How to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 5.4.1 from Flatpak on Linux

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors is the free open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations working offline.

The latest update (v.5.4.1) brought several enhancements such as:

more chart customization options in all the editors;

watermarks and print areas in document editor;

spellchecker and new Formula and Data tabs in spreadsheets;

new Group/Ungroup features in the Data tab;

Headers&Footers in spreadsheets and presentations;

improved color schemes, slide numbers, inserting date and time on slides, print areas in presentation editor.

In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to easily install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on multiple Linux distributions including Ubuntu from Flatpak.

In case you prefer to install/update the suite as a DEB, snap, or AppImage package, refer to this tutorial.

Step 1: Install Flatpak

In some Linux distros Flatpak is included by default. If it’s not the case, install Flatpak on your machine following the instructions on the official Flatpak site.

For Ubuntu 18.10 and 19.04, run:

$ sudo apt install flatpak

Step 2: Install Desktop Editors from Flatpak

Install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors from Flathub using the INSTALL button, or run the following command:

flatpak install flathub org.onlyoffice.desktopeditors