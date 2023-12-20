Installing Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu 22.04

Pure-FTPd is a free (BSD-license), secure, production-quality and standard-conformant FTP server. It doesn't provide unnecessary bells and whistles but focuses on efficiency and ease of use. This guide provides a step-by-step process for installing and configuring Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu.

Prerequisites for Installing Pure-FTPd

Before proceeding with the installation, ensure you have:

An Ubuntu server setup

Access to a user account with sudo privileges

Step-by-Step Installation of Pure-FTPd

Updating System Packages

First, update your system's package list:

sudo apt update

Installing Pure-FTPd

Next, install Pure-FTPd using the following command:

sudo apt install pure-ftpd

Configuring Pure-FTPd for Enhanced Security

Setting Up a Secure Environment

Create a dedicated group for FTP users:

sudo groupadd ftpgroup

Create a user for Pure-FTPd:

sudo useradd -g ftpgroup -d /dev/null -s /etc ftpuser

Managing User Access

To add a user to the FTP server:

sudo pure-pw useradd [username] -u ftpuser -g ftpgroup -d /home/ftpusers/[username]

sudo pure-pw mkdb

Replace [username] with the desired username.

Configuring TLS for Secure Data Transfer

Generate a self-signed certificate:

sudo openssl req -x509 -nodes -days 730 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout /etc/ssl/private/pure-ftpd.pem -out /etc/ssl/private/pure-ftpd.pem

Modify the Pure-FTPd configuration to activate TLS:

echo 1 | sudo tee /etc/pure-ftpd/conf/TLS

sudo service pure-ftpd restart

Advanced Configuration Options

Here's a list of common settings that can be configured for Pure-FTPd in /etc/pure-ftpd/conf/ directory on Ubuntu. The config file name is in bold.

AltLog : Specifies alternative logging methods. For instance, AltLog clf:/var/log/pureftpd.log will log transfers in W3C format.

: Specifies alternative logging methods. For instance, AltLog clf:/var/log/pureftpd.log will log transfers in W3C format. AnonymousOnly : When enabled (by creating a file named AnonymousOnly), it restricts the server to allow only anonymous logins.

: When enabled (by creating a file named AnonymousOnly), it restricts the server to allow only anonymous logins. AntiWarez : If this file exists, users are forbidden to upload files that already exist on the server.

: If this file exists, users are forbidden to upload files that already exist on the server. AutoRename : Automatically renames uploaded files if a file with the same name exists.

: Automatically renames uploaded files if a file with the same name exists. Bind : Binds the server to a specific IP address and port. For example, Bind 21 binds to port 21 on all available addresses.

: Binds the server to a specific IP address and port. For example, Bind 21 binds to port 21 on all available addresses. BrokenClientsCompatibility : Enables compatibility with FTP clients that do not strictly adhere to FTP standards.

: Enables compatibility with FTP clients that do not strictly adhere to FTP standards. ChrootEveryone : If enabled, restricts all users to their home directory.

: If enabled, restricts all users to their home directory. CreateHomeDir : Automatically creates home directories if they do not exist when a user logs in.

: Automatically creates home directories if they do not exist when a user logs in. CustomerProof : Increases resilience against common mistakes made in client configurations and commands.

: Increases resilience against common mistakes made in client configurations and commands. Daemonize : When this file exists, Pure-FTPd will run as a daemon.

: When this file exists, Pure-FTPd will run as a daemon. DisplayDotFiles : Controls whether dot files (hidden files) are displayed or not.

: Controls whether dot files (hidden files) are displayed or not. DontResolve : Prevents DNS resolution for logging and bandwidth control, which can improve performance.

: Prevents DNS resolution for logging and bandwidth control, which can improve performance. ExtAuth : Specifies an external program for user authentication.

: Specifies an external program for user authentication. ForcePassiveIP : Forces the server to report a specific IP address to passive mode clients.

: Forces the server to report a specific IP address to passive mode clients. FSCharset : Sets the file system character set, useful for non-ASCII filenames.

: Sets the file system character set, useful for non-ASCII filenames. IPv4Only or IPv6Only : Restricts the server to listen to IPv4 or IPv6 addresses only.

or : Restricts the server to listen to IPv4 or IPv6 addresses only. KeepAllFiles : Prevents deletion of any files on the server.

: Prevents deletion of any files on the server. LDAPConfigFile : Specifies the path to the LDAP configuration file for authentication.

: Specifies the path to the LDAP configuration file for authentication. LimitRecursion : Limits the recursion depth and number of files displayed in directory listings.

: Limits the recursion depth and number of files displayed in directory listings. MaxClientsNumber : Limits the maximum number of simultaneous clients.

: Limits the maximum number of simultaneous clients. MaxClientsPerIP : Restricts the number of simultaneous connections from a single IP address.

: Restricts the number of simultaneous connections from a single IP address. MaxDiskUsage : Limits the percentage of disk usage.

: Limits the percentage of disk usage. MaxIdleTime : Sets the maximum idle time in minutes before disconnecting a client.

: Sets the maximum idle time in minutes before disconnecting a client. MaxLoad : Disconnects clients or refuses new connections above a certain system load.

: Disconnects clients or refuses new connections above a certain system load. MinUID : Sets the minimum UID for login. Users with a lower UID cannot log in.

