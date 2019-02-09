How to Setup Private Docker Registry on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Docker Registry or 'Registry' is an open source and highly scalable server-side application that can be used to store and distribute Docker images. It was a server-side application behind the Docker Hub. In most use cases, a Docker Registry is a great solution if you want to implement the CI/CD system on your application development. The Private Docker Registry gives more performances for the development and production cycle by centralizing all your custom Docker images of application in one place.

In this tutorial, we're going to show you how to install and configure a Private Docker Registry on a Ubuntu 18.04 server. We will use an Nginx web server and protect the Registry with a username and password (basic auth).

Prerequisites

Ubuntu 18.04 server

Root privileges

What we will do?

Install Dependencies Install Docker and Docker-compose Setup Private Docker Registry Testing

Step 1 - Install Package Dependencies

First of all, we're going to install some packages dependencies for deploying the Private Docker Registry.

Install packages dependencies using the following command.

sudo apt install -y gnupg2 pass apache2-utils httpie

The gnupg2 and pass packages will be used to store the password authentication to the docker registry. And the apache2-utils will be used to generate the basic authentication, and httpie will be used for testing.

Step 2 - Install Docker and Docker-compose

Now we're going to install the docker and docker-compose from the official Ubuntu repository.

Install Docker and Docker-compose by running the following command.

sudo apt install -y docker.io docker-compose -y

Once the installation is finished, start the docker service and add it to the boot time.

sudo systemctl start docker

sudo systemctl enable docker

The Docker is up and running, and the Docker-compose has been installed. Check using the command below.

docker version

docker-compose version

And you will be displayed version of Docker and Docker-compose installed on your system.

Step 3 - Setup Private Docker Registry

In this step, we're going to configure the Docker Registry environment by creating some directories environment, and create some configuration including the docker-compose.yml, nginx virtual host and additional configuration etc.

- Create Project Directories

Create a new directory for the project called 'registry' and create the 'nginx' and 'auth' directories inside.

mkdir -p registry/{nginx,auth}

After that, go to the directory 'registry' and create new directories again inside 'nginx'.

cd registry/

mkdir -p nginx/{conf.d/,ssl}

And as a result, the project directories look like the following picture.

tree

- Create Docker-compose Script

Now we want to create a new docker-compose.yml script for deploying the Docker Registry.

Go to the 'registry' directory and create a new configuration file 'docker-compose.yml'.

cd registry/

vim docker-compose.yml

Firstly, define the compose version that you want to use and the service.

version: '3'

services:

After that, add the first service named 'registry'. The Docker Registry service will be using the docker image that's provided by docker team 'registry:2. It will mount the docker volume 'registrydata' and the local directory named 'auth' that contains basic authentication file 'registry.passwd'. And the last, it will run on the custom docker image named 'mynet' and expose the port 5000 on both container and host.

#Registry registry: image: registry:2 restart: always ports: - "5000:5000" environment: REGISTRY_AUTH: htpasswd REGISTRY_AUTH_HTPASSWD_REALM: Registry-Realm REGISTRY_AUTH_HTPASSWD_PATH: /auth/registry.passwd REGISTRY_STORAGE_FILESYSTEM_ROOTDIRECTORY: /data volumes: - registrydata:/data - ./auth:/auth networks: - mynet

Next, the configuration of 'nginx' service that will run HTTP and HTTPS ports and mount the local directory 'conf.d' for virtual host configuration, and the 'ssl' for ssl certificates.

#Nginx Service nginx: image: nginx:alpine container_name: nginx restart: unless-stopped tty: true ports: - "80:80" - "443:443" volumes: - ./nginx/conf.d/:/etc/nginx/conf.d/ - ./nginx/ssl/:/etc/nginx/ssl/ networks: - mynet

And the last, define the custom network 'mynet' with bridge driver and the 'registrydata' with a local driver.

#Docker Networks networks: mynet: driver: bridge #Volumes volumes: registrydata: driver: local

Save and close the configuration.

