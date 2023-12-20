HowtoForge

Installing Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu 22.04

Author: Till Brehm Published: Dec 20, 2023

Pure-FTPd is a free (BSD-license), secure, production-quality and standard-conformant FTP server. It doesn't provide unnecessary bells and whistles but focuses on efficiency and ease of use. This guide provides a step-by-step process for installing and configuring Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu.

Prerequisites for Installing Pure-FTPd

Before proceeding with the installation, ensure you have:

Step-by-Step Installation of Pure-FTPd

Updating System Packages

First, update your system's package list:

sudo apt update

Installing Pure-FTPd

Next, install Pure-FTPd using the following command:

sudo apt install pure-ftpd

Configuring Pure-FTPd for Enhanced Security

Setting Up a Secure Environment

Create a dedicated group for FTP users:

sudo groupadd ftpgroup

Create a user for Pure-FTPd:

sudo useradd -g ftpgroup -d /dev/null -s /etc ftpuser

Managing User Access

To add a user to the FTP server:

sudo pure-pw useradd [username] -u ftpuser -g ftpgroup -d /home/ftpusers/[username]
sudo pure-pw mkdb

Replace [username] with the desired username.

Configuring TLS for Secure Data Transfer

Generate a self-signed certificate:

sudo openssl req -x509 -nodes -days 730 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout /etc/ssl/private/pure-ftpd.pem -out /etc/ssl/private/pure-ftpd.pem

Modify the Pure-FTPd configuration to activate TLS:

echo 1 | sudo tee /etc/pure-ftpd/conf/TLS
sudo service pure-ftpd restart

Advanced Configuration Options

Here's a list of common settings that can be configured for Pure-FTPd in /etc/pure-ftpd/conf/ directory on Ubuntu. The config file name is in bold.

This list covers the most commonly used configuration options but is not exhaustive. Always refer to the official Pure-FTPd documentation or use the

pure-ftpd-wrapper --help

command for the most accurate and comprehensive information.

Examples

Here is a list of Pure-FTPd settings in /etc/pure-ftpd/conf/ with examples to illustrate the types of values they accept:

These examples should clarify how to configure various options in Pure-FTPd.

Monitoring and Maintenance

Regularly check logs in /var/log/pure-ftpd/ for any unusual activities or errors.

