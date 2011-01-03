How to Convert CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream

If you are using CentOS 7 and plan to upgrade CentOS 7 to CentOS 8 then better avoid upgrading to CentOS 8 as CentOS 8 support ends by the end of 2021 while CentOS 7 will be supported till 2024.

Red Hat and CentOS recently announced that CentOS 8 will be converted to CentOS Stream. So if you are using CentOS 8 then it is recommended to migrate your system from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to migrate from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream.

Prerequisites

  • A server running CentOS 8.
  • A root password is configured on the server.

Update the System

Before starting, it is a good idea to update your system to the latest version. You can update it by running the following command:

dnf update -y

Once your system is updated, restart it to apply the changes:

reboot

Once your system is restarted, verify your system version with the following command:

cat /etc/centos-release

You should get the following output:

CentOS Linux release 8.3.2011

Upgrade from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream

First, you will need to install the CentOS Stream release package in your system. You can install it with the following command:

dnf install centos-release-stream -y

This will install CentOS Stream reposiotry to the /etc/yum.repos.d directory:

CentOS Linux 8 - AppStream                                                                                     2.4 MB/s | 6.3 MB     00:02    
CentOS Linux 8 - BaseOS                                                                                        1.3 MB/s | 2.3 MB     00:01    
Last metadata expiration check: 0:00:01 ago on Saturday 09 January 2021 03:53:01 AM EST.
Dependencies resolved.
===============================================================================================================================================
 Package                                   Architecture               Version                                 Repository                  Size
===============================================================================================================================================
Installing:
 centos-release-stream                     x86_64                     8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8                      extras                      11 k

Transaction Summary
===============================================================================================================================================
Install  1 Package

Total download size: 11 k
Installed size: 6.6 k
Downloading Packages:
centos-release-stream-8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8.x86_64.rpm                                                            195 kB/s |  11 kB     00:00    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                                                                                                          9.6 kB/s |  11 kB     00:01     
Running transaction check
Transaction check succeeded.
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded.
Running transaction
  Preparing        :                                                                                                                       1/1 
  Installing       : centos-release-stream-8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8.x86_64                                                                       1/1 
  Verifying        : centos-release-stream-8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8.x86_64                                                                       1/1 

Installed:
  centos-release-stream-8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8.x86_64                                                                                              

Complete!

Next, you will need to remove the CentOS 8 repository file from your system. You can remove all with the following command:

dnf swap centos-{linux,stream}-repos -y

You should get the following output:

Last metadata expiration check: 0:00:19 ago on Saturday 09 January 2021 03:53:29 AM EST.

Dependencies resolved.
===============================================================================================================================================
 Package                                   Architecture               Version                          Repository                         Size
===============================================================================================================================================
Installing:
 centos-stream-release                     noarch                     8.4-1.el8                        Stream-BaseOS                      21 k
     replacing  centos-linux-release.noarch 8.3-1.2011.el8
     replacing  centos-release-stream.x86_64 8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8
 centos-stream-repos                       noarch                     8-2.el8                          Stream-BaseOS                      19 k
Removing:
 centos-linux-repos                        noarch                     8-2.el8                          @BaseOS                            26 k

Transaction Summary
===============================================================================================================================================
Install  2 Packages
Remove   1 Package

Total download size: 40 k
Downloading Packages:
(1/2): centos-stream-release-8.4-1.el8.noarch.rpm                                                              116 kB/s |  21 kB     00:00    
(2/2): centos-stream-repos-8-2.el8.noarch.rpm                                                                  101 kB/s |  19 kB     00:00    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                                                                                                          144 kB/s |  40 kB     00:00     
Running transaction check
Transaction check succeeded.
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded.
Running transaction
  Preparing        :                                                                                                                       1/1 
  Running scriptlet: centos-stream-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                                                                    1/1 
  Installing       : centos-stream-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                                                                    1/5 
  Installing       : centos-stream-release-8.4-1.el8.noarch                                                                                2/5 
  Obsoleting       : centos-release-stream-8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8.x86_64                                                                       3/5 
  Obsoleting       : centos-linux-release-8.3-1.2011.el8.noarch                                                                            4/5 
  Erasing          : centos-linux-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                                                                     5/5 
  Running scriptlet: centos-linux-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                                                                     5/5 
  Verifying        : centos-stream-release-8.4-1.el8.noarch                                                                                1/5 
  Verifying        : centos-linux-release-8.3-1.2011.el8.noarch                                                                            2/5 
  Verifying        : centos-release-stream-8.1-1.1911.0.7.el8.x86_64                                                                       3/5 
  Verifying        : centos-stream-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                                                                    4/5 
  Verifying        : centos-linux-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                                                                     5/5 

Installed:
  centos-stream-release-8.4-1.el8.noarch                                   centos-stream-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                  

Removed:
  centos-linux-repos-8-2.el8.noarch                                                                                                            

Complete!

Next, you will need to sync all the packages to the latest version. You can do it with the following command:

dnf distro-sync -y

This command will take some time to sync all packages. Once you are finished, restart your system to apply the configuration changes:

reboot

Next, verify your system with the following command:

cat /etc/centos-release

Your system is now upgraded to the CentOS Stream as shown below:

CentOS Stream release 8

You can also verify your repository with the following command:

ls /etc/yum.repos.d/

You should see the following output:

CentOS-Stream-AppStream.repo  CentOS-Stream-Debuginfo.repo  CentOS-Stream-HighAvailability.repo  CentOS-Stream-PowerTools.repo
CentOS-Stream-BaseOS.repo     CentOS-Stream-Extras.repo     CentOS-Stream-Media.repo             CentOS-Stream-RealTime.repo

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully upgrade your CentOS 8 system to CentOS Stream. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.

Share this page:

Suggested articles

0 Comment(s)

Add comment