How to Install Centreon Monitoring Tool on Rocky Linux 8

Centreon is an open-source tool that can monitor your entire infrastructure including network, system, and application. Using Centreon you can set notifications depending on thresholds, set email alerts, easily add any system for monitoring.



Some key features of Centreon monitoring tool are:

Centreon is an AI-ready monitoring tool.

Centreon monitors more than 470 components including cloud, Virtualization, Microservices, Databases, Networks, IoT, and many more.

It has over 3000 pre-configured templates that automatically select the right protocol or monitoring method for each infrastructure component.

You can create Custom Dashboards as per your needs.

Fully compatible with third-party solutions and platforms like Nagios.



In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Centreon on Rocky Linux.





Prerequisites

A server running Rocky Linux 8.

A root password is configured on the server.

Before starting the installation, let's update your system packages to the latest version. To do so, run the following command:

sudo dnf update -y

Step 2: Disable SELinux

Now check SELinux and disable it, if it is enabled.



Run the following command to check SELinux status.

getenforce

If it is enabled then disable it

vim /etc/selinux/config

SELINUX=disabled

Then save the file and reboot the system.

Step 3: Install PHP

Let's Enable EPEL and PowerTools repositories by executing the following command in Terminal:

sudo dnf -y install dnf-plugins-core epel-release



sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled powertools



Now install remirepo and enable it.

sudo dnf module reset -y php

sudo dnf install https://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-8.rpm

sudo dnf module install php:remi-8.0

Next, install PHP and other extensions.

sudo dnf -y install php php-cli php-fpm php-mysqlnd php-zip php-devel php-gd php-mcrypt php-mbstring php-curl php-xml php-pear php-bcmath php-json php-opcache

Verify and check PHP version using the command below

php --version

Let's create a Timezone for PHP:

sudo vim /etc/php.d/php-timezone.ini

date.timezone = Etc/UTC

Here we set UTC, You can set your time-zone.



After that, let's increase PHP script execution timeout by editing max_execution_time and max_input_time in php.ini file.

sudo vim /etc/php.ini

max_execution_time = 300

max_input_time = 300



save the file, enable and restart the PHP-FPM service by executing the following command.

sudo systemctl enable php-fpm

sudo systemctl restart php-fpm

Step 4: Install MariaDB Database server

Install MariaDB server by executing the following command:

sudo dnf install mariadb-server

Now start MariaDB service and enable it to start at boot time, then check MariaDB service status with the following command:-

sudo systemctl start mariadb

sudo systemctl status mariadb

sudo systemctl enable mariadb

Next, you will need to secure the database server, to do so run the following command in Terminal:-

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Here, set up a strong password and answer questions as follows:

Change the root password? [Y/n] y

Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] y

Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] n

Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] y

After this, check MySQL connection by executing the command:

mysql -u root -p

Then you need to create a distant user with root privileges for Centreon installation later.

Login to MySQL by running command below:

mysql -u root -p

CREATE USER 'sohan'@'188.166.52.228' IDENTIFIED BY '123';

GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'sohan'@'188.166.52.228' WITH GRANT OPTION;

FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

exit

Step 5: Install Centreon Packages

We are going to install Centreon repository

sudo dnf install https://yum.centreon.com/standard/21.10/el8/stable/noarch/RPMS/centreon-release-21.10-2.el8.noarch.rpm

Now Install Centreon packages on Rocky Linux 8 by running the below command in the terminal:

sudo dnf install centreon centreon-database

The package centreon-database set optimized MariaDB configuration for Centreon:

cat /etc/systemd/system/mariadb.service.d/centreon.conf

Let's have a look at configuration file

cat /etc/my.cnf.d/centreon.cnf





Now reload daemon and restart MariaDB service.

sudo systemctl daemon-reload

sudo systemctl restart mariadb



Now enable all required services during system boot-up.

sudo systemctl enable mariadb

sudo systemctl enable php-fpm

sudo systemctl enable httpd

sudo systemctl enable centreon

sudo systemctl enable cbd

sudo systemctl enable centengine

sudo systemctl enable gorgoned

sudo systemctl enable snmptrapd

sudo systemctl enable centreontrapd

sudo systemctl enable snmpd

Step 6: Centreon Web installation

Before starting Centreon Web installation process, you need to execute the following commands:

sudo systemctl start mariadb

sudo systemctl start php-fpm

sudo systemctl start httpd

sudo systemctl start centreon

sudo systemctl start cbd

sudo systemctl start centengine

sudo systemctl start gorgoned

sudo systemctl start snmptrapd

sudo systemctl start centreontrapd

sudo systemctl start snmpd

Now Login to Centreon Web interface and type the following:

http://<IP>/centreon

This will show you the Welcome to Centreon Setup screen as shown below:

Now follow the instruction

Enter monitoring engine information

Here you will find Centreon Broker module information

On next page you will see Admin information

Here, enter the root password as you had set during sudo mysql_secure_installation and database user as we created previously.

It will install the database and generate cache

Click on the Finished button and login into Centreon admin user and password as we had set during installation.

After successfully login, you will see Centreon Dashboard like the below screenshot:

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully installed Centreon Monitoring Tool on Rocky Linux. Now you can explore Centreon and learn how to monitor server infrastructure.