How to Install Focalboard on Ubuntu 22.04

Focalboard is an open-source and self-hosted project management tool. It is multilingual and an alternative to Asana, Trello, and Notion that can be used by developers to track and manage work across teams. It is based on kanban and is available for desktops and servers. It can be used as a stand-alone personal server for testing and development. Focalboard helps developers stay aligned to complete tasks, reach milestones, and achieve their goals.

In this post, we will show you how to install Focalboard with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 22.04.

A valid domain name pointed with your server IP.

A root password is configured on the server.

Install and Configure PostgreSQL

Focalboard uses PostgreSQL to store its data. So the PostgreSQL database server must be installed on your system.

If not installed, you can install it with other packages using the following command:

apt-get install curl wget gnupg2 -y

apt-get install postgresql postgresql-contrib -y

After installing PostgreSQL, connect to the PostgreSQL using the following command:

su - postgres

psql

Next, create a database and user for PostgreSQL with the following command:

CREATE DATABASE focaldb;

CREATE USER focaluser WITH PASSWORD 'password';

Next, exit from the PostgreSQL shell with the following command:

\q

exit

Once you are finished, you can proceed to the next step.

Install and Configure Focalboard

First, visit the Focalboard Git Hub download page and download the latest version of Focalboard using the following command:

VER=$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/mattermost/focalboard/releases/latest|grep tag_name | cut -d '"' -f 4)

wget https://github.com/mattermost/focalboard/releases/download/${VER}/focalboard-server-linux-amd64.tar.gz

Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded file with the following command:

tar -xvzf focalboard-server-linux-amd64.tar.gz

Next, move the focalboard to the /opt directory using the following command:

mv focalboard /opt

Next, edit the Focalboard configuration file:

nano /opt/focalboard/config.json

change the following lines that match with your database as shown below:

Save and close the file when you are finished.

Create a Systemd Service File for Focalboard

It is a good idea to start and manage Focalboard with systemd. To do so, you will need to create a systemd service file for Focalboard:

nano /lib/systemd/system/focalboard.service

Add the following lines:

[Unit] Description=Focalboard server [Service] Type=simple Restart=always RestartSec=5s ExecStart=/opt/focalboard/bin/focalboard-server WorkingDirectory=/opt/focalboard [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save and close the file, then reload the systemd daemon to apply the changes:

systemctl daemon-reload

Next, start and enable the Focalboard service with the following command:

systemctl start focalboard

systemctl enable focalboard

You can now check the status of the Focalboard with the following command:

systemctl status focalboard

You will get the following output:

? focalboard.service - Focalboard server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/focalboard.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2022-08-21 11:22:22 UTC; 8s ago Main PID: 4347 (focalboard-serv) Tasks: 4 (limit: 2242) Memory: 18.1M CPU: 1.977s CGroup: /system.slice/focalboard.service ??4347 /opt/focalboard/bin/focalboard-server Aug 21 11:22:23 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: debug [2022-08-21 11:22:23.507 Z] listener(s) for blockID caller="ws/ser> Aug 21 11:22:23 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: debug [2022-08-21 11:22:23.507 Z] listener(s) for blockID caller="ws/ser> Aug 21 11:22:23 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: debug [2022-08-21 11:22:23.510 Z] listener(s) for workspaceID caller="ws/ser> Aug 21 11:22:23 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: debug [2022-08-21 11:22:23.510 Z] listener(s) for blockID caller="ws/ser> Aug 21 11:22:23 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: debug [2022-08-21 11:22:23.510 Z] listener(s) for blockID caller="ws/ser> Aug 21 11:22:24 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: debug [2022-08-21 11:22:24.928 Z] import archive - done caller="app/im> Aug 21 11:22:24 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: info [2022-08-21 11:22:24.937 Z] initialized workspace caller="app/wo> Aug 21 11:22:24 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: info [2022-08-21 11:22:24.941 Z] Server.Start caller="server> Aug 21 11:22:24 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: info [2022-08-21 11:22:24.941 Z] http server started caller="web/we> Aug 21 11:22:24 ubuntu2204 focalboard-server[4347]: info [2022-08-21 11:22:24.947 Z] Starting unix socket server caller="server>

At this point, Focalboard is started and listening on port 8000. You can check its listening ports using the following command:

ss -antpl | grep focalboard

You will get the following output:

LISTEN 0 4096 *:8000 *:* users:(("focalboard-serv",pid=4347,fd=9)) LISTEN 0 4096 *:9092 *:* users:(("focalboard-serv",pid=4347,fd=8))

Once you are finished, you can proceed to the next step.

