How to Install Odoo 14 ERP Software on Ubuntu 20.04
- Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa)
Odoo (formerly known as OpenERP) is a self-hosted suite of over 10,000 open source applications suited for a variety of business needs including CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, project management and point of sale. These applications are fully integrated and accessed through a common web interface.
In this tutorial, we will learn to install Odoo 14 Stack on a Ubuntu 20.04 based server.
Prerequisites
-
A Ubuntu 20.04 based server with a minimum of 2GB RAM to host Odoo Stack.
-
A second Ubuntu 20.04 based server with a minimum of 2GB RAM for hosting the PostgreSQL database. You can however install the database on the same server as Odoo but for production environments, it is highly recommended that you install it on a separate server. You can also choose any of the managed database options available from any provider of your choice.
-
RAM requirement will depend on the number of concurrent users that will be using the stack. A detailed guide on how to calculate system requirements can be found in Odoo's documentation.
-
Keep your systems updated.
$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade
-
A non-root user with sudo privileges on both servers.
Configure Firewall rules
For the purpose of this tutorial, we will assume you have
ufw firewall installed on both the servers.
On Odoo server, we will need ports 22, 80, 443, 6010, 5432 and 8069 to be open. 22 is used for SSH, 80 is for HTTP, 443 is for HTTPS, 6010 is used for Odoo communication, 5432 is used by PostgreSQL and 8069 is used by Odoo server application.
Run the following commands to open the required ports on Odoo server.
$ sudo ufw allow "OpenSSH"
$ sudo ufw allow 80,443,6010,5432,8069,8072/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 80/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 443/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 6010/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 5432/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 8069/tcp
$ sudo ufw allow 8072/tcp
On the PostgreSQL server, we need to open ports 22, 6010 and 5432. Open them using the commands we just discussed.
Assign Hostnames
You can either use the IP addresses of the servers or use their Fully Qualified Domain Names (FQDN), if available. For our tutorial, we will be using FQDNs and for that, we need to set hostnames on both servers.
On the Odoo server, open the
/etc/hosts file.
$ sudo nano /etc/hosts
Make sure, it looks like the following.
127.0.0.1 localhost
127.0.0.1 odoo.yourdomain.com odoo
10.1.1.10 postgresql.yourdomain.com postgresql
On the PostgreSQL server, open the file and make sure it looks like the following.
127.0.0.1 localhost
127.0.0.1 postgresql.yourdomain.com postgresql
10.1.2.10 odoo.yourdomain.com odoo
Press Ctrl + X to close the editor and press Y when prompted to save the file.
Install and Configure PostgreSQL
Ubuntu 20.04 ships with PostgreSQL 12 by default and we will install that. Run the following command on the PostgreSQL server.
$ sudo apt install postgresql-12 postgresql-server-dev-12
Next, we need to create a database user
odoo.
$ sudo -u postgres createuser odoo -U postgres -dP
The option
-u executes the command as
postgres user.
The option
-U indicate the user name to connect as.
The option
-d grants the user permission to create databases.
The option
-p prompts for the new user's password.
Configure Host-Based Authentication
We need to give permission to the PostgreSQL service to be able to connect to the Odoo server.
First, stop the PostgreSQL service.
$ sudo systemctl stop postgresql
Open the file
/etc/postgresql/12/main/pg_hba.conf for editing.
$ sudo nano /etc/postgresql/12/main/pg_hba.conf
Paste the following line at the end.
host all odoo odoo.yourdomain.com md5
This line grants permission to the
odoo user to connect to all the databases within this server. You can specify the name of the databases too instead of using
all keyword.
Press Ctrl + X to close the editor and press Y when prompted to save the file.
Configure PostgreSQL Listening address
Next, we need to allow the database server to listen to remote connections. Open the file
/etc/postgresql/12/main/postgresql.conf for editing.
$ sudo nano /etc/postgresql/12/main/postgresql.conf
Change the line
listen_addresses from
#listen_addresses = 'localhost' # what IP address(es) to listen on;
to.
#From CONNECTIONS AND AUTHENTICATION Section
listen_addresses = '*'
The
* means it will listen to all the IP addresses. You can change it to the IP address of your odoo instance.
