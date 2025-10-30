How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04

Jellyfin is a free, open-source media server software, enabling users to host and manage personal media libraries, stream content across devices, and provide access to others. It's an alternative to proprietary media servers, offering extensive customization and privacy control. It is an alternative to proprietary media file servers like Emby and Plex.

In this guide, we'll show you how to install the Jellyfin media server on Ubuntu 22.04. You will install Jellyfin with Apache as a reverse proxy and secure Jellyfin with SSL/TLS certificates from Letsencrypt.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have the following:

An Ubuntu 22.04 server.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

A domain name pointed to a server IP address.

Adding Jellyfin Repository

To get started, run the command below to install dependencies such as software-properties-common, apt-transport-https, ca-certificates, gnupg, and curl to your Ubuntu system.

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https ca-certificates gnupg curl -y

Then, run the following command to enable the 'universe' repository on your Ubuntu machine.

sudo add-apt-repository universe

Now run the command below to create a new directory /etc/apt/keyrings and download the GPG key for the Jellyfin repository into it.

sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings

curl -fsSL https://repo.jellyfin.org/jellyfin_team.gpg.key | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/jellyfin.gpg

Next, run the following command to add the Jellyfin repository to your Ubuntu machine.

cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jellyfin.sources

Types: deb

URIs: https://repo.jellyfin.org/$( awk -F'=' '/^ID=/{ print $NF }' /etc/os-release )

Suites: $( awk -F'=' '/^VERSION_CODENAME=/{ print $NF }' /etc/os-release )

Components: main

Architectures: $( dpkg --print-architecture )

Signed-By: /etc/apt/keyrings/jellyfin.gpg

EOF

Lastly, update and refresh the package index on your Ubuntu system using the following command. This will retrieve new package information, including from the Jellyfin repository.

sudo apt update

Installing Jellyfin Server

After adding the Jellyfin repository, you can now start Jellyfin installation on your Ubuntu server.

Execute the following apt command to install the jellyfin package. When prompted, input Y to confirm and proceed.

sudo apt install jellyfin

Once the installation is finished, run the command below to verify the jellyfin service and ensure that the service is running and enabled.

sudo systemctl is-enabled jellyfin

sudo systemctl status jellyfin

In the following output, you can see that Jellyfin is running and enabled.

You can also verify ports for Jelly using the ss command below.

ss -tulpn | grep jellyfin

You can see different ports 8096/tcp for HTTP traffic, 8920/tcp for HTTPS traffic, 1900/udp, and 7359/udp for service auto-discovery.

Generating SSL/TLS Certificates

In this guide, you secure Jeallyfin installation with SSL/TLS certificates and Apache reverse proxy. And now, you will be generating SSl/TLS certificates via Certbot and letsencrypt.

PS: You can also use a Self-Signed certificate if you're in the local environment. But for external deployment, ensure your domain name is prepared and pointed to your Ubuntu IP address.

Run the following command to install Certbot to your Ubuntu system. Input Y and press ENTER to proceed.

sudo apt install certbot

Now run the command below to create a new directory /var/www/html.

mkdir -p /var/www/html

Lastly, run the certbot command below to generate SSL/TLS certificates for your Jellyfin domain name. Be sure to change the email address and domain name with your details.

sudo certbot certonly --agree-tos --email [email protected] --no-eff-email --webroot -w /var/www/html -d media.howtoforge.local

After all process is finished, your SSL/TLS certificates will be available in the /etc/letsencrypt/live/domain.com directory.

Configuring Apache as a Reverse Proxy

In this section, you will install and configure the Apache web server as a reverse proxy for the Jellyfin. Let's get started.

First, run the following command to install the Apache webserver to your system.

sudo apt install apache2 -y

Once the installation is finished, run the a2enmod command below to enable the required Apache modules on your installation.

sudo a2enmod proxy proxy_http ssl proxy_wstunnel remoteip http2 headers

Now run the following nano editor command to create a new Apache virtual host file /etc/apache2/sites-available/jellyfin.conf.

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/jellyfin.conf

Insert the following configuration to set up a reverse proxy for Jeallyfin. And be sure to change the domain name and path of SSL certificates with your details.

