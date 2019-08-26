How to Install VestaCP on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

VestaCP is a free, open-source and powerful website control panel that comes with website, email, database, and DNS functionalities. It offers a simple web-based interface for its users. With VestaCP, you can install more than 439 apps with one click installer. It is lightweight, resource-friendly and easy to install compared to other control panels.

In this tutorial, we will explain how to install and configure VestaCP on Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 18.04.

A root password is set up on your server.

Getting Started

First, it is recommended to update your server with the latest version. You can do it with the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get upgrade -y

Once the server is updated, restart it to apply all the configuration changes:

Next, you will need to setup local name resolution on your system. You can do it by editing /etc/hosts file.

nano /etc/hosts

Change the following lines:

127.0.0.1 vestacp.linuxbuz.com

Save and close the file, when you are finished.

Install VestaCP

First, you will need to download VestaCP easy installation script from their official websites. You can download it with the following command:

wget http://vestacp.com/pub/vst-install.sh

Once downloaded, change the permission with the following command:

chmod 755 vst-install.sh

Next, start the installation by running the following command:

bash vst-install.sh

Durring the installation, you will need to answer series of questions:

_| _| _|_|_|_| _|_|_| _|_|_|_|_| _|_| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _|_|_| _|_| _| _|_|_|_| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _|_|_|_| _|_|_| _| _| _| Vesta Control Panel The following software will be installed on your system: - Nginx Web Server - Apache Web Server (as backend) - Bind DNS Server - Exim Mail Server - Dovecot POP3/IMAP Server - MySQL Database Server - Vsftpd FTP Server - Softaculous Plugin - Iptables Firewall + Fail2Ban Would you like to continue [y/n]: y

Type y and ENTER to continue:

Please enter admin email address: [email protected] Please enter FQDN hostname [vestacp.linuxbuz.com]: Installation backup directory: /root/vst_install_backups/1564552012

Provide your admin email address, FQDN and installation backup directory then press ENTER. Once the installation has been completed successfully, you should see the following output:

_| _| _|_|_|_| _|_|_| _|_|_|_|_| _|_| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _|_|_| _|_| _| _|_|_|_| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _| _|_|_|_| _|_|_| _| _| _| Congratulations, you have just successfully installed Vesta Control Panel https://vestacp.linuxbuz.com:8083 username: admin password: [email protected] We hope that you enjoy your installation of Vesta. Please feel free to contact us anytime if you have any questions. Thank you. -- Sincerely yours vestacp.com team

Access VestaCP Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL https://vestacp.linuxbuz.com:8083. You will be redirected to the VestaCP login page as shown below:

Now, provide your admin username and password, then click on the Log in button. You should see the VestaCP dashboard in the following page:

Next, it is recommended to change your default admin password. To do so, click on the admin in the top right-hand corner of the panel. You should see the following page:

Next, provide any password in the Password field and click Generate. VestaCP generates a secure password for you. Once you are finished click on the Save button to save the changes.

Setting Up a New Website

On the VestaCP home page, click on the Web at the top and click the green + button. You should see the following page:

Now, provide your domain name or website name, public IP address, select DNS support, Mail support, Let's Encrypt support, SSL home directory and click on the Add button.

Now, open your web browser and type the URL https://test.linuxbuz.com to test your newly created website. You should see the default VestaCP page in the following image:

Congratulations! you have successfully installed VestaCP on Ubuntu 18.04. You can now easily host any website such as WordPress, Joomla, Tomcat from VestaCP control panel. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.