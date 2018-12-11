How to Install Microweber CMS on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Microweber is a free and open source drag and drop CMS and website builder written in the PHP programming language and the Laravel 5 Framework. Microweber allows you to easily create content and managing multiple displays. Microweber provides integrated online store feature, you can sell your products online using this feature. Microweber provides lot's of features including, Live Edit, Online Shop, Statistics, Templates, Drag & Drop, WYSIWYG HTML Editor and many more.

In this tutorial, we will explain how to install Microweber on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 18.04.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Getting Started

Before starting, you will need to update your system with the latest version. You can do this by running the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Once your system is updated, restart the system to apply the changes.

Install LAMP Server

First, you will need to install Apache web server, MariaDB server, PHP and other PHP modules to your system. You can install all of them by running the following command:

sudo apt-get install apache2 mariadb-server php7.2 libapache2-mod-php7.2 php7.2-common php7.2-mbstring php7.2-xmlrpc php7.2-soap php7.2-mysql php7.2-gd php7.2-xml php7.2-cli php7.2-zip unzip wget -y

Once all the packages are installed, you will need to edit php.ini file and make some changes like memory limit, upload max filesize, max execution time and timezone:

sudo nano /etc/php/7.2/apache2/php.ini

Make the following changes:

memory_limit = 256M upload_max_filesize = 150M max_execution_time = 360 date.timezone = Europe/Berlin

Save and close the file.

Next, start Apache and MariaDB service and enable them to start on boot time with the following command:

sudo systemctl start apache2

sudo systemctl start mariadb

Configure MariaDB

By default, MariaDB is not secured. So you will need to secure it first. You can secure it by running the following command:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

This command will set a root password, remove the anonymous user, disallow root login remotely, remove the test database and reload the privileges as shown below:

Enter current password for root (enter for none): ENTER Set root password? [Y/n]: N Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]: Y Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n]: Y Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n]: Y Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]: Y

Once the MariaDB is secured, log in to MariaDB shell:

mysql -u root -p

Provide your root password. Then, create a database and user for Microweber (replace the word 'password' with your own secure password):

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE microweberdb;

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE USER 'microweber'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

And again, replace the word 'password' with your own secure password. Next, grant all privileges to microweber user with the following command:

MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL ON microweberdb.* TO 'microweber'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password' WITH GRANT OPTION;

Next, flush the privileges and exit from the MariaDB shell:

MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

MariaDB [(none)]> EXIT;

Install Microweber

First, download the latest version of Microweber from their official website to the /tmp directory with the following command:

cd /tmp

wget https://microweber.com/download.php -O microweber-latest.zip

Once the download is completed, extract the downloaded file with the following command:

sudo mkdir /var/www/html/microweber

sudo unzip microweber-latest.zip -d /var/www/html/microweber

Next, give proper permissions to the Microweber directory with the following command:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/microweber/

sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/microweber/

Configure Apache for Microweber

Next, you will need to create an Apache virtual host file for Microweber. You can create it with the following command:

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/microweber.conf

Add the following lines:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin [email protected] DocumentRoot /var/www/html/microweber ServerName example.com ServerAlias www.example.com <Directory /var/www/html/microweber/> Options FollowSymlinks AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>

Replace example.com in the above config with your own domain name. Save and close the file. Then, enable Apache virtual host file and rewrite module with the following command:

sudo a2ensite microweber.conf

sudo a2enmod rewrite

Finally, restart Apache web service to apply all the changes:

sudo systemctl restart apache2

You can also check the status of Apache service with the following command:

sudo systemctl status apache2

If everything will be fine, you should see the following output:

? apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Drop-In: /lib/systemd/system/apache2.service.d ??apache2-systemd.conf Active: active (running) since Tue 2018-12-11 15:06:45 UTC; 11min ago Main PID: 1170 (apache2) Tasks: 6 (limit: 1114) CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service ??1170 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ??1235 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ??1236 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ??1241 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ??1246 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ??1254 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start Dec 11 15:06:33 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Server... Dec 11 15:06:45 ubuntu1804 apachectl[909]: AH00558: apache2: Could not reliably determine the server's fully qualified domain name, using 192.1 Dec 11 15:06:45 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Started The Apache HTTP Server.

Access Microweber

Microweber is now installed and configured, it's time to access Microweber web interface.

Open your web browser and type the URL http://example.com, you will be redirected to the following page:

Here, provide all the details like database name, database username, and password, admin username, and password. Then, click on the Install button. Once the installation has been completed, you will be redirected to the Microweber dashboard in the following page:

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Microweber on Ubuntu 18.04 server. You can now build your own website easily using Microweber. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.