How to Install Odoo ERP 13 on CentOS 8

Odoo is a free, open-source and most popular ERP software that offers a wide range of business applications including, customer relationship management (CRM), sales pipeline, project management, manufacturing, invoicing, accounting, eCommerce and many more. It is a web-based and fully-featured application that helps you to maintain the ERP in any business. Odoo comes with 30 core modules and more than 4500 community-created modules that help you to customize it as a small shop to an enterprise-level corporation.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to install and configure Odoo 13 with Nginx as a reverse proxy on CentOS 8 server.

Requirements

A Server running CentOS 8 with minimum 2 GB of RAM.

A valid domain name pointed to your server IP. In this tutorial, we will use exmaple.com domain..

A root password is configured on the server.

Getting Started

First, update the system and install EPEL repository with the following command:

dnf update

dnf install epel-release

Next, you will need to install some tools and dependencies needed to build the Odoo on your system.

You can install all of them with the following command:

dnf install python36 python36-devel git gcc wget nodejs libxslt-devel bzip2-devel openldap-devel libjpeg-devel freetype-devel

Once all the packages are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Create Odoo User

Next, you will need to create a new system user with name odoo and home directory /opt/odoo using the following command:

useradd -m -U -r -d /opt/odoo -s /bin/bash odoo

Once you are done, you can proceed to the next step.

Install and Configure PostgreSQL

Odoo uses PostgreSQL to store their data. So you will need to install PostgreSQL on your server. You can install it with the following command:

dnf install postgresql postgresql-server postgresql-contrib

Once installed, initialize the database with the following command:

/usr/bin/postgresql-setup initdb

You should get the following output:

* Initializing database in '/var/lib/pgsql/data' * Initialized, logs are in /var/lib/pgsql/initdb_postgresql.log

Next, start the PostgreSQL service and enable it to start after system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start postgresql

systemctl enable postgresql

You can now verify the PostgreSQL using the following command:

systemctl status postgresql

You should see the following output:

? postgresql.service - PostgreSQL database server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/postgresql.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2019-12-02 01:01:44 EST; 6s ago Process: 31805 ExecStartPre=/usr/libexec/postgresql-check-db-dir postgresql (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 31808 (postmaster) Tasks: 8 (limit: 12552) Memory: 16.5M CGroup: /system.slice/postgresql.service ??31808 /usr/bin/postmaster -D /var/lib/pgsql/data ??31809 postgres: logger process ??31811 postgres: checkpointer process ??31812 postgres: writer process ??31813 postgres: wal writer process ??31814 postgres: autovacuum launcher process ??31815 postgres: stats collector process ??31816 postgres: bgworker: logical replication launcher

Next, you will need to create a new PostgreSQL user with the same name as system user as shown below:

su - postgres -c "createuser -s odoo"

Install Wkhtmltopdf

Next, you will need to install wkhtmltopdf tool in your system so that Odoo can print PDF reports. You can install it with the following command:

wget https://downloads.wkhtmltopdf.org/0.12/0.12.5/wkhtmltox-0.12.5-1.centos7.x86_64.rpm

dnf localinstall wkhtmltox-0.12.5-1.centos7.x86_64.rpm

Once installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install and Configure Odoo 13

First, switch to the Odoo user with the following command:

su - odoo

Next, download the latest version of the Odoo 13 from the Git repository using the git command:

git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 13.0 /opt/odoo/odoo13

Next, create a new virtual environment for Odoo 13 instance with the following command:

cd /opt/odoo

python3 -m venv odoo13-venv

Next, activate the virtual environment with the following command:

source odoo13-venv/bin/activate

You should get the following output:

Next, install all the required Python modules for Odoo 13 with the following command:

pip3 install -r odoo13/requirements.txt

Once all the required modules are installed, deactivate the virtual environment with the following command:

deactivate

Finally, exit from the Odoo user with the following command:

exit

Next, create a new directory to store the Odoo custom modules and Odoo logs:

mkdir /opt/odoo/odoo13-custom-addons

mkdir /var/log/odoo13

touch /var/log/odoo13/odoo.log

Next, change the ownership of both directory to the odoo user with the following command:

chown -R odoo:odoo /opt/odoo/odoo13-custom-addons

chown -R odoo:odoo /var/log/odoo13/

Next, create a new configuration file for Odoo 13 using the following command:

nano /etc/odoo.conf

Add the following lines:

[options] admin_passwd = [email protected] db_host = False db_port = False db_user = odoo db_password = False xmlrpc_port = 8069 logfile = /var/log/odoo13/odoo.log logrotate = True addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo13/addons,/opt/odoo/odoo13-custom-addons

Save and close the file when you are finished.