Configure Nginx as a Reverse Proxy

Next, it is a good idea to install and configure Nginx as a reverse proxy to access the Focalboard via port 80. First, install the Nginx server with the following command:

apt-get install nginx -y

Once the Nginx server is installed, create an Nginx virtual host configuration file:

nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/focalboard.conf

Add the following lines:

upstream focalboard { server localhost:8000; keepalive 32; } server { listen 80; server_name focalboard.example.com; location ~ /ws/* { proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; client_max_body_size 50M; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Frame-Options SAMEORIGIN; proxy_buffers 256 16k; proxy_buffer_size 16k; client_body_timeout 60; send_timeout 300; lingering_timeout 5; proxy_connect_timeout 1d; proxy_send_timeout 1d; proxy_read_timeout 1d; proxy_pass http://focalboard; } location / { client_max_body_size 50M; proxy_set_header Connection ""; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Frame-Options SAMEORIGIN; proxy_buffers 256 16k; proxy_buffer_size 16k; proxy_read_timeout 600s; proxy_cache_revalidate on; proxy_cache_min_uses 2; proxy_cache_use_stale timeout; proxy_cache_lock on; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_pass http://focalboard; } }

Save and close the file when you are finished, then verify the Nginx for any syntax configuration error with the following command:

nginx -t

You will get the following output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Next, restart the Nginx service to apply the configuration changes:

systemctl restart nginx

You can also check the Nginx status using the following command:

systemctl status nginx

You should see the following output:

? nginx.service - A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2022-08-21 11:24:08 UTC; 7s ago Docs: man:nginx(8) Process: 5017 ExecStartPre=/usr/sbin/nginx -t -q -g daemon on; master_process on; (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 5018 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on; (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 5019 (nginx) Tasks: 2 (limit: 2242) Memory: 2.6M CPU: 35ms CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ??5019 "nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on;" ??5020 "nginx: worker process" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" Aug 21 11:24:08 ubuntu2204 systemd[1]: Starting A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server... Aug 21 11:24:08 ubuntu2204 systemd[1]: Started A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server.

Access Focalboard Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://focalboard.example.com/login to access the Focalboard. You will be redirected to the Focalboard login page:

Click on the create an account button. You should see the Focalboard account creation page:

Provide your email address, admin username, password, and click on the Register button. You should see the Focalboard dashboard on the following page:

Enable SSL on Focalboard

For security reasons, it is a good idea to secure Focalboard with Let's Encrypt SSL. Next, you will need to install the Certbot client package to install and manage the Let's Encrypt SSL.

First, install the Certbot with the following command:

apt-get install python3-certbot-nginx -y

Once the installation is finished, run the following command to install the Let's Encrypt SSL on your website:

certbot --nginx -d focalboard.example.com

You will be asked to provide a valid email address and accept the term of service as shown below:

Saving debug log to /var/log/letsencrypt/letsencrypt.log Plugins selected: Authenticator nginx, Installer nginx Enter email address (used for urgent renewal and security notices) (Enter 'c' to cancel): [email protected] - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Please read the Terms of Service at https://letsencrypt.org/documents/LE-SA-v1.2-November-15-2017.pdf. You must agree in order to register with the ACME server at https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (A)gree/(C)ancel: A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Would you be willing to share your email address with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a founding partner of the Let's Encrypt project and the non-profit organization that develops Certbot? We'd like to send you email about our work encrypting the web, EFF news, campaigns, and ways to support digital freedom. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (Y)es/(N)o: Y Obtaining a new certificate Performing the following challenges: http-01 challenge for focalboard.example.com Waiting for verification... Cleaning up challenges Deploying Certificate to VirtualHost /etc/nginx/conf.d/focalboard.conf

Next, choose whether or not to redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS as shown below:

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1: No redirect - Make no further changes to the webserver configuration. 2: Redirect - Make all requests redirect to secure HTTPS access. Choose this for new sites, or if you're confident your site works on HTTPS. You can undo this change by editing your web server's configuration. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Select the appropriate number [1-2] then [enter] (press 'c' to cancel): 2

Type 2 and hit Enter to finish the installation. You should see the following output:

Redirecting all traffic on port 80 to ssl in /etc/nginx/conf.d/focalboard.conf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Congratulations! You have successfully enabled https://focalboard.example.com You should test your configuration at: https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=focalboard.example.com - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - IMPORTANT NOTES: - Congratulations! Your certificate and chain have been saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/focalboard.example.com/fullchain.pem Your key file has been saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/focalboard.example.com/privkey.pem Your cert will expire on 2022-11-21. To obtain a new or tweaked version of this certificate in the future, simply run certbot again with the "certonly" option. To non-interactively renew *all* of your certificates, run "certbot renew" - Your account credentials have been saved in your Certbot configuration directory at /etc/letsencrypt. You should make a secure backup of this folder now. This configuration directory will also contain certificates and private keys obtained by Certbot so making regular backups of this folder is ideal. - If you like Certbot, please consider supporting our work by: Donating to ISRG / Let's Encrypt: https://letsencrypt.org/donate Donating to EFF: https://eff.org/donate-le - We were unable to subscribe you the EFF mailing list because your e-mail address appears to be invalid. You can try again later by visiting https://act.eff.org.

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Focalboard with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Ubuntu 22.04. You can now deploy Focalboard in your organization and start managing and tracking your projects easily from the web browser. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.