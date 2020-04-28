How to integrate ONLYOFFICE with Plone CMS
ONLYOFFICE Document Server is a free open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises online collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations for integration with multiple cloud storage platforms like Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, HumHub, Alfresco, and many others, or you can integrate the editors into your own web solution.
Plone is a free open-source content management system built on top of Zope, family of web application servers written in Python. Distributed under GNU GPL.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to integrate ONLYOFFICE online editors with Plone to edit and collaborate on docs stored there with no need to leave the application.
Note: To work with documents within Plone, you need an instance of ONLYOFFICE Document Server.
Step 1: Install ONLYOFFICE integration plugin for Plone
Add the plugin to your buildout.cfg file:
[buildout]
...
eggs =
onlyoffice.connector
And run:
bin/buildout
Step 2: Activate the plugin
Go to Admin -> Site Setup -> General -> Add-ons within your Plone and press the Install button.
Step 3: Configure ONLYOFFICE within Plone
Go to Admin -> Site Setup -> Add-on Configuration -> ONLYOFFICE Configuration.
Specify the address of the server with the installed editors:
That’s all! Now you can edit and co-author your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations right within Plone.
Links
- In case you're new to ONLYOFFICE, get the latest version of the editors from GitHub.
- In case you're new to Plone CMS, follow this HowtoForge tutorial to install it on Ubuntu 18.04.