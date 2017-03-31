How to Install osTicket with Nginx on Ubuntu 16.04

OsTicket is an open source support ticket system based on PHP. It's a simple and lightweight support ticket system, designed to be easy to use and easy to install. OsTicket allows you to manage, organize and archive your support request. It's has support for LDAP and Active Directory authentication.

In this tutorial, I will show you step by step to install and configure OsTicket on Ubuntu 16.04. OsTicket will run under PHP-FPM 7, use Nginx as the web server, and use MySQL version 5.7 as database.

Prerequisite

Ubuntu 16.04

Root privileges

Step 1 - Install Nginx and MySQL

In this step, we will install Nginx and MySQL server from the Ubuntu repository, and then enable all services to start at boot time.

Log in to the server with your ssh account:

ssh [email protected]

Update the Ubuntu repository:

sudo apt-get update

Then install Nginx and MySQL server.

sudo apt-get install -y nginx mysql-server

You will be asked for the MySQL root password, type in a secure MySQL password.

Now start Nginx and MySQL with the following systemctl command:

systemctl restart nginx

systemctl restart mysql

Add it to start at boot time:

systemctl enable nginx

systemctl enable mysql

Now make sure all the services are running by checking the server port of the services:

netstat -plntu

You will see port 80 is used by Nginx and port 3306 used by the MySQL server.

Step 2 - Install and Configure PHP-FPM7

OsTicket requires some PHP extension for the installation, including php-gd, imap, xml and mbstring. In this step, we will install PHP 7 and all of those extensions and then configure PHP to run with Nginx web server.

Install PHP-FPM 7 and all extension needed with the apt command below:

sudo apt-get install -y php7.0-cli php7.0-mysql php7.0-cgi php7.0-fpm php7.0-gd php7.0-imap php7.0-xml php7.0-mbstring php7.0-intl php-apcu

If all is done, go to the php 7 directory and edit the php.ini file.

cd /etc/php/7.0/

vim fpm/php.ini

Uncomment the cgi.fix_pathinfo line and change it's value to 0.

cgi.fix_pathinfo=0

Save the file and exit vim.

Now restart php7-fpm and add it to start at the boot time:

systemctl restart php7.0-fpm

systemctl enable php7.0-fpm

Next, we will configure PHP 7 FPM to work with the Nginx web server. Go to the Nginx virtual host directory and edit the default virtual host file with vim.

cd /etc/nginx/sites-available/

vim default

Uncomment the PHP 7 configuration line below:

location ~ \.php$ {

include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf;

#

# # With php7.0-cgi alone:

# fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;

# # With php7.0-fpm:

fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock;

}

Save and exit, then restart the web server.

systemctl restart nginx

Now test PHP 7 and Nginx by creating a phpinfo file.

cd /var/www/html/

echo '<?php phpinfo(); ?>' > info.php

Open your web server URL in a Browser and visit the server IP address.

http://192.168.33.14/info.php

You will get information about your php configuration.

Step 3 - Create Database for OsTicket

In this step, we will create a new database and MySQL user for OsTicket. Login to the MySQL shell with your MySQL root password:

mysql -u root -p

TYPE YOUR PASSWORD

Create a new database named 'osticket_db', and a new user 'osticket' with password 'osticketpw@'.

create database osticket_db;

create user [email protected] identified by 'osticketpw@';

Grant all privileges for the new user to the database 'osticket_db'.

grant all privileges on osticket_db.* to [email protected] identified by 'osticketpw@';

flush privileges;

Database for OsTicket has been created.

Step 4 - Create OsTicket Virtual Host

Now we have to a create new virtual host configuration for OsTicket.

Go to the Nginx virtual host directory and create a new file 'osticket' with vim:

cd /etc/nginx/sites-available/

vim osticket

Paste the configuration below:

server {

listen 80;

server_name osticket.hakase-labs.com;



root /var/www/osticket/upload;



access_log /var/log/nginx/access.log;

error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log;



index index.php;

client_max_body_size 2000M;

client_body_buffer_size 100M;

client_header_buffer_size 10M;

large_client_header_buffers 2 10M;



client_body_timeout 12;

client_header_timeout 12;

keepalive_timeout 15;

send_timeout 10;



gzip on;

gzip_comp_level 2;

gzip_min_length 1000;

gzip_proxied expired no-cache no-store private auth;

gzip_types text/plain application/x-javascript text/xml text/css application/xml;



set $path_info "";



location ~ /include {

deny all;

return 403;

}



if ($request_uri ~ "^/api(/[^\?]+)") {

set $path_info $1;

}



location ~ ^/api/(?:tickets|tasks).*$ {

try_files $uri $uri/ /api/http.php?$query_string;

}



if ($request_uri ~ "^/scp/.*\.php(/[^\?]+)") {

set $path_info $1;

}



location ~ ^/scp/ajax.php/.*$ {

try_files $uri $uri/ /scp/ajax.php?$query_string;

}



location / {

try_files $uri $uri/ index.php;

}



location ~ \.php$ {

fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;

include fastcgi_params;

include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf;

fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock;

fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $path_info;

}

}

We will use domain name 'osticket.hakase-labs.com', and using '/var/www/osticket/upload' directory as the web root directory. Replace the domain name 'osticket.hakase-labs.com' with your own domain.

Save the Nginx configuration file and exit.

Now activate the virtual host and test the configuration.

ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/osticket /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

nginx -t

Make sure there is no error and restart Nginx.

systemctl restart nginx

Step 5 - Download and Configure osTicket

Create a new directory for osTicket and go to that directory.

mkdir -p /var/www/osticket/

cd /var/www/osticket/

Download osTicket with the wget command.

wget http://osticket.com/sites/default/files/download/osTicket-v1.10.zip

Extract the osTicket archive file with unzip.

unzip osTicket-v1.10.zip

All osTicket web files are available on the 'upload' directory, go to that directory and copy the sample osticket config file.

cd upload/

cp include/ost-sampleconfig.php include/ost-config.php

Now change the owner of all osticket files and directories to the 'www-data' user and group.

cd /var/www/osticket/

chown -R www-data:www-data upload/

Step 6 - Install OsTicket

Open your web browser and visit your OsTicket domain name, mine is:

h77p://osticket.hakase-labs.com

Make sure all required packages are marked in green as shown in the picture.

If there is an error, you can see the red mark like in the example below:

Click on 'Continue' and you will be redirected to the OsTicket configuration section.

In the 'System Settings', type your 'HelpDesk Name' and the default email address. In the 'Admin User' section, type in your admin configuration including admin email, and make sure the email is the different from the default helpdesk email.

In the database settings, just fill in the details of our database created in step 3.

Click 'Install Now' and wait a sec for the installation. And if it's done, you will see below.

cd /var/www/osticket/upload/

Remove or rename the setup directory and change the permission of the osticket config file.

mv setup/ setup-sh/

chmod 0644 include/ost-config.php

OsTicket Installation is finished.

Step 7 - Testing

OsTicket home page - http://osticket.hakase-labs.com/

OsTicket admin login - http://osticket.hakase-labs.com/scp/

OsTicket agent panel - http://osticket.hakase-labs.com/scp/index.php

OsTicket Admin panel configuration - http://osticket.hakase-labs.com/scp/settings.php