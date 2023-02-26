How to Install OpenEMR on Ubuntu 22.04

OpenEMR is an open-source electronic health record and medical practice management tool. It is Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certified and it features integrated health records, practice management, scheduling, electronic billing, internationalization, free support, and a lot more. It can track patient demographics, schedule patients, maintain extremely detailed health records with lab reports, medications, and procedures, track their prescriptions, help with medical billing, generate detailed reports, and multi-language support.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to install OpenEMR software on a server running Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04.

A non-root sudo user.

A fully qualified domain name (FQDN) like openemr.example.com .

Make sure everything is updated. $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade

Few packages that your system needs. $ sudo apt install wget curl nano ufw software-properties-common dirmngr apt-transport-https gnupg2 ca-certificates lsb-release ubuntu-keyring unzip -y Some of these packages may already be installed on your system.

Step 1 - Configure Firewall

The first step is to configure the firewall. Ubuntu comes with ufw (Uncomplicated Firewall) by default.

Check if the firewall is running.

$ sudo ufw status

You will get the following output.

Status: inactive

Allow SSH port so that the firewall doesn't break the current connection upon enabling it.

$ sudo ufw allow OpenSSH

Allow HTTP and HTTPS ports as well.

$ sudo ufw allow http $ sudo ufw allow https

Enable the Firewall

$ sudo ufw enable Command may disrupt existing ssh connections. Proceed with operation (y|n)? y Firewall is active and enabled on system startup

Check the status of the firewall again.

$ sudo ufw status

You should see a similar output.

Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere 80/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 443 ALLOW Anywhere OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 80/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 443 (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Step 2 - Install Nginx

Ubuntu ships with an older version of Nginx. To install the latest version, you need to download the official Nginx repository.

Import Nginx's signing key.

$ curl https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key | gpg --dearmor \ | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null

Add the repository for Nginx's stable version.

$ echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg arch=amd64] \ http://nginx.org/packages/ubuntu `lsb_release -cs` nginx" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nginx.list

Update the system repositories.

$ sudo apt update

Install Nginx.

$ sudo apt install nginx

Verify the installation.

$ nginx -v nginx version: nginx/1.24.0

Start the Nginx server.

$ sudo systemctl start nginx

Step 3 - Install MySQL

Ubuntu 22.04 ships with the latest version of MySQL. You can install it with a single command.

$ sudo apt install mysql-server

Check the version of MySQL.

$ mysql --version mysql Ver 8.0.33-0ubuntu0.22.04.2 for Linux on x86_64 ((Ubuntu))

This step is necessary for MySQL versions 8.0.28 and above. Enter the MySQL Shell.

$ sudo mysql

Run the following command to set the password for your root user. Make sure it has a mix of numbers, uppercase, lowercase, and special characters.

mysql> ALTER USER 'root'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'YourPassword12!';

Exit the shell.

mysql> exit

Run the MySQL secure install script.

$ sudo mysql_secure_installation

First, you will be asked for your root password. Enter it. Next, you will be asked to install the Validate Password Component. It checks the strength of passwords used in MySQL. Press Y to install it. Next, you will be asked to set the level of the password validation policy. Choose 2 as it is the strongest one.

Securing the MySQL server deployment. Enter password for user root: VALIDATE PASSWORD COMPONENT can be used to test passwords and improve security. It checks the strength of password and allows the users to set only those passwords which are secure enough. Would you like to setup VALIDATE PASSWORD component? Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No: Y There are three levels of password validation policy: LOW Length >= 8 MEDIUM Length >= 8, numeric, mixed case, and special characters STRONG Length >= 8, numeric, mixed case, special characters and dictionary file Please enter 0 = LOW, 1 = MEDIUM and 2 = STRONG: 2 Using existing password for root. Estimated strength of the password: 100

Next, enter N to refuse to change your root password. Also, enter Y to remove anonymous users, disallow remote root logins, remove the test database, and reload the privilege tables.

Change the password for root ? ((Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : N ... skipping. By default, a MySQL installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone to log into MySQL without having to have a user account created for them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a production environment. Remove anonymous users? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost'. This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network. Disallow root login remotely? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. By default, MySQL comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed before moving into a production environment. Remove test database and access to it? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y - Dropping test database... Success. - Removing privileges on test database... Success. Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately. Reload privilege tables now? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. All done!

Step 4 - Configure MySQL

Log in to the MySQL shell. Enter your root password when prompted.

$ sudo mysql -u root -p

Create a sample database.

mysql> CREATE DATABASE openemr;

Create an SQL user account.

mysql> CREATE USER 'openemruser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'Your_password2';

Grant all privileges on the database to the user.

mysql> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON openemr.* TO 'openemruser'@'localhost';

Flush user privileges.

mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Exit the shell.

mysql> exit

Step 5 - Install PHP and its extensions

Ubuntu 22.04 ships with PHP 8.1.2 version which is a bit outdated. We will install the latest PHP 8.2 version using Ondrej's PHP repository.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/php

Next, install PHP and its extensions required by OpenEMR.