Press Ctrl + X to close the editor and press Y when prompted to save the file.
Enable and Start PostgreSQL service
Since our configuration is finished, it is time to start and enable the PostgreSQL service.
$ sudo systemctl start postgresql && sudo systemctl enable postgresql
Install Odoo
Install dependencies and Prepare for installation
Create a new system user for managing the Odoo processes on the Odoo server.
$ sudo adduser --system --home=/opt/odoo --group odoo
We need to install some system dependencies but first, we need to enable source repositories. To do that, backup the original sources list and then enable all the source repositories and update the repository list.
$ sudo cp /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/apt/sources.list~
$ sudo sed -Ei 's/^# deb-src /deb-src /' /etc/apt/sources.list
$ sudo apt update
Install system dependencies required for Odoo 14 set up.
$ sudo apt install python3-pip python3-suds python3-all-dev python3-venv python3-dev python3-setuptools python3-tk libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev libevent-dev libsasl2-dev libldap2-dev pkg-config libtiff5-dev libjpeg8-dev libjpeg-dev zlib1g-dev libfreetype6-dev liblcms2-dev liblcms2-utils libwebp-dev tcl8.6-dev tk8.6-dev libyaml-dev fontconfig xfonts-75dpi xfonts-base xfonts-encodings xfonts-utils libpq-dev
$ sudo apt build-dep lxml
Install Nodejs.
$ sudo curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash -
$ sudo apt install nodejs
Install Less CSS package using Node.
$ sudo npm install -g less less-plugin-clean-css
Download
wkhtmltopdf version 0.12.6 package.
$ cd /tmp
$ wget https://github.com/wkhtmltopdf/packaging/releases/download/0.12.6-1/wkhtmltox_0.12.6-1.focal_amd64.deb
Install the package.
$ sudo dpkg -i wkhtmltox_0.12.6-1.focal_amd64.deb
To ensure that
wkhtmltopdf functions correctly, copy the binaries to
/usr/bin and give them proper permissions.
$ sudo cp /usr/local/bin/wkhtmlto* /usr/bin/
$ sudo chmod a+x /usr/bin/wk*
$ cd ~
Download Odoo Files
Clone Odoo's Github repository on to your system.
$ sudo git clone https://github.com/odoo/odoo.git --depth 1 --branch 14.0 --single-branch /opt/odoo
For our purpose, we are copying Odoo to the
/opt/odoo directory from where it will be installed.
Set up Virtualenv Python Environment
This step is optional but is recommended since a virtual python environment for Odoo will help in avoiding conflicts with Python modules of the Operating system, especially when performing OS upgrades.
For this, we will use
virtualenv.
-
Create a new
virtualenvenvironment for Odoo.
$ python3 -m venv /home/<username>/odoo-env
-
Activate the virtual environment. We are creating an environment under the system user's home directory. You are free to choose any location you like.
$ source /home/<username>/odoo-env/bin/activate
-
Update PIP just in case.
(odoo-env) $ pip3 install --upgrade pip
-
Install Python's wheel in the virtual environment.
$ pip3 install wheel
Install Python Dependencies
Install the Python dependencies required by Odoo 14.
$ pip3 install -r /opt/odoo/doc/requirements.txt
$ pip3 install -r /opt/odoo/requirements.txt
The requirements will take some time to install so be patient.
Check whether the requirements are installed correctly by checking the list of installed Python modules.
