How to Install Redmine with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 12

Redmine is a free and open-source project management and issue-tracking tool. It's web-based and mainly written in Ruby on Rails. It's cross-platform and supports multiple databases and multiple languages.

Redmine is flexible and can be used for different types of organizations and projects, from small, medium, or large organizations. It allows you to create and manage multiple projects, and each project has its own Wiki, Forums, issue tracking, etc. Also, it allows you to create custom roles based on your organization's needs, and many more.

Redmine is released under the GNU GPL v2 license and can be installed on any operating system such as Linux, Windows, or macOS. It supports different types of databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQLite (default).

Follow this step-by-step guide to install the Redmine project management and issue-tracking tool on Debian 12 Server. By following this, you will install Redmine with MariaDB as the database server and Apache2 as the web server.

Prerequisites

To begin the process, ensure you have secured:

A Debian 12 Server.

A non-root user with administrator privileges.

A domain name pointed to the server IP address.

Installing Dependencies

Redmine is a web-based project management written in Ruby on Rails. To install Redmine, you must first install the following packages:

Apache web server : this will be used as the web server for Redmine.

: this will be used as the web server for Redmine. MariaDB server : Redmine can be run with databases such as MySQL/MariaDB and PostgreSQL. This guide will be using the MariaDB server.

: Redmine can be run with databases such as MySQL/MariaDB and PostgreSQL. This guide will be using the MariaDB server. Ruby : at the time of this writing, the Redmine stable version 5.0.6 can be installed with Ruby 3.1.

: at the time of this writing, the Redmine stable version 5.0.6 can be installed with Ruby 3.1. Additional packages: Certbot for generating SSL/TLS certificates, build-essential for compiling Ruby code, and Subversion as the version control system.

Before installing dependencies, update and refresh your Debian repository using the following command.

sudo apt update

Now run the apt install command below to install dependencies for Redmine, which includes Apache2, MariaDB, Ruby, ImageMagick, Certbot, and Subversion.

sudo apt install apache2 libapache2-mod-passenger mariadb-server certbot python3-certbot-apache ruby ruby-dev build-essential default-mysql-server default-libmysqlclient-dev libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev zlib1g-dev imagemagick libmagickwand-dev subversion

Type y to proceed with the installation.

After dependencies are installed, verify each dependency by executing the following command.

Verify the apache2 service to ensure that the service is running and enabled.

sudo systemctl is-enabled apache2

sudo systemctl status apache2

The displayed output below confirms that apache2 is enabled and running.

Now verify the mariadb service by executing the following command.

sudo systemctl is-enabled mariadb

sudo systemctl status mariadb

The output should be similar to the apache2 service, which confirms that the service is running and enabled.

Next, verify the Ruby version on your system using the following command. You should see Ruby 3.1.2 is installed on your Debian machine.

ruby --version

Lastly, verify the Subversion using the command below. This will ensure that Subversion is installed.

svn --version

The displayed output should be similar to this:

Configuring MariaDB Server

After installing dependencies, you will configure your MariaDB server installation via the mariadb-secure-installation utility and create a new database and user that Redmine will use.

Execute the following command to secure your MariaDB Server installation.

sudo mariadb-secure-installation

During the process, type Y to confirm and apply the changes or n for No to reject it. Below are some of the MariaDB Server configurations that you will be asked for:

Switch to unix_socket authentication?. Input n and press ENTER. The default MariaDB root user is already protected. optionally, you can also enable it by typing y for yes.

Change the root password?. Input y to confirm and set up your new MariaDB root password.

Remove anonymous user?. Input y to confirm.

Disallow root login remotely? Input y to confirm. Only local connection will be allowed if you are using the MariaDB root user.

Remove test database and access to it?. Input y to confirm and remove the default database 'test'.

Lastly, input y again to reload all tables privileges on your MariaDB server and apply new changes.

After configuring mariaDB Server, log in to the MariaDB Server via the mariadb client command below. Type your MariaDB root password when prompted.

sudo mariadb -u root -p

Now execute the following queries to create a new database redmine, a new user redmine, with the password secretPassword. The following database details will be used by Redmine, and be sure to change the password.

