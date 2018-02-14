Engage with global customers with personalized digital marketing experiences.

Linux last Command Tutorial for Beginners (8 Examples)

If you are new to system administration, there'll be times when you'll have to monitor or access login related information. There are multiple tools that you'll likely use for this purpose, with one of them being last. In this tutorial, we will discuss the basic features of this utility using some easy to understand examples.

Before we jump on to the explanation part, it's worth mentioning that all examples here have been tested on an Ubuntu 16.04LTS machine.

Linux last command

The last command displays a list of last logged in users. Following is its syntax:

last [options] [username...] [tty...]

Here is how the man page explains this tool:

       last  searches  back through the /var/log/wtmp file (or the file desig?
       nated by the -f option) and displays a list of all users logged in (and
       out)  since  that  file was created.  One or more usernames and/or ttys
       can be given, in which case last will show only  the  entries  matching
       those  arguments.  Names of ttys can be abbreviated, thus last 0 is the
       same as last tty0.

       When catching a SIGINT signal (generated by the interrupt key,  usually
       control-C)  or a SIGQUIT signal, last will show how far it has searched
       through the file; in the case of the SIGINT signal last will then  ter?
       minate.

       The  pseudo user reboot logs in each time the system is rebooted.  Thus
       last reboot will show a log of all the reboots since the log  file  was
       created.

Following are some Q&A-styled examples that should give you a better idea on how last works.

Q1. How to use last command?

The basic usage is very easy. All you have to do is to run the 'last' command sans any options:

last

How to use last command

Q2. How to customize output in case of non-local logins?

By default, in case of non-local plugins, last command displays output in the following way:

How to customize output in case of non-local logins

Note: In the screenshot, we have intentionally blurred some parts containing IP addresses.

Now, if you want, you can slightly customize this output by moving the IP address related column to extreme right. This can be done using the -a command line option.

customize output of last command

Q3. How to make last read a different file?

As already mentioned in the beginning of the tutorial, the last command reads the /var/log/wtmp file to prepare its output. However, if you want, you can make the tool read a completely different file. This you can do using the -f command line option. Of course, you'll have to pass the new file name (along with its path) as input to this option.

last -f [new-file-path-and-name]

Q4. How to make last print complete date and time info?

If you want last to produce complete date and time information in output, use the -F command line option.

last -F

How to make last print complete date and time info

Q5. How to make last show only a specific number of lines?

If you want to customize the number of lines the last command shows in output, you can do that using the -n command line option. Of course, you'll have to pass a number to this option as input.

For example:

last -n 3

How to make last show only a specific number of lines

So you can see the output only contains 3 lines.

Q6. How to make last suppress hostname field in output?

The third column in last's output is hostname information. However, for some reason, if you want the tool to suppress this information, use the -R command line option.

last -R

How to make last suppress hostname field in output

Q7. How to make last display info for a specific time period?

Suppose you want last to only display output based on time - say, only information from yesterday and today - then you ca use the -s and -t command line options.

For example:

last -s yesterday -t today

How to make last display info for a specific time period

Please note the options that take the time argument understand the following formats:

       YYYYMMDDhhmmss
       YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss
       YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm      (seconds will be set to 00)
       YYYY-MM-DD            (time will be set to 00:00:00)
       hh:mm:ss              (date will be set to today)
       hh:mm                 (date will be set to today, seconds to 00)
       now
       yesterday             (time is set to 00:00:00)
       today                 (time is set to 00:00:00)
       tomorrow              (time is set to 00:00:00)
       +5min
       -5days

Q8. How to make last display things like run level changes?

To display information like run level changes and system shut down entries, use the -x command line option.

last -x

How to make last display things like run level changes

Conclusion

Agreed, last isn't one of those commands that you'll use daily, but there will likely be days where this tool would be of great help. We have covered several major options here in this tutorial - should be enough to get you started. For more info, head to the utility's man page.