Create a Systemd Service file for Odoo 13

Next, you will need to create a new systemd unit file for Odoo 13 to manage the Odoo service.

You can create it with the following command:

nano /etc/systemd/system/odoo13.service

Add the following lines:

[Unit] Description=Odoo13 #Requires=postgresql-10.6.service #After=network.target postgresql-10.6.service [Service] Type=simple SyslogIdentifier=odoo13 PermissionsStartOnly=true User=odoo Group=odoo ExecStart=/opt/odoo/odoo13-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo13/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo.conf StandardOutput=journal+console [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save and close the file. Then, reload the systemd daemon with the following command:

systemctl daemon-reload

Next, start the Odoo service and enable it to start after system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start odoo13

systemctl enable odoo13

You can also verify the Odoo status with the following command:

systemctl status odoo13

You should get the following output:

? odoo13.service - Odoo13 Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/odoo13.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2019-12-02 01:15:43 EST; 2s ago Main PID: 17022 (python3) Tasks: 4 (limit: 12552) Memory: 63.7M CGroup: /system.slice/odoo13.service ??17022 /opt/odoo/odoo13-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo13/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo.conf Dec 02 01:15:43 centos8 systemd[1]: Started Odoo13.

By default, Odoo listens on port 8069. You can check it with the following command:

netstat -plntu | grep 8069

You should see the following output:

tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:8069 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 17022/python3

Configure Nginx as a Reverse Proxy for Odoo 13

Next, you will need to install and configure the Nginx as a reverse proxy for Odoo 13 instance.

First, install the Nginx web server with the following command:

dnf install nginx

Once installed, create a new virtual host configuration file with the following command:

nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/odoo13.conf

Add the following lines:

upstream odoo { server 127.0.0.1:8069; } server { listen 80; server_name example.com; access_log /var/log/nginx/odoo13.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/odoo13.error.log; location / { proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_redirect off; proxy_pass http://odoo; } location ~* /web/static/ { proxy_cache_valid 200 90m; proxy_buffering on; expires 864000; proxy_pass http://odoo; } gzip_types text/css text/less text/plain text/xml application/xml application/json application/javascript; gzip on; }

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, start the Nginx service and enable it to start after system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start nginx

systemctl enable nginx

You can verify the status of the Nginx service using the following command:

systemctl status nginx

You should see the following output:

? nginx.service - The nginx HTTP and reverse proxy server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2019-12-02 01:25:15 EST; 6s ago Process: 17244 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/nginx (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 17241 ExecStartPre=/usr/sbin/nginx -t (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 17239 ExecStartPre=/usr/bin/rm -f /run/nginx.pid (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 17245 (nginx) Tasks: 3 (limit: 12552) Memory: 5.4M CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ??17245 nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx ??17246 nginx: worker process ??17247 nginx: worker process Dec 02 01:25:15 centos8 systemd[1]: Starting The nginx HTTP and reverse proxy server... Dec 02 01:25:15 centos8 nginx[17241]: nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok Dec 02 01:25:15 centos8 nginx[17241]: nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful Dec 02 01:25:15 centos8 systemd[1]: Started The nginx HTTP and reverse proxy server.

Configure Firewall

Next, you will need to allow Nginx service through firewalld to access the Odoo 13 instance from the remote system.

You can run the following command to allow the Nginx service through firewalld:

firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-service=nginx

firewall-cmd --reload

By default, SELinux is enabled in CentOS 8. So you will need to allow HTTP through SELinux. You can allow it with the following command:

setsebool -P httpd_can_network_connect on

Access Odoo 13 Web Interface

Now, Odoo 13 is installed and configured. It's time to access the Odoo 13 web interface.

Open your web browser and type the URL http://example.com. You will be redirected to the following page:

Now, provide your Master Password, Database name, Email, Password, Country and click on the Create database button. You will be redirected to the Odoo 13 Administration page:

Conclusion

In the above tutorial, you learned how to install and configure Odoo 13 on CentOS 8 server. You also learned how to configure Nginx as a reverse proxy for Odoo 13. You can now customize your Odoo 13 instance as per your business needs.