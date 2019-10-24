Scan your Web-Server for Malware with ISPProtect now. Get Free Trial.

How to Install Mailtrain Newsletter Software on Ubuntu 18.04

Mailtrain is a free, open-source and self-hosted newsletter application built from Node.js which supports MySQL/MariaDB database backends. Mailtrain allows you to add subscribers manually, through the API, or import from a CSV file. Mailtrain comes with a rich set of features including, Template Editors, Automation, Custom Fields, RSS campaign, HTML code editor and much more. If you have a long list of subscribers and want to manage it easily then Mailtrain is the best choice for you.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mailtrain newsletter application with Docker on Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Requirements

  • A server running Ubuntu 18.04.
  • A valid domain name pointed with your server IP.
  • A root password is configured on your server.

Getting Started

Before starting, you will need to update your system with the latest version. You can do this by running the following command:

apt-get update -y
apt-get upgrade -y

Next, restart your system to apply the changes.

Install Docker and Docker Compose

By default, the latest version of Docker is not available in the Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. So, you will need to add Docker repository to your system.

First, install the required packages with the following command:

apt-get install curl git apt-transport-https ca-certificates -y

Next, download and add the Docker’s PGP key with the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | apt-key add -

Next, add the Docker CE repository by editing /etc/apt/sources.list file:

nano /etc/apt/sources.list

Add the following line at the end of the file:

deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu bionic stable

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, update the repository and install Docker CE with the following commands:

apt-get update -y
apt-get install docker-ce -y

Once the installation has been completed successfully, you can check the status of Docker service with the following command:

systemctl status docker

You should see the following output:

Docker Application Container Engine
   Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/docker.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
   Active: active (running) since Thu 2019-10-24 16:15:25 UTC; 21min ago
     Docs: https://docs.docker.com
 Main PID: 1402 (dockerd)
    Tasks: 45
   CGroup: /system.slice/docker.service
           ?? 1402 /usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock
           ??10312 /usr/bin/docker-proxy -proto tcp -host-ip 0.0.0.0 -host-port 3000 -container-ip 172.18.0.4 -container-port 3000

Oct 24 16:23:04 ubuntu1804 dockerd[1402]: time="2019-10-24T16:23:04.817021656Z" level=info msg="Layer sha256:b875b006eb8ffb0434ce3a26cb04c9017c
Oct 24 16:24:09 ubuntu1804 dockerd[1402]: time="2019-10-24T16:24:09.879265134Z" level=info msg="ignoring event" module=libcontainerd namespace=
Oct 24 16:24:10 ubuntu1804 dockerd[1402]: time="2019-10-24T16:24:10.065610315Z" level=warning msg="20676b10252b4a484e32a7d7534b3b386cc2a1e5efd1
Oct 24 16:25:52 ubuntu1804 dockerd[1402]: time="2019-10-24T16:25:52.649551513Z" level=info msg="Layer sha256:903ab9000f0a93e49537d5d00c5c8a8cab
Oct 24 16:26:47 ubuntu1804 dockerd[1402]: time="2019-10-24T16:26:47.428865652Z" level=info msg="Layer sha256:903ab9000f0a93e49537d5d00c5c8a8cab
Oct 24 16:27:41 ubuntu1804 dockerd[1402]: time="2019-10-24T16:27:41.603287585Z" level=info msg="Layer sha256:903ab9000f0a93e49537d5d00c5c8a8cab

Next, install the latest version of docker compose with the pip command as shown below:

apt-get install python-pip
apt-get install docker-compose

Once the installation has been completed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Mailtrain with Docker

First, download the latest version of the Mailtrain from the Git repository with the following command:

git clone git://github.com/Mailtrain-org/mailtrain.git

Next, change the directory to mailtrain and rename the default docker-compose file:

cd mailtrain
mv docker-compose.override.yml.tmpl docker-compose.override.yml

Next, start the Mailtrain docker containers with the following command:

docker-compose up -d

This command will download and start mailtrain, mysql and redis containers as shown below:

Creating network "mailtrain_default" with the default driver
Creating volume "mailtrain_mailtrain-node-config" with default driver
Creating volume "mailtrain_mailtrain-node-data" with default driver
Creating volume "mailtrain_mailtrain-redis-data" with default driver
Creating volume "mailtrain_mailtrain-node-reports" with default driver
Creating volume "mailtrain_mailtrain-mysq-data" with default driver
Pulling redis (redis:3.0)...
3.0: Pulling from library/redis
f5cc0ee7a6f6: Pull complete
5fc25ed18e87: Pull complete
e025bc8872f6: Pull complete
77c68b51b836: Pull complete
7c403ece3755: Pull complete
0a653bd338f4: Pull complete
31531fd948c6: Pull complete
Digest: sha256:730b765df9fe96af414da64a2b67f3a5f70b8fd13a31e5096fee4807ed802e20
Status: Downloaded newer image for redis:3.0
Pulling mysql (mysql:5.7)...
5.7: Pulling from library/mysql
80369df48736: Pull complete
e8f52315cb10: Pull complete
cf2189b391fc: Pull complete
cc98f645c682: Pull complete
27a27ac83f74: Pull complete
fa1f04453414: Pull complete
d45bf7d22d33: Pull complete
c7d49ffebc56: Pull complete
511a8052b204: Pull complete
5d5df4c12444: Pull complete
d482603a2922: Pull complete
Digest: sha256:44b33224e3c406bf50b5a2ee4286ed0d7f2c5aec1f7fdb70291f7f7c570284dd
Status: Downloaded newer image for mysql:5.7
Building mailtrain
:
:
Removing intermediate container 20676b10252b
 ---> 0abdb4121f54
Step 6/9 : COPY . /app
 ---> c8af7560e844
Step 7/9 : EXPOSE 3000
 ---> Running in 3ff55179a229
Removing intermediate container 3ff55179a229
 ---> d83b49d4b24b
Step 8/9 : ENTRYPOINT ["bash", "/app/docker-entrypoint.sh"]
 ---> Running in e5baf6a1ea2e
Removing intermediate container e5baf6a1ea2e
 ---> c4f899a0f8f9
Step 9/9 : CMD ["node", "index.js"]
 ---> Running in fe94519d2bd3
Removing intermediate container fe94519d2bd3
 ---> 2808c2972f20
Successfully built 2808c2972f20
Successfully tagged mailtrain:latest
WARNING: Image for service mailtrain was built because it did not already exist. To rebuild this image you must use `docker-compose build` or `docker-compose up --build`.
Creating mailtrain_redis_1 ... done
Creating mailtrain_mysql_1 ... done
Creating mailtrain_mailtrain_1 ... done

You can now check all the running containers with the following command:

docker ps

You should see the following output:

CONTAINER ID        IMAGE               COMMAND                  CREATED              STATUS              PORTS                    NAMES
0e837c586c39        mailtrain:latest    "bash /app/docker-en…"   About a minute ago   Up 55 seconds       0.0.0.0:3000->3000/tcp   mailtrain_mailtrain_1
49a4e69a09c6        mysql:5.7           "docker-entrypoint.s…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute   3306/tcp, 33060/tcp      mailtrain_mysql_1
a1449b64a196        redis:3.0           "docker-entrypoint.s…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute   6379/tcp                 mailtrain_redis_1

Access Mailtrain Web Interface

Mailtrain container is now started and listening on port 3000. Next, open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip:3000. You should see the Mailtrain default dashboard in the following page:

Mailtrain

Now, click on the Sign in button. You should see the following page:

Sign in - mailtrain

Provide default username and password as admin/admin and click on the Sign in button. You should see the Mailtrain default dashboard in the following page:

Mailtrain Dashboard

Configure Nginx as a Reverse Proxy for Mailtrain

Next, you will need to create an Nginx as a reverse proxy for Mailtrain on port 3000. To do so, first install the Nginx web server by running the following command:

apt-get install nginx -y

Next, create an Nginx virtual host configuration file with the following command:

nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/mailtrain.conf

Add the following lines:

upstream mailtrain {
  server 127.0.0.1:3000 weight=100 max_fails=5 fail_timeout=5;
}

server {
  listen          80;
  server_name     example.com;

  location / {
        proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host;
        proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host;
        proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
        proxy_pass http://mailtrain/;
  }
}

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, check the Nginx for any syntax error with the following command:

nginx -t

You should see the following output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok
nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Next, enable the Nginx virtual host file with the following command:

ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/mailtrain.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

Finally, restart the Nginx webserver to apply the configuration:

systemctl restart nginx

Secure Mailtrain with Let's Encrypt

Next, you will need to install Certbot client to secure Mailtrain with Let's Encrypt free SSL. By default, the latest version of Certbot is not available in the Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. So add the Certbot repository by running the following command:

add-apt-repository ppa:certbot/certbot

Next, update the repository and install Certbot with the following command:

apt-get update -y
apt-get install certbot python-certbot-nginx -y

Once installed, run the following command to download the Let's Encrypt free SSL for your domain example.com and configure Nginx to use this certificate.

certbot --nginx -d example.com

Provide your email address and agree the Terms of Service. Once the certificate has been installed successfully, you should see the following output:

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Congratulations! You have successfully enabled https://example.com

You should test your configuration at:
https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=example.com
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

IMPORTANT NOTES:
 - Congratulations! Your certificate and chain have been saved at:
   /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/fullchain.pem
   Your key file has been saved at:
   /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/privkey.pem
   Your cert will expire on 2020-01-22. To obtain a new or tweaked
   version of this certificate in the future, simply run certbot again
   with the "certonly" option. To non-interactively renew *all* of
   your certificates, run "certbot renew"
 - Your account credentials have been saved in your Certbot
   configuration directory at /etc/letsencrypt. You should make a
   secure backup of this folder now. This configuration directory will
   also contain certificates and private keys obtained by Certbot so
   making regular backups of this folder is ideal.
 - If you like Certbot, please consider supporting our work by:

   Donating to ISRG / Let's Encrypt:   https://letsencrypt.org/donate
   Donating to EFF:                    https://eff.org/donate-le

You can now access your Mailtrain application securely using the URL https://example.com.

Conclusion

In the above tutorial, we learned how to install Mailtrain with docker on Ubuntu 18.04 server. We also learned how to configure Nginx as a reverse proxy for Mailtrain and secure Mailtrain with Let's Encrypt free SSL. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.