$ pip3 list
Package Version
----------------------------- ---------
alabaster 0.7.12
appdirs 1.4.4
attrs 20.3.0
Babel 2.6.0
beautifulsoup4 4.9.3
cached-property 1.5.2
certifi 2020.12.5
chardet 3.0.4
decorator 4.3.0
defusedxml 0.7.1
docutils 0.14
ebaysdk 2.1.5
feedparser 5.2.1
freezegun 0.3.15
gevent 20.9.0
greenlet 0.4.17
html2text 2018.1.9
idna 2.6
imagesize 1.2.0
isodate 0.6.0
Jinja2 2.11.2
libsass 0.17.0
lxml 4.6.1
Mako 1.0.7
MarkupSafe 1.1.0
num2words 0.5.6
ofxparse 0.19
packaging 20.9
passlib 1.7.1
Pillow 8.0.1
pip 21.0.1
pkg-resources 0.0.0
polib 1.1.0
psutil 5.6.6
psycopg2 2.8.5
pyasn1 0.4.8
pyasn1-modules 0.2.8
pydot 1.4.1
Pygments 2.8.1
pyparsing 2.4.7
PyPDF2 1.26.0
pyserial 3.4
python-dateutil 2.7.3
python-ldap 3.1.0
python-stdnum 1.8
pytz 2019.1
pyusb 1.0.2
qrcode 6.1
reportlab 3.5.55
requests 2.21.0
requests-toolbelt 0.9.1
setuptools 44.0.0
six 1.15.0
snowballstemmer 2.1.0
soupsieve 2.2
Sphinx 3.5.2
sphinx-patchqueue 1.0.4
sphinxcontrib-applehelp 1.0.2
sphinxcontrib-devhelp 1.0.2
sphinxcontrib-htmlhelp 1.0.3
sphinxcontrib-jsmath 1.0.1
sphinxcontrib-qthelp 1.0.3
sphinxcontrib-serializinghtml 1.1.4
unidiff 0.6.0
urllib3 1.24.3
vobject 0.9.6.1
Werkzeug 0.16.1
wheel 0.36.2
xlrd 1.2.0
XlsxWriter 1.1.2
xlwt 1.3.0
zeep 3.2.0
zope.event 4.5.0
zope.interface 5.2.0
Exit the Python virtual environment.
$ deactivate
Configure Odoo
Copy the default Odoo configuration file to create a new one.
$ sudo cp /opt/odoo/debian/odoo.conf /etc/odoo-server.conf
Open the file for editing.
$ sudo nano /etc/odoo-server.conf
Edit the file so that it looks like the following.
[options]
; This is the password that allows database operations:
admin_passwd = admin
db_host = postgresql.yourdomain.com
db_port = False
db_user = odoo
db_password = odoo_password
addons_path = /opt/odoo/addons
xmlrpc_port = 8069
Press Ctrl + X to close the editor and press Y when prompted to save the file.
The option
admin_passwd is the password that allows administrative operations within the Odoo GUI. Be sure to choose a secure password.
The option
db_host is the FQDN or the IP address of the PostgreSQL server.
The option
db_port is set to false since the default PostgreSQL port 5432 is being used. If you want to use a different port, you will need to update this value.
The option
db_user is the name of the PostgreSQL user.
The option
db_password is the PostgreSQL 'odoo' user password we created previously on the PostgreSQL server.
The option
addons_path is the default Addons path. You can also add a custom path for Addons separating them with commas.
The option
xmlrpc_port is the port which Odoo listens on.
Create Odoo service
To make sure Odoo keeps running even after a system restart, we need to create a service for it.
Create a file
/lib/systemd/system/odoo-server.service and open it for editing.
$ sudo nano /lib/systemd/system/odoo-server.service
Paste the following code in it.
[Unit]
Description=Odoo Open Source ERP and CRM
[Service]
Type=simple
PermissionsStartOnly=true
SyslogIdentifier=odoo-server
User=odoo
Group=odoo
ExecStart=/home/<username>/odoo-env/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo-bin --config=/etc/odoo-server.conf --addons-path=/opt/odoo/addons/
WorkingDirectory=/opt/odoo/
StandardOutput=journal+console
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Replace
/home/<username> with the location you chose for installing Python Virtual Environment.
Press Ctrl + X to close the editor and press Y when prompted to save the file.
Set File permissions
Set permissions on the
odoo-server.service file so that only Odoo user can read or execute it.
$ sudo chmod 755 /lib/systemd/system/odoo-server.service
$ sudo chown odoo: /lib/systemd/system/odoo-server.service
Set the ownership on the Python environment and the Odoo installation directory.
$ sudo chown -R odoo: /opt/odoo/
$ sudo chown -R odoo: /home/<username>/odoo-env
Restrict the Odoo configuration file.
