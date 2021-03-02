How to Install Guider Linux Performance Analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04

Monitoring the real-time state and behavior of the system and each of its components is crucial for any system administrator. Guider is an open-source performance analyzing tool for Linux operating systems. It is designed to measure the use of system resources, analyze it and improve the performance of the operating system.

In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and use Guider on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

  • A server running Ubuntu 20.04.
  • A root password is configured on your server.

Install Guider

Guider is a Python-based tool so you will need to install Python and PIP to your system. You can install both using the following command:

apt-get install python3 python3-pip

Once both packages are installed, install the Guide by running the following command:

pip3 install --pre guider

Once installed, verify the version of Guider with the following command:

guider

You should get the following output:

   _____       _     _
  / ____|     (_)   | |
 | |  __ _   _ _  __| | ___ _ __
 | | |_ | | | | |/ _` |/ _ \ '__|
 | |__| | |_| | | (_| |  __/ |
  \_____|\__,_|_|\__,_|\___|_|  ver.3.9.8_210326 on python_3.8


Usage:
    $ /usr/local/bin/guider COMMAND|FILE [OPTIONS] [--help]
                
Author:
    Peace Lee ([email protected])

Bugs:
    [email protected] | https://github.com/iipeace/guider/issues

Copyright:
    Copyright 2015-2021, Guider
    License GPLv2.
    This is free software

Set Guider Buffer Size

Guider uses buffer size to perform all operations. The default buffer size is very low. You can check it with the following command:

cat /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/buffer_size_kb

You should see the following output:

7 (expanded: 1408)

It is recommended to set it to the required values. You can set the value to 40960 with the following command:

echo 40960 | tee /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/buffer_size_kb

How to Use Guider

Before starting, list all options available with Guider using the following command:

guider --help

You should see the following output:

/ G.u.i.d.e.r   ver.3.9.8 /
--------------------------

Usage:
    $ /usr/local/bin/guider COMMAND|FILE [OPTIONS] [--help]
                
COMMAND:
    [CONTROL]       cli             
                    event           
                    list            
                    send            
                    server          
                    start           

    [LOG]           logdlt          
                    logjrl          
                    logkmsg         
                    logsys          
                    printdlt        
                    printjrl        
                    printkmsg       
                    printsys        

    [MONITOR]       atop            
                    bgtop           
                    btop            
                    cgtop           
                    ctop            
                    dbustop         
                    disktop         
                    dlttop          
                    ftop            
                    mtop            
                    ntop            
                    ptop            
                    pytop           
                    rtop

To print the real-time usage of Linux processes, run the following command:

guider top

You should see the following screen:

Guider top

To print the real-time usage of the Apache process, run the following command:

guider ftop -g apache2

You should see the following screen:

Guider Ftop

To analyze the syslog, run the following command:

guider stacktop -g syslog

You should see the following screen:

Guider stacktop

To print the real-time usage of Memory, CPU and Swap, run the following command:

guider ptop -g yes

You should see the following screen:

Guider ptop

To print the network use in real-time, run the following command:

guider ntop

You should see the following screen:

Guider ntop

To print the systemd related information, run the following command:

guider printenv -g systemd

You should see the following output:

   _____       _     _
  / ____|     (_)   | |
 | |  __ _   _ _  __| | ___ _ __
 | | |_ | | | | |/ _` |/ _ \ '__|
 | |__| | |_| | | (_| |  __/ |
  \_____|\__,_|_|\__,_|\___|_|  ver.3.9.8_210326 on python_3.8


[ systemd(1) ] < /sbin/init >
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
biosdevname=0
HOME=/
init=/sbin/init
NETWORK_SKIP_ENSLAVED=
TERM=linux
BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-5.4.0-29-generic
drop_caps=
PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin
PWD=/
rootmnt=/root
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

[ systemd(582) ] < /lib/systemd/systemd --user >
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LANG=en_US.UTF-8
PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin
NOTIFY_SOCKET=/run/systemd/notify
HOME=/root
LOGNAME=root
USER=root
SHELL=/bin/sh
INVOCATION_ID=57fe5ba9493341f2ae3bcda335ace1ca
JOURNAL_STREAM=9:17085
XDG_RUNTIME_DIR=/run/user/0
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

To generate a complete system analysis report including, system info, OS info, CPU info, memory info, and disk info, run the following command:

guider rec -a -e m

You should see the following screen:

Guider system info

OS info

CPU and memory

Harddisk

To trace the system and save the data in a file, run the following command:

guider top -o .

The above command will save the data in a file guider.out.

You can inspect it with the following command:

cat guider.out

Conclusion

In the above guide, you learned how to install and use the Guider System Performance Analysis tool on Ubuntu. I hope this will help you to analyze the operating system usage and give an idea to improve the performance.

