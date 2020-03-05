How to Install MySQL 8 Database Server on CentOS 8

MySQL is a free, open-source and one of the most popular database systems around the globe. It is a relational database management platform powered by Oracle Cloud. It uses Structured Query Language for adding, accessing and managing content in a database. It is known for its proven reliability, quick processing, ease and flexibility of use. There are several new features that have been added in the MySQL 8 including, JSON support, Transactional Data Dictionary, Persistent runtime configuration, Document Store, Optimizer Hints, SQL roles, CTEs and Window functions, Invisible indexes and many more.

Note: Before installing MySQL 8, refer the official documentation as MySQL 8 has some new features and changes which made some applications incompatible with this version.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL 8 database on CentOS 8 server.

Prerequisites

A server running CentOS 8.

A root password is set up on your server.

Install MySQL 8.0 from MySQL Repository

By default, MySQL 8.0 is not available in the CentOS 8 default repository. So you will need to install the MySQL 8.0 community repository to your system. You can install it with the following command:

rpm -ivh https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql80-community-release-el8-1.noarch.rpm

You should see the following output:

Retrieving https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql80-community-release-el8-1.noarch.rpm warning: /var/tmp/rpm-tmp.hF0m5V: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 5072e1f5: NOKEY Verifying... ################################# [100%] Preparing... ################################# [100%] Updating / installing... 1:mysql80-community-release-el8-1 ################################# [100%]

Next, verify whether the MySQL 8.0 repository has been enabled or not with the following command:

dnf repolist all | grep mysql | grep enabled

You should see the following output:

CentOS-8 - AppStream 3.1 MB/s | 6.5 MB 00:02 CentOS-8 - Base 3.0 MB/s | 5.0 MB 00:01 CentOS-8 - Extras 5.3 kB/s | 2.1 kB 00:00 MySQL 8.0 Community Server 24 MB/s | 543 kB 00:00 MySQL Connectors Community 1.9 MB/s | 19 kB 00:00 MySQL Tools Community 677 kB/s | 62 kB 00:00 mysql-connectors-community MySQL Connectors Community enabled: 42 mysql-tools-community MySQL Tools Community enabled: 19 mysql80-community MySQL 8.0 Community Server enabled: 31

Next, disable the AppStream repository temporarily and install the latest version of MySQL 8.0 from the MySQL community repository with the following command:

dnf --disablerepo=AppStream install mysql-community-server -y

Once the installation has been completed successfully, you can verify the installed version of MySQL with the following command:

mysql -Version

You should see the following output:

mysql Ver 8.0.19 for Linux on x86_64 (MySQL Community Server - GPL)

Next, start the MySQL service and enable it to start after system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start mysqld

systemctl enable mysqld

You can also check the status of the MySQL with the following command:

systemctl status mysqld

You should see the following output:

? mysqld.service - MySQL Server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/mysqld.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2020-03-05 09:37:46 EST; 12s ago Docs: man:mysqld(8) http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/en/using-systemd.html Process: 3244 ExecStartPre=/usr/bin/mysqld_pre_systemd (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 3329 (mysqld) Status: "Server is operational" Tasks: 39 (limit: 12537) Memory: 587.7M CGroup: /system.slice/mysqld.service ??3329 /usr/sbin/mysqld Mar 05 09:37:01 centos8 systemd[1]: Starting MySQL Server... Mar 05 09:37:46 centos8 systemd[1]: Started MySQL Server.

Next, it is always a good idea to run mysql_secure_installation script to enable some extra security features including, set a new MySQL root password, remove anonymous user and disable remote login.

First, find the MySQL default root password using the following command:

cat /var/log/mysqld.log | grep -i 'temporary password'

Output:

2020-03-05T14:37:40.273796Z 5 [Note] [MY-010454] [Server] A temporary password is generated for [email protected]: GN2uNx-vPqwS

Please, note the above password and change it using the mysql_secure_installation script.

mysql_secure_installation

Answer all the questions as shown below:

Securing the MySQL server deployment. Enter password for user root: Provide your temporary MySQL root password The existing password for the user account root has expired. Please set a new password. New password: Provide new root password Re-enter new password: Re-enter new root password The 'validate_password' component is installed on the server. The subsequent steps will run with the existing configuration of the component. Using existing password for root. Estimated strength of the password: 100 Change the password for root ? ((Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : N Type N and Enter to continue ... skipping. By default, a MySQL installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone to log into MySQL without having to have a user account created for them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a production environment. Remove anonymous users? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost'. This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network. Disallow root login remotely? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. By default, MySQL comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed before moving into a production environment. Remove test database and access to it? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y - Dropping test database... Success. - Removing privileges on test database... Success. Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately. Reload privilege tables now? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. All done!

Install MySQL 8.0 from AppStream Repository

You can also install the MySQL 8.0 from the default AppStream repository on the CentOS 8. You can install it with the following command:

dnf install @mysql -y

Once the installation has been completed, check the version of MySQL with the following command:

mysql -Version

You should see the following output:

mysql Ver 8.0.17 for Linux on x86_64 (Source distribution)

Next, start the MySQL service and enable it to start after system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start mysqld

systemctl enable mysqld

By default, MySQL root password is not set in the CentoS 8. So you will need to set it using the mysql_secure_installation script.

mysql_secure_installation

Answer all the questions as shown below:

Securing the MySQL server deployment. Connecting to MySQL using a blank password. VALIDATE PASSWORD COMPONENT can be used to test passwords and improve security. It checks the strength of password and allows the users to set only those passwords which are secure enough. Would you like to setup VALIDATE PASSWORD component? Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No: Y There are three levels of password validation policy: LOW Length >= 8 MEDIUM Length >= 8, numeric, mixed case, and special characters STRONG Length >= 8, numeric, mixed case, special characters and dictionary file Please enter 0 = LOW, 1 = MEDIUM and 2 = STRONG: 0 Please set the password for root here. New password: Re-enter new password: Estimated strength of the password: 100 Do you wish to continue with the password provided?(Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y By default, a MySQL installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone to log into MySQL without having to have a user account created for them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a production environment. Remove anonymous users? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost'. This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network. Disallow root login remotely? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. By default, MySQL comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed before moving into a production environment. Remove test database and access to it? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y - Dropping test database... Success. - Removing privileges on test database... Success. Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately. Reload privilege tables now? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y Success. All done!

Conclusion

In the above guide, you learned how to install MySQL 8 from the MySQL community repository and from the AppStream repository on CentOS 8. You can now start creating a new database and database users.