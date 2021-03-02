How to Install and Use PIP Python Package Manager on Debian 11

Pip is a widely used package manager for the Python programming language. It is being used for installing and managing additional packages that are not available in the Python standard library. It allows users to search a package from the python packages index as well as install its dependencies. Pip is also known as a "Preferred Installer Program" that can create a completely isolated environment for the Python application.

In this article, I will show you how to install and use Pip on Debian 11.

Prerequisites

  • A server running Debian 11.
  • A root password is configured on the server.

Install Pip for Python3

By default, Pip is not installed in the Debian 11 operating system. You will need to install separate Pip versions for Python3 and Python2.

First, install the Python3 with the following command:

apt-get install python3 -y

Once the Python3 package is installed, install the Pip for Python3 using the following command:

apt-get install python3-pip -y

Next, verify the Pip version using the following command:

pip3 --version

You will get the following output:

pip 20.3.4 from /usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/pip (python 3.9)

Install Pip for Python2

First, you will need to install Python2 to your system. You can install it using the following command:

apt-get install python2 curl -y

Next, download the Pip2 installation script using the following command:

curl https://bootstrap.pypa.io/pip/2.7/get-pip.py --output get-pip.py

Next, run the downloaded script to install Pip2 to your system.

python2 get-pip.py

Once installed, you can verify the Pip2 version using the following command:

pip2 --version

You will get the following output:

pip 20.3.4 from /usr/local/lib/python2.7/dist-packages/pip (python 2.7)

How to Use Pip Command Line

To list all options available with Pip, run the following command:

pip3 --help

You will get the following list:

Usage:   
  pip3  [options]

Commands:
  install                     Install packages.
  download                    Download packages.
  uninstall                   Uninstall packages.
  freeze                      Output installed packages in requirements format.
  list                        List installed packages.
  show                        Show information about installed packages.
  check                       Verify installed packages have compatible dependencies.
  config                      Manage local and global configuration.
  search                      Search PyPI for packages.
  cache                       Inspect and manage pip's wheel cache.
  wheel                       Build wheels from your requirements.
  hash                        Compute hashes of package archives.
  completion                  A helper command used for command completion.
  debug                       Show information useful for debugging.
  help                        Show help for commands.

To install any package for Python3 like TextStatistic, run the following command:

pip3 install "TextStatistic"

Sample output:

Collecting TextStatistic
  Downloading TextStatistic-1.0.6-py3-none-any.whl (5.6 kB)
Installing collected packages: TextStatistic
Successfully installed TextStatistic-1.0.6

To install any package for Python2 like scrapy, run the following command:

pip install "scrapy"

To list all available packages, run the following command:

pip3 list

You should see the following output:

Package          Version
---------------- ---------
certifi          2020.6.20
chardet          4.0.0
httplib2         0.18.1
idna             2.10
pip              20.3.4
pycurl           7.43.0.6
PySimpleSOAP     1.16.2
python-apt       2.2.1
python-debian    0.1.39
python-debianbts 3.1.0
reportbug        7.10.3
requests         2.25.1
setuptools       52.0.0
six              1.16.0
TextStatistic    1.0.6
urllib3          1.26.5
wheel            0.34.2

To search for any package, run the following command:

pip3 search urllib3

To list the outdated packages, run the following command:

pip3 list --outdated

You will get the following output:

Package          Version   Latest    Type
---------------- --------- --------- -----
certifi          2020.6.20 2021.10.8 wheel
httplib2         0.18.1    0.20.1    wheel
idna             2.10      3.3       wheel
pip              20.3.4    21.3      wheel
pycurl           7.43.0.6  7.44.1    sdist
python-debian    0.1.39    0.1.40    wheel
python-debianbts 3.1.0     3.2.0     wheel
requests         2.25.1    2.26.0    wheel
setuptools       52.0.0    58.2.0    wheel
urllib3          1.26.5    1.26.7    wheel
wheel            0.34.2    0.37.0    wheel

To display the information of any package, run the following command:

pip3 show wheel

You should see the information of the wheel package in the following output:

Name: wheel
Version: 0.34.2
Summary: A built-package format for Python
Home-page: https://github.com/pypa/wheel
Author: Daniel Holth
Author-email: [email protected]
License: MIT
Location: /usr/lib/python3/dist-packages
Requires: 
Required-by:

To uninstall any package, run the following command:

pip3 uninstall scrapy

Conclusion

In the above guide, we explained how to install Pip3 and Pip2 on Debian 11. We also explained how to use the Pip command to install and manage Python packages. I hope you can now easily manage the Python dependencies using the Pip command.

