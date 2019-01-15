How to connect ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors to Nextcloud

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors is the free open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v.3.0. It contains editors for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations working offline.

With the latest update, ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors got lots of new features and enhancements, such as bookmarks, internal hyperlinks, automated numbering, new content controls settings.

Besides, you’re now also able to connect the editors not only to ONLYOFFICE cloud (Community Server), but also to a cloud platform of your choice: Nextcloud, or ownCloud. By doing so, you are able to:

use local plugins, fonts, and spellchecker;

directly access print service;

get advanced work with buffer, without browser clipboard limitations.

In this tutorial, we'll learn how to easily connect ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors to your Nextcloud instance.

In case you’re new to ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, install the suite following the instructions given here.

Please note: Desktop Editors’ connection to Nextcloud requires ONLYOFFICE Document Server to be installed (you can always get the latest version on GitHub.)

Step 1: Connect to cloud

Launch the desktop suite, click the Connect to cloud section on the left side panel, and select the appropriate icon.



Step 2: Specify the cloud office URL

Enter the address of your Nextcloud instance, and click the Connect now button.

Step 3: Sign in to your cloud office

Sign in to your Nextcloud account entering your username and password.

That’s all! Now you can edit and collaborate on your Nextcloud documents right from ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors.