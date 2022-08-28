How to Install Appwrite with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04

Appwrite is a free and open-source back-end server that offers core APIs required to build any application packaged together as a set of easy-to-use Docker containers. It helps mobile developers to build advanced apps much faster. Appwrite saves you 70% of the time and costs required for building a modern application. It offers a simple and user-friendly web interface that helps you to track your backend API usage and manage your project resources from a web browser.

In this post, we will show you how to install Appwrite server with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

  • A server running Ubuntu 22.04.
  • A root password is configured on the server.

Add Docker Repository

By default, the latest version of Docker is not available in the Ubuntu default repository. So you will need to install it from Docker's official repository:

First, install all the required dependencies with the following command:

apt install apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl software-properties-common -y

Once all the packages are installed, download and add the Docker GPG key using the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | apt-key add -

Next, add the Docker official repository with the following command:

add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy stable"

Once the Docker repository is added, you can verify the added repository using the following command:

apt-cache policy docker-ce

You will get the following output:

docker-ce:
  Installed: (none)
  Candidate: 5:20.10.17~3-0~ubuntu-jammy
  Version table:
     5:20.10.17~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500
        500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages
     5:20.10.16~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500
        500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages
     5:20.10.15~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500
        500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages
     5:20.10.14~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500
        500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages
     5:20.10.13~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500
        500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages

Install Docker CE

Now, install the Docker CE package by running the following command:

apt install docker-ce -y

Once the Docker CE is installed, you can verify the Docker CE version with the following command:

docker --version

You should see the following output:

Docker version 20.10.17, build 100c701

You can also verify the status of the Docker with the following command:

systemctl status docker

You should see the following output:

? docker.service - Docker Application Container Engine
     Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/docker.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
     Active: active (running) since Sun 2022-08-28 05:52:18 UTC; 47s ago
TriggeredBy: ? docker.socket
       Docs: https://docs.docker.com
   Main PID: 2719 (dockerd)
      Tasks: 7
     Memory: 30.3M
        CPU: 312ms
     CGroup: /system.slice/docker.service
             ??2719 /usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock

Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379341986Z" level=info msg="scheme \"unix\" not registered, fallback to d>
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379467088Z" level=info msg="ccResolverWrapper: sending update to cc: {[{u>
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379593467Z" level=info msg="ClientConn switching balancer to \"pick_first>
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.427861369Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: start."
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.620267088Z" level=info msg="Default bridge (docker0) is assigned with an >
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.713742709Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: done."
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.744925054Z" level=info msg="Docker daemon" commit=a89b842 graphdriver(s)=>
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.745338168Z" level=info msg="Daemon has completed initialization"
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 systemd[1]: Started Docker Application Container Engine.
Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.805663866Z" level=info msg="API listen on /run/docker.sock"

Install Appwrite on Ubuntu 22.04

You can now install the Appwrite by running the following command:

docker run -it --rm --volume /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock --volume "$(pwd)"/appwrite:/usr/src/code/appwrite:rw --entrypoint="install" appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1

This command will download all required images for Appwrite and create a container. During the process, you will be asked to choose your HTTP and HTTPS server port:

83577bffd893: Pull complete 
9722b4cda70e: Pull complete 
bede3c89f2f3: Pull complete 
0bb0dd9a25cc: Pull complete 
d431a0cda7a4: Pull complete 
bd9edd8b939c: Pull complete 
24ccf9e70cfd: Pull complete 
bc8aa3e29770: Pull complete 
4ee3909c4974: Pull complete 
359c5d4ab0a2: Pull complete 
97ffe4879aea: Pull complete 
42e96d223d26: Pull complete 
c12fc543b73f: Pull complete 
e25a36152792: Pull complete 
e672f91535ad: Pull complete 
f4a1c11b6f1d: Pull complete 
9df8264116e7: Pull complete 
f3c7599812dd: Pull complete 
cf51f2dd9e94: Pull complete 
Digest: sha256:ddc9e53482252df4eb2e0ff90a7efff6cec5346b34240f664ac24e582dc65071
Status: Downloaded newer image for appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1
Starting Appwrite installation...
Choose your server HTTP port: (default: 80)

Choose your server HTTPS port: (default: 443)

Choose a secret API key, make sure to make a backup of your key in a secure location (default: 'your-secret-key')

Provide your preferred ports and press the Enter key. You will be asked to provide your Appwrite hostname:

Enter your Appwrite hostname (default: 'localhost')
appwrite.example.com

Provide your hostname and press the Enter key. Once the Appwrite has been installed, you will get the following output:

