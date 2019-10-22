How to Setup Rsyslog Server on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Logs are very useful for analyzing and troubleshooting any issues related to system and applications in Linux. By default, all log files are located inside /var/log directory in Linux-based operating systems. There are several types of log files including, cron, kernel, users, security and most of these files are controlled by Rsyslog service.

Rsyslog is a powerful and secure system for log processing. Rsyslog server receives logs over the network from several physical or virtualized servers and monitors the health of different services. With Rsyslog server, you can monitor logs for other servers, network devices, and remote applications from the centralized location.

In this tutorial, we will explain how to configure Rsyslog server on Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Prerequisites

Two server running Ubuntu 18.04.

A static IP address 192.168.0.101 is configured on Rsyslog server machine and 192.168.0.102 is configured on Rsyslog client machine.

A root password is configured on both server.

Install Rsyslog

By default, Rsyslog is installed in Ubuntu 18.04 server. If not installed, you can install it by running the following command:

apt-get install rsyslog -y

After installing Rsyslog, you can check the version of Rsyslog with the following command:

rsyslogd -v

You should get the following output:

rsyslogd 8.32.0, compiled with: PLATFORM: x86_64-pc-linux-gnu PLATFORM (lsb_release -d): FEATURE_REGEXP: Yes GSSAPI Kerberos 5 support: Yes FEATURE_DEBUG (debug build, slow code): No 32bit Atomic operations supported: Yes 64bit Atomic operations supported: Yes memory allocator: system default Runtime Instrumentation (slow code): No uuid support: Yes systemd support: Yes Number of Bits in RainerScript integers: 64 See http://www.rsyslog.com for more information.

You can also check the status of Rsyslog with the following command:

systemctl status rsyslog

You should see the following output:

? rsyslog.service - System Logging Service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/rsyslog.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Tue 2019-10-22 04:28:55 UTC; 1min 31s ago Docs: man:rsyslogd(8) http://www.rsyslog.com/doc/ Main PID: 724 (rsyslogd) Tasks: 4 (limit: 1114) CGroup: /system.slice/rsyslog.service ??724 /usr/sbin/rsyslogd -n Oct 22 04:28:53 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Starting System Logging Service... Oct 22 04:28:54 ubuntu1804 rsyslogd[724]: imuxsock: Acquired UNIX socket '/run/systemd/journal/syslog' (fd 3) from systemd. [v8.32.0] Oct 22 04:28:54 ubuntu1804 rsyslogd[724]: rsyslogd's groupid changed to 106 Oct 22 04:28:54 ubuntu1804 rsyslogd[724]: rsyslogd's userid changed to 102 Oct 22 04:28:54 ubuntu1804 rsyslogd[724]: [origin software="rsyslogd" swVersion="8.32.0" x-pid="724" x-info="http://www.rsyslog.com"] start Oct 22 04:28:55 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Started System Logging Service.

Configure Rsyslog Server

Rsyslog is now installed and running. Next, you will need to configure it to run in a server mode. You can do it by editing the file /etc/rsyslog.conf.

nano /etc/rsyslog.conf

First, you will need to define the protocol either UDP or TCP or both.

To use both UDP and TCP connections at the same time search and uncomment the lines below:

$ModLoad imudp $UDPServerRun 514 $ModLoad imtcp $InputTCPServerRun 514

Next, define the specific subnet, IP or domain to limit the access as shown below:

$AllowedSender TCP, 127.0.0.1, 192.168.0.0/24, *.example.com $AllowedSender UDP, 127.0.0.1, 192.168.0.0/24, *.example.com

Next, you will need to create a template to tell Rsyslog server how to store incoming syslog messages. Add the following lines just before GLOBAL DIRECTIVES section:

$template remote-incoming-logs,"/var/log/%HOSTNAME%/%PROGRAMNAME%.log" *.* ?remote-incoming-logs & ~

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, check the Rsyslog configuration for any syntax error with the following command:

rsyslogd -f /etc/rsyslog.conf -N1

You should see the following output:

rsyslogd: version 8.32.0, config validation run (level 1), master config /etc/rsyslog.conf rsyslogd: End of config validation run. Bye.

Finally, restart Rsyslog service with the following command:

systemctl restart rsyslog

Now, verify that Rsyslog is listening on TCP/UDP with the following command:

netstat -4altunp | grep 514

You should get the following output:

tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:514 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 1332/rsyslogd udp 0 0 0.0.0.0:514 0.0.0.0:* 1332/rsyslogd

Configure Rsyslog Client

Rsyslog server is installed and configured to receive logs from remote hosts.

Now, you will need to configure Rsyslog client to send syslog messages to the remote Rsyslog server.

Log in to the Client machine and open the Rsyslog configuration file as shown below:

nano /etc/rsyslog.conf

Add the following lines at the end of the file:

##Enable sending of logs over UDP add the following line: *.* @192.168.0.101:514 ##Enable sending of logs over TCP add the following line: *.* @@192.168.0.101:514 ##Set disk queue when rsyslog server will be down: $ActionQueueFileName queue $ActionQueueMaxDiskSpace 1g $ActionQueueSaveOnShutdown on $ActionQueueType LinkedList $ActionResumeRetryCount -1

Save and close the file. Then, restart Rsyslog server to apply the configuration changes:

systemtcl restart rsyslog

View Client Log

At this point, Rsyslog client is configured to send their log to the Rsyslog server.

Now, log in to the Rsyslog server and check the /var/log directory. You should see the entry with the hostname of your client machines including several log files:

ls /var/log/rsyslog-client/

Output:

CRON.log kernel.log rsyslogd-2039.log rsyslogd.log sudo.log wpa_supplicant.log

Conclusion

In the above article, we learned how to install and configure the Rsyslog server on Ubuntu 18.04 server. We also learned how to configure Rsyslog client to send logs to the Rsyslog server. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.