: Sets the minimum UID for login. Users with a lower UID cannot log in. MySQLConfigFile : Specifies the path to the MySQL configuration file for database-based authentication.

: Specifies the path to the MySQL configuration file for database-based authentication. NoAnonymous : Disables anonymous logins if this file exists.

: Disables anonymous logins if this file exists. NoChmod : Disables the CHMOD command on the server.

: Disables the CHMOD command on the server. NoRename : Prevents users from renaming files.

: Prevents users from renaming files. PassivePortRange : Defines a range of ports for passive connections (e.g., 30000 35000).

: Defines a range of ports for passive connections (e.g., 30000 35000). PerUserLimits : Sets limits on a per-user basis.

: Sets limits on a per-user basis. PureDB : Specifies the path to the PureDB user database file.

: Specifies the path to the PureDB user database file. Quota : Sets user quota limits.

: Sets user quota limits. SyslogFacility : Defines the syslog facility for logging.

: Defines the syslog facility for logging. TLSCipherSuite : Specifies the allowed TLS ciphers for encrypted connections.

: Specifies the allowed TLS ciphers for encrypted connections. TrustedGID : Specifies a list of trusted group IDs for login.

: Specifies a list of trusted group IDs for login. UMask : Sets the default umask for file creation.

: Sets the default umask for file creation. UnixAuthentication : Enables authentication against the UNIX password database.

: Enables authentication against the UNIX password database. UploadScript: Specifies a script to run after a successful upload.

This list covers the most commonly used configuration options but is not exhaustive. Always refer to the official Pure-FTPd documentation or use the

pure-ftpd-wrapper --help

command for the most accurate and comprehensive information.

Examples

Here is a list of Pure-FTPd settings in /etc/pure-ftpd/conf/ with examples to illustrate the types of values they accept:

AltLog : AltLog clf:/var/log/pureftpd.log Example: clf:/var/log/pureftpd.log

: AnonymousOnly : Enable by creating a file named AnonymousOnly . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . AntiWarez : Enable by creating a file named AntiWarez . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . AutoRename : Enable by creating a file named AutoRename . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . Bind : Bind 21 Example: 192.168.0.1,21

: BrokenClientsCompatibility : Enable by creating a file named BrokenClientsCompatibility . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . ChrootEveryone : Enable by creating a file named ChrootEveryone . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . CreateHomeDir : Enable by creating a file named CreateHomeDir . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . CustomerProof : Enable by creating a file named CustomerProof . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . Daemonize : Enable by creating a file named Daemonize . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . DisplayDotFiles : Enable by creating a file named DisplayDotFiles . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . DontResolve : Enable by creating a file named DontResolve . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . ExtAuth : ExtAuth /path/to/authenticator Example: /usr/local/bin/myauth

: ForcePassiveIP : ForcePassiveIP 192.168.0.1 Example: 192.168.0.1

: FSCharset : FSCharset utf-8 Example: utf-8

: IPv4Only or IPv6Only : Enable by creating a file named IPv4Only or IPv6Only . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named or . KeepAllFiles : Enable by creating a file named KeepAllFiles . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . LDAPConfigFile : LDAPConfigFile /etc/pure-ftpd/ldap.conf Example: /etc/pure-ftpd/ldap.conf

: LimitRecursion : LimitRecursion 10000 8 Example: 10000 8 (10000 files, 8 levels deep)

: MaxClientsNumber : MaxClientsNumber 50 Example: 50

: MaxClientsPerIP : MaxClientsPerIP 8 Example: 8

: MaxDiskUsage : MaxDiskUsage 95 Example: 95 (95 percent)

: MaxIdleTime : MaxIdleTime 15 Example: 15 (15 minutes)

: MaxLoad : MaxLoad 4.0 Example: 4.0

: MinUID : MinUID 1000 Example: 1000

: MySQLConfigFile : MySQLConfigFile /etc/pure-ftpd/mysql.conf Example: /etc/pure-ftpd/mysql.conf

: NoAnonymous : Enable by creating a file named NoAnonymous . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . NoChmod : Enable by creating a file named NoChmod . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . NoRename : Enable by creating a file named NoRename . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . PassivePortRange : PassivePortRange 30000 35000 Example: 30000 35000

: PerUserLimits : PerUserLimits 8 Example: 8 (8 simultaneous connections per user)

: PureDB : PureDB /etc/pure-ftpd/pureftpd.pdb Example: /etc/pure-ftpd/pureftpd.pdb

: Quota : Quota 1000M Example: 1000M (1000 Megabytes)

: SyslogFacility : SyslogFacility ftp Example: ftp

: TLSCipherSuite : TLSCipherSuite HIGH:MEDIUM:+TLSv1:!SSLv2:+SSLv3 Example: HIGH:MEDIUM:+TLSv1:!SSLv2:+SSLv3

: TrustedGID : TrustedGID 1000 Example: 1000

: UMask : UMask 133:022 Example: 133:022 (Files: 133, Directories: 022)

: UnixAuthentication : Enable by creating a file named UnixAuthentication . No value needed.

: Enable by creating a file named . UploadScript : UploadScript /path/to/script Example: /usr/local/bin/uploadscript

:

These examples should clarify how to configure various options in Pure-FTPd.

Monitoring and Maintenance

Regularly check logs in /var/log/pure-ftpd/ for any unusual activities or errors.