How To Install Plone CMS on Ubuntu 18.04

Plone is a free and open source content management system built on top of the Zope application server. It is written in Python language but also contains large amounts of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. You can build any kind of website, blog, and webshop using plone. Plone supports multiple operating systems like, Linux, Mac OS X, Windows, BSD, and Solaris. It is simple, easy to use, easy to set up, maintain and modify. Plone provides lots of features including, Multi-site Management, Flexible Workflows, Enterprise Integration, Industrial Strength Security, Search Capabilities, Multi-language support and much more.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Plone on Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Requirements

Ubuntu 18.04 server installed on your system.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Getting Started

Before starting, you will need to update your system with the latest version. You can do this by running the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Next, you will need to install some required dependencies to your system. You can install all of them with the following command:

sudo apt-get install build-essential gcc libjpeg-dev wget readline-common libssl-dev libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev python2.7 python-dev python-btrees -y

Once the installation is completed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Plone

First, you will need to download the Plone from https://launchpad.net/plone to the /tmp directory. You can also download it with the following command:

cd /tmp

wget https://launchpad.net/plone/5.1/5.1.4/+download/Plone-5.1.4-UnifiedInstaller-r1.tgz

Once the download is completed, extract the downloaded file with the following command:

tar -xvzf Plone-5.1.4-UnifiedInstaller-r1.tgz

Next, copy the extracted directory to the /opt with the following command:

sudo cp -r Plone-5.1.4-UnifiedInstaller-r1 /opt/plone

Next, change the directory to the /opt/plone and start the installation using the following command:

cd /opt/plone

sudo ./install.sh standalone --target=/opt/plone --password=password --with-python=/usr/bin/python2.7

Once the installation has been completed successfully, you should see the following output:

##################################################################### ###################### Installation Complete ###################### Plone successfully installed at /opt/plone See /opt/plone/zinstance/README.html for startup instructions. Use the account information below to log into the Zope Management Interface The account has full 'Manager' privileges. Username: admin Password: password This account is created when the object database is initialized. If you change the password later (which you should!), you'll need to use the new password. Use this account only to create Plone sites and initial users. Do not use it for routine login or maintenance.- If you need help, ask in IRC channel #plone on irc.freenode.net. - The live support channel also exists at http://plone.org/chat - You can also ask for help on https://community.plone.org - Submit feedback and report errors at https://github.com/plone/Products.CMFPlone/issues (For install problems, https://github.com/plone/Installers-UnifiedInstaller/issues)

Next, start the Plone service with the following command:

sudo /opt/plone/zinstance/bin/plonectl start

Output:

instance: . . daemon process started, pid=22438

You can also check the status of Plone with the following command:

sudo /opt/plone/zinstance/bin/plonectl status

Output:

instance: program running; pid=22438

Access Plone Web Interface

Plone is now up and running, it's time to access it through the web browser.

Open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip:8080, in my case: http://192.168.1.100:8080, you will be redirected to the following page:

Now, click on the Create a new Plone site button. You should see the following page:

Now, provide your admin username and password (username: admin, password: password), then click on the Sign In button. You should see the following page:

Now, provide all the required information and click on the Create Plone Site button. You should see the Plone dashboard in the following page: