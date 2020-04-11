How to install the web-based Guacamole Remote Desktop Client on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

If you are a system administrator and responsible for managing Windows and Linux machines then you may often need remote desktop client software to manage them. Apache Guacamole is a free, open-source and web-based remote desktop application that allows you to access your desktop machines through a web browser. It is a clientless HTML5 web application that supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH. You don't need to install and client software or plugins on the server. With Guacamole, you can easily switch between multiple remote desktop machines with the same browser window.

In this tutorial, we will show how to install Apache Guacamole remote desktop gateway on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 18.04.

A root password is setup on your server.

Getting Started

Before starting, it is a good idea to update your system's package to the latest version. You can update them using the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get upgrade -y

Once all the packages are updated, restart your system to apply the changes.

Install Required Dependencies

Before starting, you will need to install some dependencies in your system to compile Guacamole from the source. You can install all of them using the following command:

apt-get install gcc-6 g++-6 libossp-uuid-dev libavcodec-dev libpango1.0-dev libssh2-1-dev libcairo2-dev libjpeg-turbo8-dev libpng-dev libavutil-dev libswscale-dev libfreerdp-dev libvncserver-dev libssl-dev libvorbis-dev libwebp-dev -y

Once all the packages are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Tomcat Server

Next, you will need to install Tomcat in your server to serve guacamole client content to users that connect to the guacamole server via the web browser. You can install it using the following command:

apt-get install tomcat8 tomcat8-admin tomcat8-common tomcat8-user -y

Once the Tomcat is installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Guacamole Server

Guacamole is separated into two components, guacamole-server which provides the guacd proxy and related libraries, and guacamole-client which provides the client to be served by your Tomcat server. By default, Guacamole Server is not available in the Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. So you will need to build it from the source.

First, download the latest version of Guacamole source using the following command:

wget http://apachemirror.wuchna.com/guacamole/1.1.0/source/guacamole-server-1.1.0.tar.gz

Once the download is completed, extract the downloaded file with the following command:

tar -xvzf guacamole-server-1.1.0.tar.gz

Next, change the directory to the extracted directory and configure it with the following command:

cd guacamole-server-1.1.0

./configure --with-init-dir=/etc/init.d

Once the configuration is successful, you should get the following output:

Library status: freerdp2 ............ no pango ............... yes libavcodec .......... yes libavutil ........... yes libssh2 ............. yes libssl .............. yes libswscale .......... yes libtelnet ........... no libVNCServer ........ yes libvorbis ........... yes libpulse ............ no libwebsockets ....... no libwebp ............. yes wsock32 ............. no Protocol support: Kubernetes .... no RDP ........... no SSH ........... yes Telnet ........ no VNC ........... yes Services / tools: guacd ...... yes guacenc .... yes guaclog .... yes FreeRDP plugins: no Init scripts: /etc/init.d Systemd units: no Type "make" to compile guacamole-server.

Next, run the following command to compile guacamole-server:

make

Once the compilation is completed successfully, you can install it with the following command:

make install

Once installed, run the following command to update your system's cache of installed libraries

ldconfig

Next, enable the Guacamole service to start on boot and start it with the following command:

systemctl enable guacd

systemctl start guacd

You can also check the status of Guacamole service with the following command:

systemctl status guacd

You should get the following output:

? guacd.service - LSB: Guacamole proxy daemon Loaded: loaded (/etc/init.d/guacd; generated) Active: active (running) since Sat 2020-04-11 14:48:03 UTC; 7s ago Docs: man:systemd-sysv-generator(8) Process: 28833 ExecStart=/etc/init.d/guacd start (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Tasks: 1 (limit: 2359) CGroup: /system.slice/guacd.service ??28847 /usr/local/sbin/guacd -p /var/run/guacd.pid Apr 11 14:48:03 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Starting LSB: Guacamole proxy daemon... Apr 11 14:48:03 ubuntu1804 guacd[28834]: Guacamole proxy daemon (guacd) version 1.1.0 started Apr 11 14:48:03 ubuntu1804 guacd[28833]: Starting guacd: guacd[28834]: INFO: Guacamole proxy daemon (guacd) version 1.1.0 started Apr 11 14:48:03 ubuntu1804 guacd[28833]: SUCCESS Apr 11 14:48:03 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Started LSB: Guacamole proxy daemon. Apr 11 14:48:03 ubuntu1804 guacd[28847]: Listening on host 127.0.0.1, port 4822

Install Guacamole Client

Next, you will need to install Guacamole client on your server. Guacamole client is written in Java and is cross-platform. This will make up the final HTML5 application that will be presented to you.

