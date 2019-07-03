Install Automad CMS with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 10
Automad is a file-based content management system (CMS) and a template engine written in PHP. All content is stored in human-readable text files instead of a database. An Automad site is therefore fully portable, easy to install, and can be version controlled by using Git or Mercurial. It nevertheless offers database features like searching and tagging. The built-in template engine allows even inexperienced developers and designers to create beautiful themes and templates. In this tutorial, we will go through the Automad CMS installation and setup on Debian 10 (buster) system by using NGINX as a web server.
Requirements
Requirements for installing and running Automad CMS are as follows:
- PHP version 5.4 or higher.
- Web server software like Nginx or Apache.
Prerequisites
- A Debian 10 (buster) operating system.
- A non-root user with
sudoprivileges.
Initial steps
Check your Debian version:
lsb_release -ds
# Debian GNU/Linux 10 (buster)
Set up the timezone:
sudo dpkg-reconfigure tzdata
Update your operating system packages (software). That is an essential first step because it ensures you have the latest updates and security fixes for your operating system's default software packages:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y
Install some essential packages that are necessary for basic administration of the Debian operating system:
sudo apt install -y curl wget vim git unzip socat bash-completion apt-transport-https
Step 1 - Install PHP and necessary PHP extensions
Install PHP, as well as the required PHP extensions:
sudo apt install -y php php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mbstring php-xmlrpc php-soap php-gd php-xml php-curl php-zip
To show PHP compiled in modules, you can run:
php -m
ctype
curl
exif
fileinfo
. . .
. . .
Check the version:
php --version
# PHP 7.3.4-2 (cli) (built: Apr 13 2019 19:05:48) ( NTS )
# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
# Zend Engine v3.3.4, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
# with Zend OPcache v7.3.4-2, Copyright (c) 1999-2018, by Zend Technologies
PHP-FPM service is automatically started and enabled on reboot on the Debian 10 system, so there is no need to start and enable it manually. We can move on to the next step.
Step 2 - Install acme.sh client and obtain Let's Encrypt certificate ( optional )
Securing your forum with HTTPS is not necessary, but it is a good practice to secure your site traffic. To obtain a TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt we will use acme.sh client. Acme.sh is a simple UNIX shell software for obtaining TLS certificates from Let's Encrypt with zero dependencies.
Download and install acme.sh:
sudo su - root
git clone https://github.com/Neilpang/acme.sh.git
cd acme.sh
./acme.sh --install --accountemail [email protected]
source ~/.bashrc
cd ~
Check acme.sh version:
acme.sh --version
# v2.8.2
Obtain RSA and ECC/ECDSA certificates for your domain/hostname:
# RSA 2048
acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength 2048
# ECDSA
acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength ec-256
If you want fake certificates for testing, you can add
--staging flag to the above commands.
After running the above commands, your certificates and keys will be in:
- For RSA:
/home/username/example.comdirectory.
- For ECC/ECDSA:
/home/username/example.com_eccdirectory.
To list your issued certs you can run:
acme.sh --list
Create a directory to store your certs. We will use the
/etc/letsencrypt directory.
mkdir -p /etc/letsecnrypt/example.com
sudo mkdir -p /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc
Install/copy certificates to /etc/letsencrypt directory.
# RSA
acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"
# ECC/ECDSA
acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --ecc --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"
All the certificates will be automatically renewed every 60 days.
After obtaining certs exit from root user and return to regular sudo user:
exit
Step 3 - Install and configure NGINX
Download and install NGINX from the Debian repository:
sudo apt install -y nginx
Check the NGINX version:
sudo nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.14.2
Run
sudo vim /etc/nginx/sites-available/automad.conf and populate the file with the following configuration:
server {
listen [::]:443 ssl http2;
listen 443 ssl http2;
listen [::]:80;
listen 80;
# RSA
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key;
# ECC
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key;
server_name example.com;
root /var/www/automad;
index index.php index.html;
client_max_body_size 100M;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php$is_args$args;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.3-fpm.sock;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}
Activate the new
automad.conf configuration by linking the file to the
sites-enabled directory:
sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/automad.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/
Check NGINX configuration for syntax errors:
sudo nginx -t
Reload Nginx:
sudo systemctl reload nginx.service
Step 4 - Install Automad CMS
Create a document root directory for Automad:
sudo mkdir -p /var/www/automad
Navigate to the document root:
cd /var/www/automad
Using
curl download the latest release of Automad CMS. Don't forget to bump up the version numbers if there is a newer release:
sudo curl -O -J -L https://automad.org/download
Uncompress the zip archive:
sudo unzip marcantondahmen-automad-6fff2a0456dc.zip
Move all Automad files to the document root and remove downloaded zip archive:
sudo mv marcantondahmen-automad-6fff2a0456dc/* . && sudo mv marcantondahmen-automad-6fff2a0456dc/.* .
sudo rm marcantondahmen-automad-6fff2a0456dc.zip
sudo rmdir marcantondahmen-automad-6fff2a0456dc
Change ownership of the
/var/www/automad directory to
www-data:
sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/automad
Step 5 - Finish the Automad installation
As the last step, create a user account to use the browser-based user interface called the Dashboard. Therefore navigate to
https://example.com/dashboard and follow the instructions.
Before you can use Automad dashboard, you will need to create an account:
Create a user account using the form and download the generated file to your computer. After you will need to move the downloaded file to the "/config" directory within Automad installation directory.
After that you can log in to Automad dashboard:
In the end, Automad admin interface will be displayed:
That's it. Automad installation is finished.