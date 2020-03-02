How to Install Samba Server on CentOS 8

Samba is a free and open-source software that can be used to share files, folders, and printers between Linux and Windows systems. It is also used for Authentication and Authorization, Name resolution and Service announcement. It can be run on different operating systems including, Linux, Unix, OpenVMS and many more.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Samba and configure it as a standalone sharing server on CentOS 8.

Prerequisites

A server running CentOS 8.

A root password is configured on your server.

Install Samba Server

By default, the Samba package is available in the CentOS default repository. You can install it with the following command:

dnf install samba samba-common samba-client -y

After installing Samba, start the SMB service and enable it to start after system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start smb

systemctl enable smb

You can now verify the Samba service with the following command:

systemctl status smb

You should get the following output:

? smb.service - Samba SMB Daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/smb.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2020-03-02 23:03:30 EST; 8s ago Docs: man:smbd(8) man:samba(7) man:smb.conf(5) Main PID: 2072 (smbd) Status: "smbd: ready to serve connections..." Tasks: 4 (limit: 25028) Memory: 33.8M CGroup: /system.slice/smb.service ??2072 /usr/sbin/smbd --foreground --no-process-group ??2074 /usr/sbin/smbd --foreground --no-process-group ??2075 /usr/sbin/smbd --foreground --no-process-group ??2076 /usr/sbin/smbd --foreground --no-process-group

Create a Public Share with Samba

In this section, we will create a public share with Samba so everyone can access the public share directory without a password.

Create a Public Share Directory

First, create a shared folder named public and also create two files inside the public directory:

mkdir -p /samba/share/public

touch /samba/share/public/file1.txt

touch /samba/share/public/file2.txt

Next, assign the necessary permissions and ownership with the following command:

chmod -R 0755 /samba/share/

chmod -R 0755 /samba/share/public

chown -R nobody:nobody /samba/share

chown -R nobody:nobody /samba/share/public

Configure Samba

Next, you will need to configure Samba to share a public directory.

First, create a backup copy of /etc/samba/smb.conf file with the following command:

mv /etc/samba/smb.conf /etc/samba/smb.bak

Next, create a new Samba configuration file:

nano /etc/samba/smb.conf

Add the following lines:

[global] workgroup = WORKGROUP server string = Samba Server %v netbios name = samba-server security = user map to guest = bad user dns proxy = no [Public] path = /samba/share/public browsable =yes writable = yes guest ok = yes read only = no

Save and close the file. Then, restart Samba service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart smb

Next, test the Samba configuration with the following command:

testparm

You should see the following output:

Load smb config files from /etc/samba/smb.conf Loaded services file OK. Server role: ROLE_STANDALONE Press enter to see a dump of your service definitions # Global parameters [global] dns proxy = No map to guest = Bad User netbios name = SAMBA-SERVER security = USER server string = Samba Server %v idmap config * : backend = tdb [Public] guest ok = Yes path = /samba/share/public read only = No

Configure SELinux and Firewall

Next, set the proper SELinux boolean and security context values on share directory with the following command:

setsebool -P samba_export_all_ro=1 samba_export_all_rw=1

semanage fcontext –at samba_share_t "/samba/share/public(/.*)?" restorecon /samba/share/public

Next, all Samba service through firewalld with the following command:

firewall-cmd --add-service=samba --zone=public --permanent

firewall-cmd --reload

Access Samba Share from Ubuntu Gnome

To access the Samba share, go to the remote machine, open the Gnome file manager and click on the Connect to Server as shown below:

Provide your Samba server IP address and click on the Connect button. After successfull connection, you should see the Samba share in the following screen:

Now, click on the Public directory, you should see your files in the following screen:

Access Samba Share from Ubuntu Command-line

You can also access the Samba share from the command-line.

