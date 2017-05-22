How to configure MySQL Multi-Master Replication on Oracle Linux

This tutorial explains how to setup and configure MySQL multi-master replication on Oracle Linux. As you all may already know, MySQL is a well known top notch database product that has proven to be enterprise ready. As data is crucial for every organization, most database administrators are looking for a suitable solution to setup high availability to ensure user are able to access their data 24/7. MySQL replication is a solution that can ensure a high availability policy. On top of that, MySQL replication is also able to help database administrators to distribute the load on multiple database servers by load balancing the READ and WRITE requests. Unfortunately, basic replication can only offer benefits on READ requests. Due to that, MySQL multi-master replication was introduced to offer replication for WRITE request as well.



1. Preliminary Note

For this tutorial, I am using Oracle Linux 6.8 in the 32bit version. Please note that even though the configuration is made under Oracle Linux, yet the steps and configuration are mainly the same to CentOS and Red Hat Linux. In this tutorial, we will use 2 servers. On each of them, we will set up a MySQL database and configure it for multi-master replication. At the end of this tutorial, we will see that any READ or WRITE request including DDL (Data Definition Language) and DML (Data Manipulation Language) requests will be run on both servers.



2. Installation Phase

For the installation phase, we do only require the MySQL server package for the configuration phase and MySQL client for accessing the database environment. Both packages do require some dependencies to be installed. First, let's confirm the version of our Operating System and note down the IP address for pre-configuration.



[[email protected] ~]# lsb_release -a

LSB Version: :base-4.0-ia32:base-4.0-noarch:core-4.0-ia32:core-4.0-noarch:graphics-4.0-ia32:graphics-4.0-noarch:printing-4.0-ia32:printing-4.0-noarch

Distributor ID: OracleServer

Description: Oracle Linux Server release 6.8

Release: 6.8

Codename: n/a



[[email protected] ~]# ifconfig

eth0 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr 08:00:27:42:C0:4C

inet addr:192.168.43.11 Bcast:192.168.43.255 Mask:255.255.255.0

inet6 addr: fe80::a00:27ff:fe42:c04c/64 Scope:Link

UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:1500 Metric:1

RX packets:544 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0

TX packets:79 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0

collisions:0 txqueuelen:1000

RX bytes:51274 (50.0 KiB) TX bytes:9474 (9.2 KiB)



lo Link encap:Local Loopback

inet addr:127.0.0.1 Mask:255.0.0.0

inet6 addr: ::1/128 Scope:Host

UP LOOPBACK RUNNING MTU:65536 Metric:1

RX packets:4 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0

TX packets:4 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0

collisions:0 txqueuelen:0

RX bytes:240 (240.0 b) TX bytes:240 (240.0 b)

Now do the same on the other server.



[[email protected] ~]# lsb_release -a

LSB Version: :base-4.0-ia32:base-4.0-noarch:core-4.0-ia32:core-4.0-noarch:graphics-4.0-ia32:graphics-4.0-noarch:printing-4.0-ia32:printing-4.0-noarch

Distributor ID: OracleServer

Description: Oracle Linux Server release 6.8

Release: 6.8

Codename: n/a



[[email protected] ~]# ifconfig

eth0 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr 09:00:30:42:C1:5D

inet addr:192.168.43.12 Bcast:192.168.43.255 Mask:255.255.255.0

inet6 addr: fe80::a00:27ff:fe42:c04c/64 Scope:Link

UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:1500 Metric:1

RX packets:544 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0

TX packets:79 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0

collisions:0 txqueuelen:1000

RX bytes:51274 (50.0 KiB) TX bytes:9474 (9.2 KiB)



lo Link encap:Local Loopback

inet addr:127.0.0.1 Mask:255.0.0.0

inet6 addr: ::1/128 Scope:Host

UP LOOPBACK RUNNING MTU:65536 Metric:1

RX packets:4 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0

TX packets:4 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0

collisions:0 txqueuelen:0

RX bytes:240 (240.0 b) TX bytes:240 (240.0 b)

Next add the IP address to the server's hosts file. Do the same on both server like below.



