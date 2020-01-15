How to Setup FEMP Stack (FreeBSD, Nginx, MySQL 8 and PHP 7.4) on FreeBSD 12
A FEMP stack, which is akin to a LEMP stack on Linux, is a collection of open-source software that is typically installed together to enable a FreeBSD server to host dynamic websites and web applications. FEMP is an acronym that stands for FreeBSD (operating system), Nginx (HTTP server pronounced Engine-x), MySQL (database server), and PHP (programming language to process dynamic PHP content).
In this tutorial, we'll set up components of a FEMP stack on a FreeBSD 12.1 server using
pkg, the FreeBSD package manager.
Requirements
Before you start this guide, you'll need the following:
- A FreeBSD 12.1.
- A user with root privileges or
sudouser to make configuration changes.
- Basic familiarity with the FreeBSD system and command-line interface is recommended.
Initial Steps
Check the FreeBSD version.
uname -ro
# FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE
Ensure that your FreeBSD system is up to date.
freebsd-update fetch install
pkg update && pkg upgrade -y
Install the necessary packages.
pkg install -y sudo vim bash curl
Create a new user account with your preferred username. We use
johndoe.
adduser
# Username: johndoe
# Full name: John Doe
# Uid (Leave empty for default): <Enter>
# Login group [johndoe]: <Enter>
# Login group is johndoe. Invite johndoe into other groups? []: wheel
# Login class [default]: <Enter>
# Shell (sh csh tcsh nologin) [sh]: bash
# Home directory [/home/johndoe]: <Enter>
# Home directory permissions (Leave empty for default): <Enter>
# Use password-based authentication? [yes]: <Enter>
# Use an empty password? (yes/no) [no]: <Enter>
# Use a random password? (yes/no) [no]: <Enter>
# Enter password: your_secure_password
# Enter password again: your_secure_password
# Lock out the account after creation? [no]: <Enter>
# OK? (yes/no): yes
# Add another user? (yes/no): no
# Goodbye!
Run the
visudo command and uncomment the
%wheel ALL=(ALL) ALL line, to allow members of the
wheel group to execute any command.
visudo
# Uncomment by removing hash (#) sign
# %wheel ALL=(ALL) ALL
Now, switch to your newly created user with
su:
su - johndoe
NOTE: Replace
johndoe with your username.
Set up the timezone:
sudo tzsetup
Step 1 — Installing mainline Nginx
The Nginx web server is currently one of the most popular web servers in the world. It is an excellent pick for hosting a website.
You can install Nginx using FreeBSD's package manager,
pkg. A package manager allows you to install most software effortlessly from a repository maintained by FreeBSD. You can learn more about how to use
pkg here.
To install the latest mainline Nginx, issue the following command:
sudo pkg install -y nginx-devel
Check the version:
nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.17.7
This command will install the latest mainline version, which can reliably be used on a production server. If you want to install the latest stable release, just use
nginx package instead of
nginx-devel.
Now, enable and start Nginx:
sudo sysrc nginx_enable=yes
sudo service nginx start
To check that Nginx has started you can run the following command:
sudo service nginx status
As a result, you'll see something similar to:
# Output
nginx is running as pid 17607.
You can verify that Nginx was installed and working without errors by visiting your server's public IP address in your web browser. Navigate to
your_server_IP. You will see the default "Welcome to nginx!" page.
Step 2 — Installing MySQL 8.0
Now that you have your web server up and running, it is time to install MySQL, the relational database management system. The MySQL server will organize and provide access to databases where your server can store information.
Again, you can utilize
pkg to obtain and install your software.
To install MySQL
8.0 using
pkg, use this command:
sudo pkg install -y mysql80-client mysql80-server
This command will install the latest version of the MySQL client and server, which is currently
8.x.x.
Check the version:
mysql --version
# mysql Ver 8.0.17 for FreeBSD12.0 on amd64 (Source distribution)
Now, enable and start MySQL:
sudo sysrc mysql_enable=yes
sudo service mysql-server start
To check that MySQL has started you can run the following command:
sudo service mysql-server status
You'll view something similar to the following:
# Output
mysql is running as pid 19066.