$ sudo apt install php8.2-fpm php8.2-mysql php8.2-bcmath php8.2-xml php8.2-zip php8.2-curl php8.2-mbstring php8.2-gd php8.2-tidy php8.2-intl php8.2-cli php8.2-soap imagemagick libtiff-tools php8.2-ldap

Verify the installation.

$ php --version PHP 8.2.7 (cli) (built: Jun 8 2023 15:27:40) (NTS) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.2.7, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.2.7, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies

Step 6 - Install SSL

We need to install Certbot to generate the SSL certificate. You can either install Certbot using Ubuntu's repository or grab the latest version using the Snapd tool. We will be using the Snapd version.

Ubuntu 22.04 comes with Snapd installed by default. Run the following commands to ensure that your version of Snapd is up to date.

$ sudo snap install core && sudo snap refresh core

Install Certbot.

$ sudo snap install --classic certbot

Use the following command to ensure that the Certbot command can be run by creating a symbolic link to the /usr/bin directory.

$ sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot

Run the following command to generate an SSL Certificate.

$ sudo certbot certonly --nginx --agree-tos --no-eff-email --staple-ocsp --preferred-challenges http -m [email protected] -d openemr.example.com

The above command will download a certificate to the /etc/letsencrypt/live/openemr.example.com directory on your server.

Generate a Diffie-Hellman group certificate.

$ sudo openssl dhparam -dsaparam -out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 4096

Check the Certbot renewal scheduler service.

$ sudo systemctl list-timers

You will find snap.certbot.renew.service as one of the services scheduled to run.

NEXT LEFT LAST PASSED UNIT ACTIVATES ..... Sun 2023-02-26 06:32:00 UTC 9h left Sat 2023-02-25 18:04:05 UTC 2h 59min ago snap.certbot.renew.timer snap.certbot.renew.service Sun 2023-02-26 06:43:20 UTC 9h left Sat 2023-02-25 10:49:23 UTC 10h ago apt-daily-upgrade.timer apt-daily-upgrade.service Sun 2023-02-26 09:00:06 UTC 11h left Sat 2023-02-25 20:58:06 UTC 5min ago apt-daily.timer apt-daily.service

Do a dry run of the process to check whether the SSL renewal is working fine.

$ sudo certbot renew --dry-run

If you see no errors, you are all set. Your certificate will renew automatically.

Step 7 - Download OpenEMR

Visit the OpenEMR download page and grab the link for the latest version of OpenEMR. Download OpenEMR to the server.

$ wget https://sourceforge.net/projects/openemr/files/OpenEMR%20Current/7.0.1/openemr-7.0.1.tar.gz

Extract the files.

$ tar -pxzf openemr-7.0.1.tar.gz

Create the /var/www/html directory.

$ sudo mkdir /var/wwww/html -p

Move the extracted files to the web directory.

$ sudo mv openemr-7.0.1 /var/www/html/openemr

Give permissions to the Nginx user over the web root directory.

$ sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/html/openemr

Step 8 - Configure PHP-FPM

Open the file /etc/php/8.2/fpm/pool.d/www.conf .

$ sudo nano /etc/php/8.2/fpm/pool.d/www.conf

We need to set the Unix user/group of PHP processes to nginx. Find the user=www-data and group=www-data lines in the file and change them to nginx .

... ; Unix user/group of processes ; Note: The user is mandatory. If the group is not set, the default user's group ; will be used. ; RPM: apache user chosen to provide access to the same directories as httpd user = nginx ; RPM: Keep a group allowed to write in log dir. group = nginx ...

Find the listen.owner = www-data and listen.group = www-data lines in the file and change them to nginx .

; Set permissions for unix socket, if one is used. In Linux, read/write ; permissions must be set in order to allow connections from a web server. Many ; BSD-derived systems allow connections regardless of permissions. The owner ; and group can be specified either by name or by their numeric IDs. ; Default Values: user and group are set as the running user ; mode is set to 0660 listen.owner = nginx listen.group = nginx

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Increase the execution time for PHP-FPM and PHP-CLI to 60 seconds.

$ sudo sed -i 's/max_execution_time = 30/max_execution_time = 60/' /etc/php/8.2/fpm/php.ini

Set the value of the variable max_input_time to 1 .

$ sudo sed -i 's/max_input_time = 60/max_input_time = -1/' /etc/php/8.2/fpm/php.ini

Increase the memory limit for PHP-FPM from 128MB to 512MB.

$ sudo sed -i 's/memory_limit = 128M/memory_limit = 512M/' /etc/php/8.2/fpm/php.ini

Increase the file upload size to 30MB.

$ sudo sed -i 's/post_max_size = 8M/post_max_size = 30M/' /etc/php/8.2/fpm/php.ini $ sudo sed -i 's/upload_max_filesize = 2M/upload_max_filesize = 30M/' /etc/php/8.2/fpm/php.ini

Increase the number of maximum input variables to 3000.