<VirtualHost *:80>

ServerName media.howtoforge.local



# Comment to prevent HTTP to HTTPS redirect

Redirect permanent / https://media.howtoforge.local/



ErrorLog /var/log/apache2/media.howtoforge.local-error.log

CustomLog /var/log/apache2/media.howtoforge.local-access.log combined

</VirtualHost>



# If you are not using an SSL certificate, replace the 'redirect'

# line above with all lines below starting with 'Proxy'

<IfModule mod_ssl.c>

<VirtualHost *:443>

ServerName media.howtoforge.local

# This folder exists just for certbot(You may have to create it, chown and chmod it to give apache permission to read it)

DocumentRoot /var/www/html/jellyfin/public_html



ProxyPreserveHost On



# Letsencrypt's certbot will place a file in this folder when updating/verifying certs

# This line will tell Apache to not to use the proxy for this folder.

ProxyPass "/.well-known/" "!"



# Tell Jellyfin to forward that requests came from TLS connections

RequestHeader set X-Forwarded-Proto "https"

RequestHeader set X-Forwarded-Port "443"



ProxyPass "/socket" "ws://192.168.5.30:8096/socket"

ProxyPassReverse "/socket" "ws://192.168.5.30:8096/socket"



ProxyPass "/" "http://192.168.5.30:8096/"

ProxyPassReverse "/" "http://192.168.5.30:8096/"



SSLEngine on

SSLCertificateFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/media.howtoforge.local/fullchain.pem

SSLCertificateKeyFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/media.howtoforge.local/privkey.pem

Protocols h2 http/1.1



# Enable only strong encryption ciphers and prefer versions with Forward Secrecy

SSLCipherSuite HIGH:RC4-SHA:AES128-SHA:!aNULL:!MD5

SSLHonorCipherOrder on



# Disable insecure SSL and TLS versions

SSLProtocol all -SSLv2 -SSLv3 -TLSv1 -TLSv1.1



ErrorLog /var/log/apache2/media.howtoforge.local-error.log

CustomLog /var/log/apache2/media.howtoforge.local-access.log combined

</VirtualHost>

</IfModule>

Save and close the file when you're done.

Next, run the command below to enable the virtual host file jellyfin.conf. Then, verify your Apache configuration to ensure that you've proper syntax.

sudo a2ensite jellyfin.conf

sudo apachectl configtest

If everything goes well, you should see an output such as 'Syntax OK'.

Now run the systemctl command to restart the Apache service and apply your changes.

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Once restarted, verify the Apache service to ensure that the service is running and enabled.

sudo systemctl is-enabled apache2

sudo systemctl status apache2

If everything goes well, you should see that Apache is enabled and running on your Ubuntu machine.

Configuring UFW

With the Jellyfin installed, let's configure UFW to secure your installation.

First, run the command below to open ports for SSH, HTTP, and HTTPS.

sudo ufw allow OpenSSH

sudo ufw allow 'Apache Full'

Now open ports 1900/udp and 7359/udp for auto-discover using the following command.

sudo ufw allow 1900/udp

sudo ufw allow 7359/udp

Next, run the command below to start and enable UFW. Type Y to confirm.

sudo ufw enable

Lastly, verify the list of ports and services on UFW using the command below.

sudo ufw status

You will see the OpenSSH and 'Apache Full' profiles are enabled, and ports 1900/udp and 7359/udp are also added to UFW.

Installation Jellyfin Media Server

At this point, every dependencies are configured. You can now access your Jellyfin installation from your web browser.

Visit the domain name of your Jellyfin Server (i.e: https://media.howtoforge.local/) using your web browser. You will see the welcome message from Jellyfin.

Click Next to continue.

Now create your first user on Jellyfin, then click Next.

Now you will be asked to set up a Media Library for Jellyfin, click Next to skip it. You can configure it later after the configuration is complete.

Select your preferred Metadata Language and click Next again.

For the Remote Access section, check the box on both Allow remote connection and Automatic port mapping. Then, click Next to confirm.

Lastly, click Finish to complete the Jellyfin installation.

And you will be redirected to the Jellyfin login page. Input your username and password, then click Sign In.

Now you will see the Jellyfin dashboard like the following:

If you click on the Administration menu, you will see detailed information about your Jellyfin server. In this example, you can see Jellyfin xxx is installed on the Ubuntu system.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have now successfully installed the Jellyfin Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 server. You've also secured Jellyfin with Apache as a Reverse Proxy and SSl/TLS from Letsencrypt. From now on, you can add media files library and store your library collection on Jellyfin.