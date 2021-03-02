How to Install vsftpd FTP Server and Secure it with TLS on Debian 11

File Transfer Protocol or FTP is a very old and one of the most well-known network protocols. It is not secure compared to SFTP or SCP these days but is still the first choice of many users for transferring files between a server and a client. FTP is known as insecure because it transfers data along with user credentials without any type of encryption.



We have a wild range of open-source FTP servers available nowadays like FTPD, VSFTPD, PROFTPD, and pureftpd. Among all of them, VSFTPD is a very secure, fast, and most wildly used protocol for transferring files between two systems.



VSFTPD is also known as "Very Secure File Transfer Protocol Daemon" with support of SSL, IPv6, explicit and implicit FTPS.



In this guide, We will show you How to Install vsftpd FTP Server on Debian 11.

Prerequisites

A server running Debian 11.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

1. Install Vsftpd

Before you start the installation, update your Debian 11 server by executing the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt update -y

sudo apt upgrade -y

Debian has a very large repository and The vsftpd package is available in the official repository, So you can easily install the vsftpd by running the following command:

sudo apt install vsftpd -y

After package installation, start Vsftpd service, check service status and enable the service at startup.

sudo systemctl start vsftpd



sudo systemctl status vsftpd



systemctl enable vsftpd.service

2. Create an FTP user and configure for FTP login

Now, create a new user account for FTP, using this user we will log in to the FTP server later.

sudo adduser sohan

Users added in vsftpd.userlist file has permission to access the FTP server.



Next, we need to add sohan user in vsftpd user list. Open the file and add a user by executing the following command:

echo "sohan" | sudo tee -a /etc/vsftpd.userlist

3. Create FTP user directory

Next, we need to create an FTP directory for our FTP user and set ownership with the following command:

sudo mkdir -p /home/sohan/ftp_directory



sudo chown nobody:nogroup /home/sohan/ftp_directory



sudo chmod a-w /home/sohan/ftp_directory

Now, create a directory where files can be uploaded and give ownership to sohan user by executing command:

sudo mkdir -p /home/sohan/ftp_directory/ftp_data

sudo chown sohan:sohan /home/sohan/ftp_directory/ftp_data

cd /home/sohan/ftp_directory/

chmod -R 777 ftp_data

4. Configure Vsftpd

Next, you need to change some default parameters to set up an FTP server.



First, create a backup copy of the original vsftpd configuration file.

sudo cp /etc/vsftpd.conf /etc/vsftpd.conf.bak

In the FTP server, anonymous users are granted access by default. For making the FTP server more secure, we will disable anonymous user login and only grant access to the specific user.

Next, open vsftpd.conf file and make changes as below:

vim /etc/vsftpd.conf

anonymous_enable=NO



local_enable=YES

There are some other changes that we need to make in configuration, First Open vsftpd.conf

sudo vim /etc/vsftpd.conf

Next, make sure vsftpd.conf should contain the following lines:

listen=NO

listen_ipv6=YES

anonymous_enable=NO

write_enable=YES

local_umask=022

dirmessage_enable=YES

use_localtime=YES

xferlog_enable=YES

connect_from_port_20=YES

chroot_local_user=YES

secure_chroot_dir=/var/run/vsftpd/empty

pam_service_name=vsftpd

user_sub_token=$USER

local_root=/home/$USER/ftp_directory

userlist_enable=YES

userlist_file=/etc/vsftpd.userlist

userlist_deny=NO

Save and close the file. You can change the above configuration according to your needs.



Now restart vsftpd service and check service status by executing the following commands:

sudo systemctl restart vsftpd



Next, ensure that vsftpd service is in its running status by executing the following command in Terminal:

sudo systemctl status vsftpd

5. allow vsftpd in firewall and access the vsftpd server

Next, if you are using firewall then allow port 21 and port 22 by running the following command:

sudo ufw allow 21/tcp



sudo ufw allow 22/tcp

Then reload the firewall to apply the changes:

sudo ufw reload

Next, Open any FTP client like FileZilla and enter your server details, Like Protocol, Host , User:



Now, click on connect, then enter your password:

Then, It will show details like below, click on OK.

At this point, You are connected to the FTP server, and you can upload and download files/folders.

6. Secure Vsftpd using SSL/TLS

Let's say that you want to transfer encrypted data via FTP, to do so you need to create SSL certificate and need to enable SSL/TLS connection.



You can create a certificate using OpenSSL using the following command:

sudo mkdir /etc/cert

sudo openssl req -x509 -nodes -days 365 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout /etc/cert/vsftpd.pem -out /etc/cert/vsftpd.pem

Now, you will need to edit vsftpd.conf file and make some changes:

sudo vim /etc/vsftpd.conf

Add the following lines at last:

rsa_cert_file=/etc/cert/vsftpd.pem

rsa_private_key_file=/etc/cert/vsftpd.pem

ssl_enable=YES

allow_anon_ssl=NO

force_local_data_ssl=YES

force_local_logins_ssl=YES

ssl_tlsv1=YES

ssl_sslv2=NO

ssl_sslv3=NO

require_ssl_reuse=NO

ssl_ciphers=HIGH

Save and exit the file, then restart Vsftpd using the following command:

sudo systemctl restart vsftpd

7. Access FTP over SSL/TLS

Open FileZilla FTP client and go to File>Sites Manager. Here, click on add New site and enter the host/site name, add the IP address, define the protocol to use, Encryption: Require to explicate FTP over TLS and logon type. Then click on the Connect button. You should see the following image:





Next, enter your password:



Next, you will see the SSL certificate, verify certificate details and click on OK.



At last, you will see your FTP server contents and can securely transfer your data from one system to another.

Conclusion

In the above guide, we have installed the VSFTPD server on Debian 11. We also learn how to connect via non-encrypted and via encrypted connection using an SSL certificate.