$ sudo sed -i 's/;max_input_vars = 1000/max_input_vars = 3000/g' /etc/php/8.2/fpm/php.ini

Allow accessing, from PHP's perspective, local files with LOAD DATA statements.

$ sudo sed -i 's/;mysqli.allow_local_infile = On/mysqli.allow_local_infile = On/g' /etc/php/8.2/fpm/php.ini

Restart the PHP-FPM service.

$ sudo systemctl restart php8.2-fpm

Change the group of the PHP sessions directory to Nginx.

$ sudo chgrp -R nginx /var/lib/php/sessions

Step 9 - Configure Nginx

Create and open the file /etc/nginx/conf.d/openemr.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/openemr.conf

Paste the following code in it.

server { listen 443 ssl http2; listen [::]:443 ssl http2; server_name openemr.example.com; access_log /var/log/nginx/openemr.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/openemr.error.log; # SSL ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/openemr.example.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/openemr.example.com/privkey.pem; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/openemr.example.com/chain.pem; ssl_session_timeout 1d; ssl_session_cache shared:SSL:50m; ssl_session_tickets off; ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on; ssl_ciphers ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:DHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384; ssl_ecdh_curve X25519:prime256v1:secp384r1:secp521r1; ssl_stapling on; ssl_stapling_verify on; ssl_dhparam /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem; # use https://blog.cloudflare.com/announcing-1111 Cloudfare+Apnic labs, It is free and secure resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 [2606:4700:4700::1111] [2606:4700:4700::1001] valid=300s; root /var/www/html/openemr; index index.php; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php; } # Pass PHP Scripts To FastCGI Server location ~* \.php$ { try_files $uri =404; fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php8.2-fpm.sock; # Depends On The PHP Version fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $realpath_root$fastcgi_script_name; fastcgi_param DOCUMENT_ROOT $realpath_root; include fastcgi_params; } # deny access to writable files/directories location ~* ^/sites/*/(documents|edi|era) { deny all; return 404; } # deny access to certain directories location ~* ^/(contrib|tests) { deny all; return 404; } # Alternatively all access to these files can be denied location ~* ^/(admin|setup|acl_setup|acl_upgrade|sl_convert|sql_upgrade|gacl/setup|ippf_upgrade|sql_patch)\.php { deny all; return 404; } location = /favicon.ico { log_not_found off; access_log off; } location = /robots.txt { log_not_found off; access_log off; } location ~ /\. { deny all; } } # enforce HTTPS server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name openemr.example.com; return 301 https://$host$request_uri; }

Notice the root directory to be used in the Nginx configuration is /var/www/html/wallabag/public/ .

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted once finished.

Open the file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Add the following line before the line include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf; .

server_names_hash_bucket_size 64;

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Verify the Nginx configuration file syntax.

$ sudo nginx -t nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Restart the Nginx service.

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

Step 10 - Install OpenEMR

Open the URL https://openemr.example.com in your browser and you will see the following setup screen.

Here it checks for file permissions and confirms whether you can proceed to step 1 or not. If you see the word ready in green, it means you can proceed. Click the blue button to proceed to step 1.

On the next page, you will be asked if you want the installer to create the database or use a pre-made one. Select the option I have already created the database and click the button to proceed to step 2.

On the next page, fill in the database credentials you configured in step 4 before. Also, enter your administrator account credentials. Make sure your username is 12 or more characters long otherwise, you will get an error. You can enable two-factor authentication (2FA) here but it is recommended to configure it later after installation. Click the button to create the database and the user account.

The next page will show the installation status and will show you the username and password. Click the button to proceed to step 4.

The next page will list the recommended and current values from your php.ini file. Make sure the current values satisfy the requirement. The installer shows the wrong values for the variables max_input_time and max_execution_time variables for some reason even if you have set them correctly. You can ignore those. You can verify the current values by using the following commands.

Once you are satisfied, click the button to proceed to step 5.

The next step lists Apache server settings which we will ignore since we are using the Nginx server. Click the button to proceed to the next page.

Here you will be asked to select a theme for the administration panel. Select the Keep Current option and click the button to proceed. You can change the theme from the administration panel later on however you won't be able to see how they look. If you choose from the installer page, you can also check how they look before selecting. We will stick with the default theme.

The last page lists some final notes about the software and account credentials. Click the Start button to open the login page.

You will get an OpenEMR registration popup to get announcements from their site. You can ignore and enter your credentials and click the Login button to access the dashboard.

If you didn't configure two-factor authentication during installation, do so by clicking the avatar icon at the top right and selecting the MFA Management option.

On the next page, select the Authentication method from the dropdown menu and start configuring.

You can start using OpenEMR to manage your health business from here on.

Conclusion

This concludes our tutorial on installing OpenEMR on a Ubuntu 22.04 server. If you have any questions, post them in the comments below.