Below is the complete configuration:

version: '3' services: #Registry registry: image: registry:2 restart: always ports: - "5000:5000" environment: REGISTRY_AUTH: htpasswd REGISTRY_AUTH_HTPASSWD_REALM: Registry-Realm REGISTRY_AUTH_HTPASSWD_PATH: /auth/registry.passwd REGISTRY_STORAGE_FILESYSTEM_ROOTDIRECTORY: /data volumes: - registrydata:/data - ./auth:/auth networks: - mynet #Nginx Service nginx: image: nginx:alpine container_name: nginx restart: unless-stopped tty: true ports: - "80:80" - "443:443" volumes: - ./nginx/conf.d/:/etc/nginx/conf.d/ - ./nginx/ssl/:/etc/nginx/ssl/ networks: - mynet #Docker Networks networks: mynet: driver: bridge #Volumes volumes: registrydata: driver: local

- Configure Nginx Virtual Host

After creating the docker-compose script, we will create the virtual host and additional configuration for the nginx service.

Go to 'nginx/conf.d/' directory and create a new virtual host file called 'registry.conf'.

cd nginx/conf.d/

vim registry.conf

Paste the following configuration.

upstream docker-registry { server registry:5000; } server { listen 80; server_name registry.hakase-labs.io; return 301 https://registry.hakase-labs.io$request_uri; } server { listen 443 ssl http2; server_name registry.hakase-labs.io; ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/ssl/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/ssl/privkey.pem; # Log files for Debug error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log; access_log /var/log/nginx/access.log; location / { # Do not allow connections from docker 1.5 and earlier # docker pre-1.6.0 did not properly set the user agent on ping, catch "Go *" user agents if ($http_user_agent ~ "^(docker\/1\.(3|4|5(?!\.[0-9]-dev))|Go ).*$" ) { return 404; } proxy_pass http://docker-registry; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_read_timeout 900; } }

Save and close.

Next, create an additional configuration to increase the max_body_size on nginx. This will allow you to upload docker images with max size 2GB.

vim additional.conf

Paste configuration below.

client_max_body_size 2G;

Save and close.

- Configure SSL Certificate and Basic Authentication

Copy SSL certificate files of your domain to the 'ssl' directory.

cp /path/to/ssl/fullchain.pem ssl/

cp /path/to/ssl/privkey.pem ssl/

Now go to the 'auth' directory and generate the new password file 'registry.passwd'.

cd auth/

Generate a new password for user hakase.

htpasswd -Bc registry.passwd hakase

TYPE THE STRONG PASSWORD

And the environment setup for deploying Private Docker Registry has been completed.

Below is the screenshot of our environment files and directories.

tree

- Run Docker Registry

Run the Docker Registry using the docker-compose command below.

docker-compose up -d

And you will get the result as below.

After that, make sure the registry and nginx service is up and running. Check using the following command.

docker-compose ps

netstat -plntu

And you will be shown the 'registry' service is running on port '5000', and the 'nginx' service will expose the HTTP and HTTPS ports as below.

Step 4 - Testing

Before we test our Private Docker Registry, we need to add the Root CA certificate to the docker itself and to the system.

If you're using the pem file certificate, export it to the .crt file using the OpenSSL command.

openssl x509 -in rootCA.pem -inform PEM -out rootCA.crt

Now create a new directory for docker certificate and copy the Root CA certificate into it.

mkdir -p /etc/docker/certs.d/registry.hakase-labs.io/

cp rootCA.crt /etc/docker/certs.d/registry.hakase-labs.io/

And then create a new directory '/usr/share/ca-certificate/extra' and copy the Root CA certificate into it.

mkdir -p /usr/share/ca-certificates/extra/

cp rootCA.crt /usr/share/ca-certificates/extra/

After that, reconfigure the 'ca-certificate' package and restart the Docker service.

dpkg-reconfigure ca-certificates

systemctl restart docker

- Download Docker Image

Download new Docker image using the following command.

docker pull ubuntu:16.04

When it's complete, tag the image for the private registry with the command below.

docker image tag ubuntu:16.04 registry.hakase-labs.io/ubuntu16

Check again the list of Docker images on the system and you will get new images as below.

docker images

- Push Image to Private Local Registry

Log in to the Private Docker Registry using the following command.

docker login https://registry.hakase-labs.io/v2/

Type the username and password based on the 'registry.htpasswd' file.

Now check the available of docker image on the Registry.

http -a hakase https://registry.hakase-labs.io/v2/_catalog

And there is no docker image on the Registry.

Now push our custom image to the Private Docker Registry.

docker push registry.hakase-labs.io/ubuntu16

Check again and make sure you get the 'ubuntu16' docker image on the Private Repository.

http -a hakase https://registry.hakase-labs.io/v2/_catalog

And finally, the installation and configuration of Private Docker Registry with Nginx and Basic Authentication has been completed successfully.