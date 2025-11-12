How To Add Bash Completion In Debian

Author: Stephan Jau

Bash completion is a useful tool for completing file paths, commands, etc. By default, it is enabled on Ubuntu but not on Debian. However, with two simple steps, it can also be enabled on Debian.

1. Install bash-completion

First of all, we need to install the package:

apt install bash-completion

2. Add it to the bash profile

Either edit the ~/.bash_profile file to enable it only for a given user or edit /etc/profile to add it system-wide. Add the following code:

if [ -f /etc/bash_completion ]; then . /etc/bash_completion fi

3. Try it

In order for it to work, you have to log out and re-login and then you can make use of bash-completion the usual way. E.g. issue:

apt-g

Press the TAB key once, and the command will be completed for apt-get. Or issue this:

apt

and then press TAB key twice. You can also try with

apt-get install apa

and then press TAB key once to complete as far as possible and a second time to list all options.