[[email protected] ~]# vi /etc/hosts

127.0.0.1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4

::1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6



192.168.43.11 DB1

192.168.43.12 DB2

Next, I will configure a new repository to install the MySQL server and MySQL client packages via yum utility. Please do this on BOTH servers.



[[email protected] ~]# cd /etc/yum.repos.d/

[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# ls

OEL6.repo



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# wget http://repo.mysql.com/mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm

--2017-05-22 09:43:59-- http://repo.mysql.com/mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm

Resolving repo.mysql.com... 23.8.231.210

Connecting to repo.mysql.com|23.8.231.210|:80... connected.

HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK

Length: 5824 (5.7K) [application/x-redhat-package-manager]

Saving to: "mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm"



100%[==================================================>] 5,824 --.-K/s in 0s



2017-05-22 09:44:00 (264 MB/s) - "mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm" saved [5824/5824]



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# ls

OEL6.repo mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# rpm -Uvh mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm

Preparing... ########################################### [100%]

1:mysql-community-release########################################### [100%]



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# ls

CentOS.repo mysql-community.repo

mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch.rpm mysql-community-source.repo

The new repository for the latest MySQL version have been installed. Let's enable them.





[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# vi mysql-community.repo

# Enable to use MySQL 5.6

[mysql56-community]

name=MySQL 5.6 Community Server

baseurl=http://repo.mysql.com/yum/mysql-5.6-community/el/6/$basearch/

enabled=1

gpgcheck=1

gpgkey=file:/etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-mysql

Once done, let's ensure that the MySQL packages are available.





[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# rpm -qa|grep -i mysql

mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch

Great, now we've half way done. As no MySQL packages are installed in the current server, let's start the package installation. Below are the steps.

[[email protected] yum.repos.d]#

[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# yum install mysql-server mysql-client

Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, refresh-packagekit, security

Setting up Install Process

Repository 'OEL' is missing name in configuration, using id

Determining fastest mirrors

epel/metalink | 6.2 kB 00:00

* epel: epel.mirror.angkasa.id

* remi-php56: remi.mirror.wearetriple.com

* remi-safe: remi.mirror.wearetriple.com

OEL | 3.7 kB 00:00

epel | 4.3 kB 00:00

epel/primary_db | 5.9 MB 00:00

mysql-connectors-community | 2.5 kB 00:00

mysql-connectors-community/primary_db | 15 kB 00:00

mysql-tools-community | 2.5 kB 00:00

mysql-tools-community/primary_db | 35 kB 00:00

mysql56-community | 2.5 kB 00:00

mysql56-community/primary_db | 183 kB 00:00

remi-php56 | 2.9 kB 00:00

remi-php56/primary_db | 218 kB 00:01

remi-safe | 2.9 kB 00:00

remi-safe/primary_db | 725 kB 00:02

Package mysql-server is obsoleted by mysql-community-server, trying to install mysql-community-server-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 instead

No package mysql-client available.

Resolving Dependencies

--> Running transaction check

---> Package mysql-community-server.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6 will be installed

--> Processing Dependency: mysql-community-common(i686) = 5.6.36-2.el6 for package: mysql-community-server-5.6.36-2.el6.i686

--> Processing Dependency: mysql-community-client(i686) >= 5.6.10 for package: mysql-community-server-5.6.36-2.el6.i686

--> Processing Dependency: perl(DBI) for package: mysql-community-server-5.6.36-2.el6.i686

--> Running transaction check

---> Package mysql-community-client.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6 will be installed

--> Processing Dependency: mysql-community-libs(i686) >= 5.6.10 for package: mysql-community-client-5.6.36-2.el6.i686

---> Package mysql-community-common.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6 will be installed

---> Package perl-DBI.i686 0:1.609-4.el6 will be installed

--> Running transaction check

---> Package mysql-community-libs.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6 will be installed

--> Finished Dependency Resolution



Dependencies Resolved



============================================================================================

Package Arch Version Repository Size

============================================================================================

Installing:

mysql-community-server i686 5.6.36-2.el6 mysql56-community 55 M

Installing for dependencies:

mysql-community-client i686 5.6.36-2.el6 mysql56-community 18 M

mysql-community-common i686 5.6.36-2.el6 mysql56-community 308 k

mysql-community-libs i686 5.6.36-2.el6 mysql56-community 1.9 M

perl-DBI i686 1.609-4.el6 CentOS 705 k



Transaction Summary

============================================================================================

Install 5 Package(s)



Total download size: 76 M

Installed size: 338 M

Is this ok [y/N]: y

Downloading Packages:

(1/5): mysql-community-client-5.6.36-2.el6.i686.rpm | 18 MB 00:01

(2/5): mysql-community-common-5.6.36-2.el6.i686.rpm | 308 kB 00:00

(3/5): mysql-community-libs-5.6.36-2.el6.i686.rpm | 1.9 MB 00:00

(4/5): mysql-community-server-5.6.36-2.el6.i686.rpm | 55 MB 00:02

(5/5): perl-DBI-1.609-4.el6.i686.rpm | 705 kB 00:00

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total 18 MB/s | 76 MB 00:04

warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 5072e1f5: NOKEY

Retrieving key from file:/etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-mysql

Importing GPG key 0x5072E1F5:

Userid : MySQL Release Engineering <[email protected] >

Package: mysql-community-release-el6-5.noarch (installed)

From : file:/etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-mysql

Is this ok [y/N]: y

Running rpm_check_debug

Running Transaction Test

Transaction Test Succeeded

Running Transaction

Warning: RPMDB altered outside of yum.

Installing : mysql-community-common-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 1/5

Installing : mysql-community-libs-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 2/5

Installing : mysql-community-client-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 3/5

Installing : perl-DBI-1.609-4.el6.i686 4/5

Installing : mysql-community-server-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 5/5

Verifying : perl-DBI-1.609-4.el6.i686 1/5

Verifying : mysql-community-server-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 2/5

Verifying : mysql-community-libs-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 3/5

Verifying : mysql-community-common-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 4/5

Verifying : mysql-community-client-5.6.36-2.el6.i686 5/5



Installed:

mysql-community-server.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6



Dependency Installed:

mysql-community-client.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6 mysql-community-common.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6

mysql-community-libs.i686 0:5.6.36-2.el6 perl-DBI.i686 0:1.609-4.el6



Complete!

Excellent, now the installation is done. Start the MySQL daemon for the first time.



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# service mysqld restart

Stopping mysqld: [ OK ]

Initializing MySQL database: 2017-05-22 09:55:53 0 [Warning] TIMESTAMP with implicit DEFAULT value is deprecated. Please use --explicit_defaults_for_timestamp server option (see documentation for more details).

2017-05-22 09:55:53 0 [Note] Ignoring --secure-file-priv value as server is running with --bootstrap.

2017-05-22 09:55:53 0 [Note] /usr/sbin/mysqld (mysqld 5.6.36) starting as process 18645 ...

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Using atomics to ref count buffer pool pages

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: The InnoDB memory heap is disabled

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Mutexes and rw_locks use GCC atomic builtins

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Memory barrier is not used

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Compressed tables use zlib 1.2.3

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Using Linux native AIO

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Using CPU crc32 instructions

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Initializing buffer pool, size = 128.0M

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Completed initialization of buffer pool

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: The first specified data file ./ibdata1 did not exist: a new database to be created!

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Setting file ./ibdata1 size to 12 MB

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Database physically writes the file full: wait...

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Setting log file ./ib_logfile101 size to 48 MB

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Setting log file ./ib_logfile1 size to 48 MB

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Renaming log file ./ib_logfile101 to ./ib_logfile0

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Warning] InnoDB: New log files created, LSN=45781

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Doublewrite buffer not found: creating new

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Doublewrite buffer created

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: 128 rollback segment(s) are active.

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Warning] InnoDB: Creating foreign key constraint system tables.

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Foreign key constraint system tables created

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Creating tablespace and datafile system tables.

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Tablespace and datafile system tables created.

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Waiting for purge to start

2017-05-22 09:55:53 18645 [Note] InnoDB: 5.6.36 started; log sequence number 0

2017-05-22 09:55:54 18645 [Note] Binlog end

2017-05-22 09:55:54 18645 [Note] InnoDB: FTS optimize thread exiting.

2017-05-22 09:55:54 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Starting shutdown...

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18645 [Note] InnoDB: Shutdown completed; log sequence number 1625977





2017-05-22 09:55:55 0 [Warning] TIMESTAMP with implicit DEFAULT value is deprecated. Please use --explicit_defaults_for_timestamp server option (see documentation for more details).

2017-05-22 09:55:55 0 [Note] Ignoring --secure-file-priv value as server is running with --bootstrap.

2017-05-22 09:55:55 0 [Note] /usr/sbin/mysqld (mysqld 5.6.36) starting as process 18667 ...

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Using atomics to ref count buffer pool pages

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: The InnoDB memory heap is disabled

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Mutexes and rw_locks use GCC atomic builtins

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Memory barrier is not used

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Compressed tables use zlib 1.2.3

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Using Linux native AIO

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Using CPU crc32 instructions

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Initializing buffer pool, size = 128.0M

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Completed initialization of buffer pool

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Highest supported file format is Barracuda.

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: 128 rollback segment(s) are active.

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Waiting for purge to start

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: 5.6.36 started; log sequence number 1625977

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] Binlog end

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: FTS optimize thread exiting.

2017-05-22 09:55:55 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Starting shutdown...

2017-05-22 09:55:57 18667 [Note] InnoDB: Shutdown completed; log sequence number 1625987









PLEASE REMEMBER TO SET A PASSWORD FOR THE MySQL root USER !

To do so, start the server, then issue the following commands:



/usr/bin/mysqladmin -u root password 'new-password'

/usr/bin/mysqladmin -u root -h vdevknime1 password 'new-password'



Alternatively you can run:



/usr/bin/mysql_secure_installation



which will also give you the option of removing the test

databases and anonymous user created by default. This is

strongly recommended for production servers.



See the manual for more instructions.



Please report any problems at http://bugs.mysql.com/



The latest information about MySQL is available on the web at



http://www.mysql.com



Support MySQL by buying support/licenses at http://shop.mysql.com



Note: new default config file not created.

Please make sure your config file is current



WARNING: Default config file /etc/my.cnf exists on the system

This file will be read by default by the MySQL server

If you do not want to use this, either remove it, or use the

#NAME?



[ OK ]

Starting mysqld: [ OK ]

Great, now our MySQL server service is up. Let's confirm it by listing the port used by the MySQL service. By default, MySQL will use port 3306 when starting up the service. Below are the commands:



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# netstat -apn|grep -i mysql

tcp 0 0 :::3306 :::* LISTEN 2139/mysqld

unix 2 [ ACC ] STREAM LISTENING 16018 2139/mysqld /var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock

Now, let's setup an initial password for the MySQL root user to ensure we didn't miss out the basic security for our MySQL server.



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# mysqladmin -u root password "Pass1234"

Warning: Using a password on the command line interface can be insecure.



[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# mysql -u root -p

Enter password:

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 5

Server version: 5.6.36 MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> select user();

+----------------+

| user() |

+----------------+

| [email protected] |

+----------------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)

Done with the installation phase. Let's move on to the configuration of the multi-master replication setup.

3. Configuration Phase

Let's go inside the MySQL my.cnf configuration file and make the changes like below on server DB1.



[[email protected] ~]# vi /etc/my.cnf

[mysqld]

datadir=/var/lib/mysql

socket=/var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock

port=3306

innodb_file_per_table=ON

pid-file=/var/lib/mysql/mysqld.pid



server-id = 11

log_bin = /var/log/mysql/mysql-bin.log

binlog_do_db = test_rep

Below is the explaination for the configuration:

server-id ==> The replication ID

log_bin ==> The log file to be use for replication activity

binlog_do_db ==> The database that related for replication process

Once done, let's go inside the MySQL server environment and create the related database and assign a user for the replication process.

[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p

Enter password:

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 5

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> show databases;

+--------------------+

| Database |

+--------------------+

| information_schema |

| mysql |

| performance_schema |

| test |

+--------------------+

4 rows in set (0.01 sec)



mysql> create database test_rep;

Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec)



mysql> create user 'replicator'@'DB2' identified by 'Rep1234';

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.01 sec)



mysql> grant replication slave on *.* to 'replicator'@'DB2';

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)

Done, now restart the MySQL server and see if the configuration has been activated or not. Below are the steps:

[[email protected] yum.repos.d]# service mysqld restart

Stopping mysqld: [ OK ]

Starting mysqld: [ OK ]



[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p

Enter password:

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 5

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> show master status;

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

| File | Position | Binlog_Do_DB | Binlog_Ignore_DB | Executed_Gtid_Set |

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

| mysql-bin.000001 | 854 | test_rep | | |

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)

Excellent, now let's setup server DB2 to be a slave server for the DB1 replication master and on top of that setting up the server DB2 also as a master for DB1 server. Below are the steps:

[[email protected] ~]# vi /etc/my.cnf

[mysqld]

datadir=/var/lib/mysql

socket=/var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock

port=3306

innodb_file_per_table=ON

pid-file=/var/lib/mysql/mysqld.pid



server-id = 12

log_bin = /var/log/mysql/mysql-bin.log

binlog_do_db = test_rep

Same like configuration in DB1, let's go inside the MySQL server environment and create the related database and assign a user for the replication process.

[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p

Enter password:

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 5

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> show databases;

+--------------------+

| Database |

+--------------------+

| information_schema |

| mysql |

| performance_schema |

| test |

+--------------------+

4 rows in set (0.01 sec)



mysql> create database test_rep;

Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec)



mysql> create user 'replicator'@'DB1' identified by 'Rep1234';

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.01 sec)



mysql> grant replication slave on *.* to 'replicator'@'DB1';

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)



mysql> show slave status;

Empty set (0.01 sec)

Done, now let's restart the DB2 MySQL server and see if the if the configuration has been activated or not. If yes, then we continue to proceed with the creation of the slave for DB1 server.



[[email protected] ~]# service mysqld restart

Stopping mysqld: [ OK ]

Starting mysqld: [ OK ]



[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p

Enter password:

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 5

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> show master status;

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

| File | Position | Binlog_Do_DB | Binlog_Ignore_DB | Executed_Gtid_Set |

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

| mysql-bin.000001 | 553 | test_rep | | |

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



mysql> stop slave;

Query OK, 0 rows affected, 1 warning (0.00 sec)



mysql> CHANGE MASTER TO MASTER_HOST = 'DB1', MASTER_PORT = 3306, MASTER_USER = 'replicator', MASTER_PASSWORD = 'Rep1234', MASTER_LOG_FILE = 'mysql-bin.000001', MASTER_LOG_POS = 854;

Query OK, 0 rows affected, 2 warnings (0.07 sec)



mysql> start slave;

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.04 sec)



mysql> show slave status\G;