$ sudo chown odoo: /etc/odoo-server.conf
$ sudo chmod 640 /etc/odoo-server.conf
Start the Odoo server
Start and enable the Odoo server.
$ sudo systemctl start odoo-server
$ sudo systemctl enable odoo-server
Check the status of the server.
$ sudo systemctl status odoo-server
In your browser, open the URL
http://<yourIPaddress>:8069 or
http://odoo.yourdomain.com:8069. If everything is working properly, you should see Odoo's database creation screen.
Fill in all the fields. Check the
Demo Data field to populate the database with sample data and then click the Create database button.
Next, you will be shown a list of apps that you can choose and select.
The first time you create a database, the addons page will take time to load so don't refresh the page.
Install and Configure Nginx
Until now, we have been using Odoo's server to run the stack. But ideally, it's better to run it on Nginx using a proxy because that will allow us to install SSL on it.
Install Nginx.
$ sudo apt install nginx
To run it via Nginx, we need to run Odoo on localhost. To change that, stop the Odoo service.
$ sudo systemctl stop odoo-server
Open the Odoo server configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/odoo-server.conf
Add the following lines to it.
xmlrpc_interface = 127.0.0.1
proxy_mode = True
Create an Nginx configuration file for Odoo.
$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/odoo.conf
Paste the code below.
#odoo server
upstream odoo {
server 127.0.0.1:8069;
}
upstream odoochat {
server 127.0.0.1:8072;
}
# http -> https
server {
listen 80;
server_name odoo.yourdomain.com;
rewrite ^(.*) https://$host$1 permanent;
}
server {
listen 443 ssl http2;
server_name odoo.yourdomain.com;
proxy_read_timeout 720s;
proxy_connect_timeout 720s;
proxy_send_timeout 720s;
# Add Headers for odoo proxy mode
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
# SSL parameters
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/odoo.yourdomain.com/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/odoo.yourdomain.com/privkey.pem;
ssl_session_timeout 1d;
ssl_session_cache shared:MozSSL:10m; # about 40000 sessions
ssl_session_tickets off;
ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3;
ssl_ciphers ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:DHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384;
ssl_prefer_server_ciphers off;
ssl_dhparam /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem;
# log
access_log /var/log/nginx/odoo.access.log;
error_log /var/log/nginx/odoo.error.log;
# Redirect longpoll requests to odoo longpolling port
location /longpolling {
proxy_pass http://odoochat;
}
# Redirect requests to odoo backend server
location / {
proxy_redirect off;
proxy_pass http://odoo;
}
# common gzip
gzip_types text/css text/scss text/plain text/xml application/xml application/json application/javascript;
gzip on;
}
Press Ctrl + X to close the editor and press Y when prompted to save the file.
Activate this configuration file by linking it to the
sites-enabled directory.
$ sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/odoo.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/
Test the Nginx configuration.
$ sudo nginx -t
Install SSL
We will install SSL using Let's Encrypt service.
For that, install Certbot.
$ sudo apt install certbot
Stop Nginx because it will interfere with the Certbot process.
$ sudo systemctl stop nginx
Generate the certificate. We also need to create a DHParams certificate.
$ sudo certbot certonly --standalone -d odoo.yourdomain.com --preferred-challenges http --agree-tos -n -m [email protected] --keep-until-expiring
$ sudo systemctl start nginx
$ sudo openssl dhparam -out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 2048
We also need to set up a cron job for renewing the SSL automatically. To open the crontab editor, run the following command.
$ sudo crontab -e
Paste the following line at the bottom.
25 2 * * * /usr/bin/certbot renew --quiet --pre-hook “systemctl stop nginx” --post-hook “systemctl start nginx”
The above cron job will run certbot at 2:25 am every day. You can change it to anything you want.
Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.
Start Odoo
Now that everything is set up, we can start the Odoo server again.
$ sudo systemctl start odoo-server
Launch Odoo in your browser via
https://odoo.yourdomain.com. You will get a screen described earlier. Enter the required details to create the database and you should log in to the Odoo and see a screen like this.
Conclusion
This concludes our tutorial on installing Odoo on Ubuntu 20.04 server. If you have any questions, post them in the comments below.