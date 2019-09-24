How to Install CentOS 8 Desktop

Finally, CentOS 8 has been released on 24-09-2019. CentOS 8 is a free and open-source Linux distribution and community version of RHEL 8 with new features. It is available in the two forms, 1) CentOS stream that is designed for developers and 2) CentOS that is a stable version designed for servers and applications. CentOS 8 can be run on various architectures including, x86_64 (64 bit Intel/AMD), aarch64 (64-bit ARM) and ppc64le (IBM POWER, little-endian).

In this tutorial, we will show you step by step instructions on how to install CentOS 8.

Requirements

A system with a minimum 8 GB of Hard disk and 2 GB of RAM.

A good internet connection.

Download CentOS 8 ISO File

First, you will need to download CentOS 8 from their official websites. You can download the CentOS 8 Linux and CentOS 8 Stream ISO using the following URLs:

You can also download the CentOS 8 ISO from the CentOS 8 mirror links as shown below:

After downloading the CentOS 8 ISO, you will need to create a bootable USB stick or DVD.

Install CentOS 8

Start the system on which you want to install CentOS 8 and change the boot order as USDB or DVD from the BIOS settings.

Once the system boots up, you will get the following screen:

Select "Install CentOS Linux 8.0" and hit Enter. You will be redirected to the following screen:

Select your desired language and click on the Continue button. You should see the following screen:

From here, you can set Keyboard, Installation Source, Software Selection, Time & Date, Kdump and Installation Destination. Click on the Installation Destination. You should see the following screen:

Select Automatic and click on the Done button. You should see the following screen:

Now, click on the Begin Installation button. You should see the following screen:

Now, click on the Root Password to set the root password. You should see the following screen:

Provide your desired password and click on the Done button. You should see the following screen:

Now, click on the User Creation button. You should see the following screen:

Provide your desired username, password and click on the Done button. You should see the following screen:

Once the installation has been completed successfully. You should see the following screen:

Click on the Reboot button to restart the system and boot from the Hard disk.

Once the system started, you should see the CentOS License information screen:

Click on the License Information, accept the License agreement and click on the Done button. You should see the following screen:

Click on the FINISH CONFIGURATION. You will be redirected to the CentOS 8 login screen:

Click on the username, provide your password and click on the Sign In button. You should see the CentOS 8 Welcome screen:

Select your desired language and click on the Next button. You should see the following screen:

Select your Input Method and click on the Next button. You should see the following screen:

Now, enable the location services and click on the Next button. You should see the following screen:

Now, click on the Skip button. You should see the following screen:

Now, click on the Start Using CentOS Linux. You should see CentOS 8 desktop in the following screen:

Congratulations! you have successfully installed CentOS 8 on your system.