*************************** 1. row ***************************

Slave_IO_State: Waiting for master to send event

Master_Host: DB1

Master_User: replicator

Master_Port: 3306

Connect_Retry: 60

Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001

Read_Master_Log_Pos: 854

Relay_Log_File: mysqld-relay-bin.000002

Relay_Log_Pos: 284

Relay_Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001

Slave_IO_Running: Yes

Slave_SQL_Running: Yes

Replicate_Do_DB:

Replicate_Ignore_DB:

Replicate_Do_Table:

Replicate_Ignore_Table:

Replicate_Wild_Do_Table:

Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table:

Last_Errno: 0

Last_Error:

Skip_Counter: 0

Exec_Master_Log_Pos: 854

Relay_Log_Space: 459

Until_Condition: None

Until_Log_File:

Until_Log_Pos: 0

Master_SSL_Allowed: No

Master_SSL_CA_File:

Master_SSL_CA_Path:

Master_SSL_Cert:

Master_SSL_Cipher:

Master_SSL_Key:

Seconds_Behind_Master: 0

Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert: No

Last_IO_Errno: 0

Last_IO_Error:

Last_SQL_Errno: 0

Last_SQL_Error:

Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids:

Master_Server_Id: 11

Master_UUID: 6e143d91-3635-11e7-b9ad-08002742c04c

Master_Info_File: /var/lib/mysql/master.info

SQL_Delay: 0

SQL_Remaining_Delay: NULL

Slave_SQL_Running_State: Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it

Master_Retry_Count: 86400

Master_Bind:

Last_IO_Error_Timestamp:

Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp:

Master_SSL_Crl:

Master_SSL_Crlpath:

Retrieved_Gtid_Set:

Executed_Gtid_Set:

Auto_Position: 0

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



ERROR:

No query specified





mysql> show slave status;

+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------

| Slave_IO_State | Master_Host | Master_User | Master_Port | Connect_Retry | Master_Log_File | Read_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_File | Relay_Log_Pos | Relay_Master_Log_File | Slave_IO_Running | Slave_SQL_Running | Replicate_Do_DB | Replicate_Ignore_DB | Replicate_Do_Table | Replicate_Ignore_Table | Replicate_Wild_Do_Table | Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table | Last_Errno | Last_Error | Skip_Counter | Exec_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_Space | Until_Condition | Until_Log_File | Until_Log_Pos | Master_SSL_Allowed | Master_SSL_CA_File | Master_SSL_CA_Path | Master_SSL_Cert | Master_SSL_Cipher | Master_SSL_Key | Seconds_Behind_Master | Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert | Last_IO_Errno | Last_IO_Error | Last_SQL_Errno | Last_SQL_Error | Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids | Master_Server_Id | Master_UUID | Master_Info_File | SQL_Delay | SQL_Remaining_Delay | Slave_SQL_Running_State | Master_Retry_Count | Master_Bind | Last_IO_Error_Timestamp | Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp | Master_SSL_Crl | Master_SSL_Crlpath | Retrieved_Gtid_Set | Executed_Gtid_Set | Auto_Position |

+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------

| Waiting for master to send event | DB1 | replicator | 3306 | 60 | mysql-bin.000001 | 854 | mysqld-relay-bin.000002 | 284 | mysql-bin.000001 | Yes | Yes | | | | | | | 0 | | 0 | 854 | 459 | None | | 0 | No | | | | | | 0 | No | 0 | | 0 | | | 11 | 6e143d91-3635-11e7-b9ad-08002742c04c | /var/lib/mysql/master.info | 0 | NULL | Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it | 86400 | | | | | | | | 0 |

+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------

1 row in set (0.00 sec)

Great! As everything has been setup for DB2 server, let go back to DB1 server and make the slave configuration for the DB2 server.

[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p

Enter password:

Warning: Using a password on the command line interface can be insecure.