As a good practice, you may run the
mysql_secure_installation security script that will remove some insecure defaults and slightly limit access to your database system.
sudo mysql_secure_installation
You will be asked to set a password, followed by some other questions. Enter a strong password and then for the rest of the questions press ENTER to select the defaults.
Step 3 — Installing PHP 7.4
PHP is a server-side scripting language designed for web development. PHP is an indispensable component of the FEMP stack. Also, Python or Perl are commonly used instead of PHP. However, PHP as the most popular option is used most often. Together with the database, it will give your web sites or apps dynamic behavior.
Once again leverage the
pkg system to install PHP components.
To install PHP
7.4 with
pkg, run this command:
sudo pkg install -y php74
Check the PHP version:
php --version
# PHP 7.4.0 (cli) (built: Jul 18 2019 01:14:37) ( NTS )
# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
# Zend Engine v3.3.7, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
This command will install the latest version of PHP,
7.4.
Now, enable and start PHP-FPM:
sudo sysrc php_fpm_enable=yes
sudo service php-fpm start
To check that PHP-FPM has started you can run the following command:
sudo service php-fpm status
As a result, you'll see something similar to:
# Output
php_fpm is running as pid 23005.
Installing PHP Modules (Optional)
To enhance the functionality of PHP, you can optionally install some additional modules.
To see currently compiled in PHP modules, you can run this:
php -m
# [PHP Modules]
# Core # date
# libxml
# mysqlnd
# pcre
# Reflection
# SPL
# standard
# [Zend Modules]
To search for available PHP modules, you can use this command:
pkg search ^php74-*
The results will be mostly PHP 7.4 modules that you can install:
# Output
# php74-7.4.7 PHP Scripting Language
# php74-Ice37-3.7.2 Modern alternative to object middleware such as CORBA/COM/DCOM/COM+
# php74-aphpbreakdown-2.2.2 Code-Analyzer for PHP for Compatibility Check-UP
# php74-aphpunit-1.8 Testing framework for unit tests
# php74-bcmath-7.4.7 The bcmath shared extension for php
# php74-brotli-0.7.0 Brotli extension for PHP
# php74-bsdconv-11.5.0 PHP wrapper for bsdconv
# php74-bz2-7.4.7 The bz2 shared extension for php
# php74-calendar-7.4.7 The calendar shared extension for php
# php74-composer-1.8.6 Dependency Manager for PHP
# php74-ctype-7.4.7 The ctype shared extension for php
# php74-curl-7.4.7 The curl shared extension for php
# . . .
If, after researching, you decide that you need to install a package, you can do so by using the
pkg install command. Most PHP web applications will require additional modules, so it's good to know how to search for them.
Step 4 — Configuring Nginx to Use PHP Module
Before using PHP, you must configure it to work with Nginx.
Run
sudo vim /usr/local/etc/nginx/test.conf and populate the file with the below content:
server {
listen 80;
server_name SERVER_IP; # Replace with your IP or hostname
root /usr/local/www/nginx-dist;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ =404;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}
Save the file and exit from vim.
Now we need to include
test.conf in the main
nginx.conf file. The main configuration file for Nginx lives under
/usr/local/etc/nginx as
nginx.conf.
Run
sudo vim /usr/local/etc/nginx/nginx.conf to open the main configuration file in Vim and add the following line to the
http {} block.
include test.conf;
Test Nginx configuration:
sudo nginx -t
Because you've made configuration changes in Nginx, you have to reload the service for those to be applied. Otherwise, Nginx will still work with the earlier configuration:
sudo service nginx reload
Step 5 — Testing PHP Processing
To test that your system is configured correctly for PHP, you can create a very basic PHP script. You'll call this script
info.php. By default, the
root is set to
/usr/local/www/nginx-dist. You can create the
info.php file under that location by typing:
sudo vim /usr/local/www/nginx-dist/info.php
And add this code to that file:
<?php phpinfo(); ?>
Navigate to
http://your_server_IP/info.php and you will see the following page:
After FEMP stack installation and setup you should remove
info.php file to avoid disclosing the information about the server to the public:
sudo rm /usr/local/www/nginx-dist/info.php
Conclusion
Congratulations, you've successfully installed a FEMP stack on your FreeBSD 12.1 VPS. Now you have multiple choices for what to do next. You've installed a platform that will allow you to install most kinds of websites and web software on top of it.