First, list all available Samba share with the following command:

smbclient -L //45.58.38.51

You should see the following output:

Domain=[WORKGROUP] OS=[Windows 6.1] Server=[Samba 4.10.4] Sharename Type Comment --------- ---- ------- Public Disk IPC$ IPC IPC Service (Samba Server 4.10.4) Domain=[WORKGROUP] OS=[Windows 6.1] Server=[Samba 4.10.4] Server Comment --------- ------- Workgroup Master --------- -------

You can also mount the Samba share using cifs protocol. To do so, install cifs-utils package with the following command:

apt-get install cifs-utils -y

Next, mount the Samba share to the /mnt directory with the following command:

mount -t cifs //45.58.38.51/public /mnt/

You will be asked to provide password as shown below:

Just press the Enter without entering any password to mount the Samba share:

You can now access the Samba share in /mnt direcotry:

ls /mnt/

You should see the following output:

file1.txt file2.txt

Create Private Share with Samba

In this section we will create a private share with Samba so only authenticate user can access the private share directory.

Create User and Group

First, create a group named private with the following command:

groupadd private

Next, create a new user named privateuser and add it to the private group:

useradd -g private privateuser

Next, set password for the user with the following command:

smbpasswd -a privateuser

Output:

New SMB password: Retype new SMB password: Added user privateuser.

Create a Private Share Directory

Next, create a shared folder named private and also create two files inside private directory:

mkdir -p /samba/share/private

touch /samba/share/private/private1.txt

touch /samba/share/private/private2.txt

Next, assign proper permission and ownership with the following command:

chmod -R 0770 /samba/share/private

chown -R root:private /samba/share/private

Next, configure SELinux context for private directory with the following command:

semanage fcontext –at samba_share_t "/samba/share/private(/.*)?"

restorecon /samba/share/private

Configure Samba

Next, open the Samba configuration file and define the private share:

nano /etc/samba/smb.conf

Add the following lines at the end of the file:

[Private] path = /samba/share/private valid users = @private guest ok = no writable = yes browsable = yes

Save and close the file then restart the Samba service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart smb

Next, check the Samba configuration with the following command:

testparm

You should see the following output:

Load smb config files from /etc/samba/smb.conf Loaded services file OK. Server role: ROLE_STANDALONE Press enter to see a dump of your service definitions # Global parameters [global] dns proxy = No map to guest = Bad User netbios name = SAMBA-SERVER security = USER server string = Samba Server %v idmap config * : backend = tdb [Public] guest ok = Yes path = /samba/share/public read only = No [Private] path = /samba/share/private read only = No valid users = @private

Access Samba Share from Ubuntu Command-line

First, access the available share with the following command:

smbclient -L //45.58.38.51

You should see the following output:

Domain=[WORKGROUP] OS=[Windows 6.1] Server=[Samba 4.10.4] Sharename Type Comment --------- ---- ------- Public Disk Private Disk IPC$ IPC IPC Service (Samba Server 4.10.4) Domain=[WORKGROUP] OS=[Windows 6.1] Server=[Samba 4.10.4] Server Comment --------- ------- Workgroup Master --------- -------

Next, connect to Samba server and list the available share with the following command:

smbclient //45.58.38.51/private -U privateuser

You will be asked to provide a password as shown below:

Enter privateuser's password:

Type your password and hit Enter to access the Samba shell as shown below:

Domain=[WORKGROUP] OS=[Windows 6.1] Server=[Samba 4.10.4] smb: \>

Now, list the available share with the following command:

smb: \> ls

You should see the following output:

. D 0 Tue Mar 3 10:03:22 2020 .. D 0 Tue Mar 3 10:01:56 2020 private1.txt N 0 Tue Mar 3 10:03:17 2020 private2.txt N 0 Tue Mar 3 10:03:22 2020 51194 blocks of size 2097152. 49358 blocks available

Now, exit from the Samba shell with the folowing command:

smb: \>exit

You can also mount the Samba share on /opt directory:

mount -t cifs -o user=privateuser //45.58.38.51/private /opt

You will be asked to provide a password as shown below:

Provide your password and hit Enter to mount the Samba share.

You can now check your Samba share in /opt directory as shown below:

ls /opt/

Output:

private1.txt private2.txt

Access Samba Share from Ubuntu Gnome

To access the Samba share, go to the remote machine, open the Gnome file manager and click on the Connect to Server as shown below:

Provide your Samba server IP address and click on the Connect button. After a successful connection, you should see the Samba share in the following screen:

Now, click on the Private directory, provide your username and password, then click on the Connect button. You should see your files in the following screen:

Congratulations! you have successfully installed and configured Samba server on CentOS 8.