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 11

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> show master status;

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

| File | Position | Binlog_Do_DB | Binlog_Ignore_DB | Executed_Gtid_Set |

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

| mysql-bin.000001 | 854 | test_rep | | |

+-------------------+----------+--------------+------------------+-------------------+

1 row in set (0.01 sec)



mysql> stop slave;

Query OK, 0 rows affected, 1 warning (0.00 sec)



mysql> CHANGE MASTER TO MASTER_HOST = 'DB2', MASTER_PORT = 3306, MASTER_USER = 'replicator', MASTER_PASSWORD = 'Rep1234', MASTER_LOG_FILE = 'mysql-bin.000001', MASTER_LOG_POS = 553;

Query OK, 0 rows affected, 2 warnings (0.25 sec)



mysql> start slave;

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.03 sec)



mysql> show slave status;

+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------

| Slave_IO_State | Master_Host | Master_User | Master_Port | Connect_Retry | Master_Log_File | Read_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_File | Relay_Log_Pos | Relay_Master_Log_File | Slave_IO_Running | Slave_SQL_Running | Replicate_Do_DB | Replicate_Ignore_DB | Replicate_Do_Table | Replicate_Ignore_Table | Replicate_Wild_Do_Table | Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table | Last_Errno | Last_Error | Skip_Counter | Exec_Master_Log_Pos | Relay_Log_Space | Until_Condition | Until_Log_File | Until_Log_Pos | Master_SSL_Allowed | Master_SSL_CA_File | Master_SSL_CA_Path | Master_SSL_Cert | Master_SSL_Cipher | Master_SSL_Key | Seconds_Behind_Master | Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert | Last_IO_Errno | Last_IO_Error | Last_SQL_Errno | Last_SQL_Error | Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids | Master_Server_Id | Master_UUID | Master_Info_File | SQL_Delay | SQL_Remaining_Delay | Slave_SQL_Running_State | Master_Retry_Count | Master_Bind | Last_IO_Error_Timestamp | Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp | Master_SSL_Crl | Master_SSL_Crlpath | Retrieved_Gtid_Set | Executed_Gtid_Set | Auto_Position |

+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------

| Waiting for master to send event | DB2 | replicator | 3306 | 60 | mysql-bin.000001 | 553 | mysqld-relay-bin.000002 | 284 | mysql-bin.000001 | Yes | Yes | | | | | | | 0 | | 0 | 553 | 459 | None | | 0 | No | | | | | | 0 | No | 0 | | 0 | | | 12 | 14f5ab41-3c7b-11e7-a293-08002742c04c | /var/lib/mysql/master.info | 0 | NULL | Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it | 86400 | | | | | | | | 0 |

+----------------------------------+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------------+-------------------+---------------------+--------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------

1 row in set (0.01 sec)



mysql> show slave status\G;

*************************** 1. row ***************************

Slave_IO_State: Waiting for master to send event

Master_Host: DB2

Master_User: replicator

Master_Port: 3306

Connect_Retry: 60

Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001

Read_Master_Log_Pos: 553

Relay_Log_File: mysqld-relay-bin.000002

Relay_Log_Pos: 284

Relay_Master_Log_File: mysql-bin.000001

Slave_IO_Running: Yes

Slave_SQL_Running: Yes

Replicate_Do_DB:

Replicate_Ignore_DB:

Replicate_Do_Table:

Replicate_Ignore_Table:

Replicate_Wild_Do_Table:

Replicate_Wild_Ignore_Table:

Last_Errno: 0

Last_Error:

Skip_Counter: 0

Exec_Master_Log_Pos: 553

Relay_Log_Space: 459

Until_Condition: None

Until_Log_File:

Until_Log_Pos: 0

Master_SSL_Allowed: No

Master_SSL_CA_File:

Master_SSL_CA_Path:

Master_SSL_Cert:

Master_SSL_Cipher:

Master_SSL_Key:

Seconds_Behind_Master: 0

Master_SSL_Verify_Server_Cert: No

Last_IO_Errno: 0

Last_IO_Error:

Last_SQL_Errno: 0

Last_SQL_Error:

Replicate_Ignore_Server_Ids:

Master_Server_Id: 12

Master_UUID: 14f5ab41-3c7b-11e7-a293-08002742c04c

Master_Info_File: /var/lib/mysql/master.info

SQL_Delay: 0

SQL_Remaining_Delay: NULL

Slave_SQL_Running_State: Slave has read all relay log; waiting for the slave I/O thread to update it

Master_Retry_Count: 86400

Master_Bind:

Last_IO_Error_Timestamp:

Last_SQL_Error_Timestamp:

Master_SSL_Crl:

Master_SSL_Crlpath:

Retrieved_Gtid_Set:

Executed_Gtid_Set:

Auto_Position: 0

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



ERROR:

No query specified

Nicely done, now as everything is ready in place, let's proceed with the testing phase to conclude all configuration was made correctly.

4. Testing Phase

Before we start the test, let's make the assumptions for the final result expectations. For this test, we will create a table on DB1 MySQL server then on DB2 we will check if the table automatically exists or not. If yes then we will add a new data row into it and check again in DB1 server if new data is available on both servers.



[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p test_rep

Enter password:

Warning: Using a password on the command line interface can be insecure.

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 16

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> select database();

+------------+

| database() |

+------------+

| test_rep |

+------------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



mysql> create table tbl1( id int(11) primary key auto_increment, fullname varchar(30));

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.22 sec)



mysql> show tables in test_rep;

+--------------------+

| Tables_in_test_rep |

+--------------------+

| tbl1 |

+--------------------+

1 row in set (0.01 sec)

Done, as the table creation is a DDL (Data Definition Language) statement, there's no need to enter a commit command. Now let's go inside DB2 MySQL server and see if the newly table created exists.

[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p test_rep

Enter password:

Reading table information for completion of table and column names

You can turn off this feature to get a quicker startup with -A



Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 8

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> show tables in test_rep;

+--------------------+

| Tables_in_test_rep |

+--------------------+

| tbl1 |

+--------------------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



mysql> insert into tbl1 ( fullname ) values ('Shahril'), ('mark'), ('Allen'), ('Suzy'), ('Adam') ;

Query OK, 5 rows affected (0.05 sec)

Records: 5 Duplicates: 0 Warnings: 0



mysql> select * from tbl1;

+----+----------+

| id | fullname |

+----+----------+

| 1 | Shahril |

| 2 | mark |

| 3 | Allen |

| 4 | Suzy |

| 5 | Adam |

+----+----------+

5 rows in set (0.00 sec)



mysql> commit;

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)

Excellent, notice that the newly table created table in DB1 server now automatically exists in DB2 MySQL server. Then we also managed to insert 5 rows of data into the table. For the final check, let's see if the updated rows in table TBL1 can be seen in DB1 server as well.



[[email protected] ~]# mysql -u root -p test_rep

Enter password:

Reading table information for completion of table and column names

You can turn off this feature to get a quicker startup with -A



Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.

Your MySQL connection id is 8

Server version: 5.6.36-log MySQL Community Server (GPL)



Copyright (c) 2000, 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its

affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective

owners.



Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.



mysql> select * from tbl1;

+----+----------+

| id | fullname |

+----+----------+

| 1 | Shahril |

| 2 | mark |

| 3 | Allen |

| 4 | Suzy |

| 5 | Adam |

+----+----------+

5 rows in set (0.01 sec)



mysql> delete from tbl1 where fullname like 'A%';

Query OK, 2 rows affected (0.07 sec)



mysql> select * from tbl1;

+----+----------+

| id | fullname |

+----+----------+

| 1 | Shahril |

| 2 | mark |

| 4 | Suzy |

+----+----------+

3 rows in set (0.00 sec)

Thumbs up! We've successfully created a MySQL multi-master replication between 2 servers.