Enter a DNS A record hostname to serve as a CNAME for your custom domains.
You can use the same value as used for the Appwrite hostname. (default: 'localhost')
appwrite.example.com
Running "docker-compose -f /usr/src/code/appwrite/docker-compose.yml up -d --remove-orphans --renew-anon-volumes"
Appwrite installed successfully

You can now verify all downloaded Docker images with the following command:

docker images

You will get the following output:

REPOSITORY                    TAG              IMAGE ID       CREATED         SIZE
mariadb                       10.7             b0408ef424b9   4 days ago      415MB
traefik                       2.5              865923368a9f   7 months ago    101MB
appwrite/appwrite             0.12.1           5dd87572d61b   7 months ago    492MB
appwrite/runtime-for-java     16.0             80cb53a883d9   14 months ago   327MB
appwrite/runtime-for-node     16.0             dd69334e816d   14 months ago   116MB
appwrite/runtime-for-ruby     3.0              553408e76d3d   14 months ago   62.6MB
appwrite/runtime-for-python   3.9              98f1967126b5   14 months ago   47.6MB
appwrite/runtime-for-php      8.0              e6c8c40bd069   14 months ago   86.3MB
appwrite/telegraf             1.2.0            b524e292d428   15 months ago   127MB
redis                         6.0-alpine3.12   933c79ea2511   19 months ago   31.6MB
appwrite/influxdb             1.0.0            8c1dd387596e   22 months ago   248MB

You can see all the running containers using the following command:

docker ps

You will get a list of all running containers in the following output:

                                 NAMES
a496ce91c5ed   traefik:2.5                "/entrypoint.sh --pr…"   33 seconds ago   Up 30 seconds   0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp, :::80->80/tcp, 0.0.0.0:443->443/tcp, :::443->443/tcp   appwrite-traefik
36c7df33b630   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "worker-database"        44 seconds ago   Up 33 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-worker-database
66e36ce68586   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "worker-functions"       45 seconds ago   Up 33 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-worker-functions
5011d448b1ed   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "realtime"               45 seconds ago   Up 33 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-realtime
84e117d48e23   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "docker-php-entrypoi…"   45 seconds ago   Up 33 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite
95465c386e19   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "worker-audits"          45 seconds ago   Up 34 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-worker-audits
c0ddb48e3d0c   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "worker-certificates"    45 seconds ago   Up 33 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-worker-certificates
0cc2c6f401d8   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "worker-webhooks"        45 seconds ago   Up 33 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-worker-webhooks
47a519fa6e6d   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "worker-deletes"         45 seconds ago   Up 37 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-worker-deletes
af354030c8f7   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "usage"                  45 seconds ago   Up 37 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-usage
f25b1832b3bc   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "schedule"               46 seconds ago   Up 40 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-schedule
f5c7c025ecb3   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "maintenance"            46 seconds ago   Up 41 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-maintenance
e25d6b28b033   appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1   "worker-mails"           46 seconds ago   Up 38 seconds   80/tcp                                                                     appwrite-worker-mails
1c927b29732f   appwrite/telegraf:1.2.0    "/entrypoint.sh tele…"   48 seconds ago   Up 45 seconds   8092/udp, 8125/udp, 8094/tcp                                               appwrite-telegraf
7d8e644afba3   mariadb:10.7               "docker-entrypoint.s…"   48 seconds ago   Up 45 seconds   3306/tcp                                                                   appwrite-mariadb
21e8c76c53a0   appwrite/influxdb:1.0.0    "/entrypoint.sh infl…"   48 seconds ago   Up 46 seconds   8086/tcp                                                                   appwrite-influxdb
5b136250c71f   redis:6.0-alpine3.12       "docker-entrypoint.s…"   48 seconds ago   Up 46 seconds   6379/tcp                                                                   appwrite-redis

Access Appwrite Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and access the Appwrite web interface using the URL https://appwrite.example.com. You will be redirected to the Appwrite Sign Up page:

Login to Appwrite

Provide your name, email address, password and click on the Sign Up button. You should see the Appwrite dashboard on the following page:

Appwrite dashboard

Click on the Create Project button to create your first project. You should see the following page:

Create Appwrite project

Provide your Project ID, Project name and click on the Create button. You will get into your project page:

New Appwrite project

Now, you will need to add a platform to build your application. Click on the Add Platform button. You should see the following page:

Web app

Provide your appname, hostname and click on the Register button. You should see the following page:

Choose platform

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Appwrite with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04. You can now deploy your first web or mobile application on the Appwrite platform. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.

