How to Install Appwrite with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04

Appwrite is a free and open-source back-end server that offers core APIs required to build any application packaged together as a set of easy-to-use Docker containers. It helps mobile developers to build advanced apps much faster. Appwrite saves you 70% of the time and costs required for building a modern application. It offers a simple and user-friendly web interface that helps you to track your backend API usage and manage your project resources from a web browser.

In this post, we will show you how to install Appwrite server with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 22.04.

A root password is configured on the server.

Add Docker Repository

By default, the latest version of Docker is not available in the Ubuntu default repository. So you will need to install it from Docker's official repository:

First, install all the required dependencies with the following command:

apt install apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl software-properties-common -y

Once all the packages are installed, download and add the Docker GPG key using the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | apt-key add -

Next, add the Docker official repository with the following command:

add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy stable"

Once the Docker repository is added, you can verify the added repository using the following command:

apt-cache policy docker-ce

You will get the following output:

docker-ce: Installed: (none) Candidate: 5:20.10.17~3-0~ubuntu-jammy Version table: 5:20.10.17~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500 500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages 5:20.10.16~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500 500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages 5:20.10.15~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500 500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages 5:20.10.14~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500 500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages 5:20.10.13~3-0~ubuntu-jammy 500 500 https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy/stable amd64 Packages

Install Docker CE

Now, install the Docker CE package by running the following command:

apt install docker-ce -y

Once the Docker CE is installed, you can verify the Docker CE version with the following command:

docker --version

You should see the following output:

Docker version 20.10.17, build 100c701

You can also verify the status of the Docker with the following command:

systemctl status docker

You should see the following output:

? docker.service - Docker Application Container Engine Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/docker.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2022-08-28 05:52:18 UTC; 47s ago TriggeredBy: ? docker.socket Docs: https://docs.docker.com Main PID: 2719 (dockerd) Tasks: 7 Memory: 30.3M CPU: 312ms CGroup: /system.slice/docker.service ??2719 /usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379341986Z" level=info msg="scheme \"unix\" not registered, fallback to d> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379467088Z" level=info msg="ccResolverWrapper: sending update to cc: {[{u> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379593467Z" level=info msg="ClientConn switching balancer to \"pick_first> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.427861369Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: start." Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.620267088Z" level=info msg="Default bridge (docker0) is assigned with an > Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.713742709Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: done." Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.744925054Z" level=info msg="Docker daemon" commit=a89b842 graphdriver(s)=> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.745338168Z" level=info msg="Daemon has completed initialization" Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 systemd[1]: Started Docker Application Container Engine. Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.805663866Z" level=info msg="API listen on /run/docker.sock"

Install Appwrite on Ubuntu 22.04

You can now install the Appwrite by running the following command:

docker run -it --rm --volume /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock --volume "$(pwd)"/appwrite:/usr/src/code/appwrite:rw --entrypoint="install" appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1

This command will download all required images for Appwrite and create a container. During the process, you will be asked to choose your HTTP and HTTPS server port:

83577bffd893: Pull complete 9722b4cda70e: Pull complete bede3c89f2f3: Pull complete 0bb0dd9a25cc: Pull complete d431a0cda7a4: Pull complete bd9edd8b939c: Pull complete 24ccf9e70cfd: Pull complete bc8aa3e29770: Pull complete 4ee3909c4974: Pull complete 359c5d4ab0a2: Pull complete 97ffe4879aea: Pull complete 42e96d223d26: Pull complete c12fc543b73f: Pull complete e25a36152792: Pull complete e672f91535ad: Pull complete f4a1c11b6f1d: Pull complete 9df8264116e7: Pull complete f3c7599812dd: Pull complete cf51f2dd9e94: Pull complete Digest: sha256:ddc9e53482252df4eb2e0ff90a7efff6cec5346b34240f664ac24e582dc65071 Status: Downloaded newer image for appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 Starting Appwrite installation... Choose your server HTTP port: (default: 80) Choose your server HTTPS port: (default: 443) Choose a secret API key, make sure to make a backup of your key in a secure location (default: 'your-secret-key')

Provide your preferred ports and press the Enter key. You will be asked to provide your Appwrite hostname:

Enter your Appwrite hostname (default: 'localhost') appwrite.example.com Provide your hostname and press the Enter key. Once the Appwrite has been installed, you will get the following output: Enter a DNS A record hostname to serve as a CNAME for your custom domains. You can use the same value as used for the Appwrite hostname. (default: 'localhost') appwrite.example.com Running "docker-compose -f /usr/src/code/appwrite/docker-compose.yml up -d --remove-orphans --renew-anon-volumes" Appwrite installed successfully

You can now verify all downloaded Docker images with the following command:

docker images

You will get the following output:

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE mariadb 10.7 b0408ef424b9 4 days ago 415MB traefik 2.5 865923368a9f 7 months ago 101MB appwrite/appwrite 0.12.1 5dd87572d61b 7 months ago 492MB appwrite/runtime-for-java 16.0 80cb53a883d9 14 months ago 327MB appwrite/runtime-for-node 16.0 dd69334e816d 14 months ago 116MB appwrite/runtime-for-ruby 3.0 553408e76d3d 14 months ago 62.6MB appwrite/runtime-for-python 3.9 98f1967126b5 14 months ago 47.6MB appwrite/runtime-for-php 8.0 e6c8c40bd069 14 months ago 86.3MB appwrite/telegraf 1.2.0 b524e292d428 15 months ago 127MB redis 6.0-alpine3.12 933c79ea2511 19 months ago 31.6MB appwrite/influxdb 1.0.0 8c1dd387596e 22 months ago 248MB

You can see all the running containers using the following command:

docker ps

You will get a list of all running containers in the following output:

NAMES a496ce91c5ed traefik:2.5 "/entrypoint.sh --pr…" 33 seconds ago Up 30 seconds 0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp, :::80->80/tcp, 0.0.0.0:443->443/tcp, :::443->443/tcp appwrite-traefik 36c7df33b630 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "worker-database" 44 seconds ago Up 33 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-worker-database 66e36ce68586 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "worker-functions" 45 seconds ago Up 33 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-worker-functions 5011d448b1ed appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "realtime" 45 seconds ago Up 33 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-realtime 84e117d48e23 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "docker-php-entrypoi…" 45 seconds ago Up 33 seconds 80/tcp appwrite 95465c386e19 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "worker-audits" 45 seconds ago Up 34 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-worker-audits c0ddb48e3d0c appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "worker-certificates" 45 seconds ago Up 33 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-worker-certificates 0cc2c6f401d8 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "worker-webhooks" 45 seconds ago Up 33 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-worker-webhooks 47a519fa6e6d appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "worker-deletes" 45 seconds ago Up 37 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-worker-deletes af354030c8f7 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "usage" 45 seconds ago Up 37 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-usage f25b1832b3bc appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "schedule" 46 seconds ago Up 40 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-schedule f5c7c025ecb3 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "maintenance" 46 seconds ago Up 41 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-maintenance e25d6b28b033 appwrite/appwrite:0.12.1 "worker-mails" 46 seconds ago Up 38 seconds 80/tcp appwrite-worker-mails 1c927b29732f appwrite/telegraf:1.2.0 "/entrypoint.sh tele…" 48 seconds ago Up 45 seconds 8092/udp, 8125/udp, 8094/tcp appwrite-telegraf 7d8e644afba3 mariadb:10.7 "docker-entrypoint.s…" 48 seconds ago Up 45 seconds 3306/tcp appwrite-mariadb 21e8c76c53a0 appwrite/influxdb:1.0.0 "/entrypoint.sh infl…" 48 seconds ago Up 46 seconds 8086/tcp appwrite-influxdb 5b136250c71f redis:6.0-alpine3.12 "docker-entrypoint.s…" 48 seconds ago Up 46 seconds 6379/tcp appwrite-redis

Access Appwrite Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and access the Appwrite web interface using the URL https://appwrite.example.com. You will be redirected to the Appwrite Sign Up page:

Provide your name, email address, password and click on the Sign Up button. You should see the Appwrite dashboard on the following page:

Click on the Create Project button to create your first project. You should see the following page:

Provide your Project ID, Project name and click on the Create button. You will get into your project page:

Now, you will need to add a platform to build your application. Click on the Add Platform button. You should see the following page:

Provide your appname, hostname and click on the Register button. You should see the following page:

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Appwrite with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04. You can now deploy your first web or mobile application on the Appwrite platform. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.