First, download the Guacamole binary file with the following command:

wget https://mirrors.estointernet.in/apache/guacamole/1.1.0/binary/guacamole-1.1.0.war

Once the download is completed, copy it to the /etc/guacamole directory:

mkdir /etc/guacamole

mv guacamole-1.1.0.war /etc/guacamole/guacamole.war

Next, create a symbolic link of the guacamole client to Tomcat webapps directory with the following command:

ln -s /etc/guacamole/guacamole.war /var/lib/tomcat8/webapps/

Finally, restart the Tomcat and Guacamole service to deploy the new web application

systemctl restart tomcat8

systemctl restart guacd

Configure Guacomole

After installing Guacamole, you need to configure users and connections in order to work Guacamole properly.

First, create a Guacamole main configuration file named guacamole.properties.

nano /etc/guacamole/guacamole.properties

Add the following lines:

guacd-hostname: localhost guacd-port: 4822 user-mapping: /etc/guacamole/user-mapping.xml

Save and close the file. Then, create a lib and extensions directory with the following command:

mkdir /etc/guacamole/{extensions,lib}

Next, the guacamole home directory environment variable to tomcat8 default configuration file.

echo "GUACAMOLE_HOME=/etc/guacamole" >> /etc/default/tomcat8

Guacamole's default authentication method reads all users and connections from a single file called user-mapping.xml. This file will define the user allowed to access Guacamole web UI, the servers to connect to and the method of connection.

First, generate md5 hash for the password with the following command:

echo -n yoursecurepassword | openssl md5

You should get the following output:

(stdin)= 55b38b03e7587a45fd886977842ff9b8

Note: Remember this hash, you will need to specify it in user-mapping.xml file.

Next, create a new user-mapping.xml with the following command:

nano /etc/guacamole/user-mapping.xml

Add the following lines:

<user-mapping> <authorize username="admin" password="55b38b03e7587a45fd886977842ff9b8" encoding="md5"> <connection name="Ubuntu-Server"> <protocol>ssh</protocol> <param name="hostname">192.168.0.150</param> <param name="port">22<param> <param name="username">root</param> </connection> <connection name="Windows Server"> <protocol>rdp</protocol> <param name="hostname">192.168.0.100</param> <param name="port">3389</param> </connection> </authorize>

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, restart Tomcat and Guacamole service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart tomcat8

systemctl restart guacd

Access Guacamole Web Interface

At this point, the Guacamole server is installed and configured. Now, it's time to access it through a web browser.

Open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip:8080/guacamole/. You will be redirected to the Apache Guacamole login page:

Provide the username and password which you have specified in user-mapping.xml file and click on the Login button. You should see the Apache Guacamole default dashboard with all connections:

Now, click on the Ubuntu-Server and you will be prompted to enter the password for the user which you have defined in the user-mapping.xml as shown below:

Provide your system users password and hit Enter. You will be login to the Ubuntu-Server as shown below:

Configure Nginx as a Reverse Proxy for Guacamole

Next, you will need to configure the Nginx as a reverse proxy to access the Guacamole dashboard. First, install the Nginx web server using the following command:

apt-get install nginx -y

Once installed, create a new Nginx virtual host configuration file:

nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/guacamole.conf

Add the following lines:

server { listen 80; server_name your-server-ip; access_log /var/log/nginx/guac_access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/guac_error.log; location / { proxy_pass http://your-server-ip:8080/guacamole/; proxy_buffering off; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection $http_connection; proxy_cookie_path /guacamole/ /; } }

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, enable the Nginx virtual host with the following command:

ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/guacamole.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

Next, check the Nginx for any syntax error with the following command:

nginx -t

You should get the following output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Finally, restart the Nginx service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart nginx

Now, you can access the Guacamole web interface using the URL http://your-server-ip.

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Guacamole remote desktop gateway on Ubuntu 18.04 server. You can now add another remote server that you want to manage remotely through a web browser.