconds_Behind_Master: 0
Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert: No
Last_IO_Errno: 0
Last_IO_Error:
Last_SQL_Errno: 0
Last_SQL_Error:
Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids:
Master_Server_Id: 12
Master_UUID: 14f5ab41-3c7b-11e7-a293-08002742c04c
Master_Info_File: /var/lib/mysql/master.info
SQL_Delay: 0
SQL_Remaining_Delay: NULL
Slave_SQL_Running_State: Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it
Master_Retry_Count: 86400
Master_Bind:
Last_IO_Error_Timestamp:
Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp:
Master_SSL_Crl:
Master_SSL_Crlpath:
Retrieved_Gtid_Set:
Executed_Gtid_Set:
Auto_Position: 0
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
ERROR:
No query specified
Nicely done, now as everything is ready in place, let's proceed with the testing phase to conclude all configuration was made correctly.
4. Testing Phase
Before we start the test, let's make the assumptions for the final result expectations. For this test, we will create a table on DB1 MySQL server then on DB2 we will check if the table automatically exists or not. If yes then we will add a new data row into it and check again in DB1 server if new data is available on both servers.
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p test_rep
Enter password:
Warning: Using a password on the command line interface can be insecure.
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 16
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> select database();
+------------+
| database() |
+------------+
| test_rep |
+------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
mysql> create table tbl1( id int(11) primary key auto_increment, fullname varchar(30));
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.22 sec)
mysql> show tables in test_rep;
+--------------------+
| Tables_in_test_rep |
+--------------------+
| tbl1 |
+--------------------+
1 row in set (0.01 sec)
Done, as the table creation is a DDL (Data Definition Language) statement, there's no need to enter a commit command. Now let's go inside DB2 MySQL server and see if the newly table created exists.
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p test_rep
Enter password:
Reading table information for completion of table and column names
You can turn off this feature to get a quicker startup with -A
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 8
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> show tables in test_rep;
+--------------------+
| Tables_in_test_rep |
+--------------------+
| tbl1 |
+--------------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
mysql> insert into tbl1 ( fullname ) values ('Shahril'), ('mark'), ('Allen'), ('Suzy'), ('Adam') ;
Query OK, 5 rows affected (0.05 sec)
Records: 5 Duplicates: 0 Warnings: 0
mysql> select * from tbl1;
+----+----------+
| id | fullname |
+----+----------+
| 1 | Shahril |
| 2 | mark |
| 3 | Allen |
| 4 | Suzy |
| 5 | Adam |
+----+----------+
5 rows in set (0.00 sec)
mysql> commit;
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)
Excellent, notice that the newly table created table in DB1 server now automatically exists in DB2 MySQL server. Then we also managed to insert 5 rows of data into the table. For the final check, let's see if the updated rows in table TBL1 can be seen in DB1 server as well.
[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p test_rep
Enter password:
Reading table information for completion of table and column names
You can turn off this feature to get a quicker startup with -A
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 8
Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)
Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql> select * from tbl1;
+----+----------+
| id | fullname |
+----+----------+
| 1 | Shahril |
| 2 | mark |
| 3 | Allen |
| 4 | Suzy |
| 5 | Adam |
+----+----------+
5 rows in set (0.01 sec)
mysql> delete from tbl1 where fullname like 'A%';
Query OK, 2 rows affected (0.07 sec)
mysql> select * from tbl1;
+----+----------+
| id | fullname |
+----+----------+
| 1 | Shahril |
| 2 | mark |
| 4 | Suzy |
+----+----------+
3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Thumbs up! We've successfully created a MySQL multi-master replication between 2 servers.