CREATE DATABASE redmine CHARACTER SET utf8mb4;

CREATE USER 'redmine'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'secretPassword';

GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON redmine.* TO 'redmine'@'localhost';

FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Next, run the following query to verify the privileges for user redmine.

SHOW GRANTS FOR redmine@localhost;

The following output will be shown, which confirms that the user redmine can access the database redmine.

Type quit to exit from the MariaDB Server.

Downloading and Installing Redmine

In the following section, you will download and install Redmine on your Debian machine. You will download Redmine source code via subversion, configure Redmine with the MariaDB database server, and then install Ruby dependencies via bundler.

Before you get started, install a bundler to your system by executing the following command.

gem install bundler

Move to the /var/www directory and download the Redmine source code via the svn command below. In this example, you will download Redmine stable 5.0 to the directory redmine-5.0, so your Redmine installation directory should be /var/www/redmine-5.0.

cd /var/www

svn co https://svn.redmine.org/redmine/branches/5.0-stable redmine-5.0

Go to the /var/www/redmine-5.0 directory and copy the default database configuration to config/database.yml.

cd /var/www/redmine-5.0

cp config/database.yml.example config/database.yml

Open the Redmine database configuration config/database.yml using the following nano editor command.

nano config/database.yml

In the production section, check the database configuration with the following. Be sure to change the database name, user, and password.

production:

adapter: mysql2

database: redmine

host: localhost

username: redmine

password: "secretPassword"

# Use "utf8" instead of "utfmb4" for MySQL prior to 5.7.7

encoding: utf8mb4

Save and close the file when finished.

Next, run the following bundle command to disable development and test, then install Ruby dependencies for Redmine.

bundle config set --local without 'development test'

bundle install

During the process, the displayed output should be similar to this:

Now generate the secret token and migrate the database by executing the following command.

bundle exec rake generate_secret_token

RAILS_ENV=production bundle exec rake db:migrate

During the database migration, the output below will be displayed.

Lastly, run the following command to load the default data to your Redmine installation.

RAILS_ENV=production REDMINE_LANG=en bundle exec rake redmine:load_default_data

If successful, you should get the output "Default configuration data loaded".

Configuring Apache2 Virtual Host

After you've downloaded and installed Redmine, the next step is to create a new Apache2 virtual host that will be used to run Redmine and generate SSL/TLS certificates via Certbot and Letsencrypt. So before going further, ensure that you have a domain name pointed to the server IP address.

Create a new virtual host configuration /etc/apache2/sites-available/redmine.conf using the following nano editor command.

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/redmine.conf

Insert the following configuration and be sure to change the domain name within the ServerName line.

<VirtualHost *:80>



ServerName redmine.howtoforge.local

RailsEnv production

DocumentRoot /var/www/redmine-5.0/public



ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/redmine.howtoforge.local.error.log

CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/redmine.howtoforge.local.access.log combined



<Directory "/var/www/redmine-5.0/public">

Allow from all

Require all granted

</Directory>



</VirtualHost>

Save and close the file when you're done.

Next, run the following command to activate the rewrite module on the Apache2 web server, then enable the virtual host file redmine.conf.

sudo a2enmod rewrite

sudo a2ensite redmine.conf

After that, verify your Apache2 syntax by executing the following command. If you've proper syntax, the output "Syntax OK" will be displayed.

sudo apachectl configtest

Next, run the following systemctl command to restart the apache2 service and apply the changes.

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Lastly, generate new SSL/TLS certificates for your Redmine installation using the following certbot command. Be sure to change the domain name and email address with your information.

After the process is finished, your SSL/TLS certificates will be generated to the /etc/letsencrypt/live/redmine.howtoforge.local/ directory. Also, your virtual host file redmine.conf will automatically configured with HTTPS via the Certbot Apache plugin.

Accessing Redmine Installation

Launch your web browser and visit your Redmine domain name, such as https://redmine.howtoforge.local. If your installation is successful, the following Redmine home page will be displayed.

Now click the Sign In link on the top right to access the Redmine login page. Then, input the default user admin with password admin, then click Login.

First, you will be asked to change the default admin password. Input the old password admin, then input your new password and repeat, then click Apply to confirm the changes.

Now you will be redirected to your admin profile, and you should get the message "Password was successfully updated". From here, you can also change the details of your admin user, then click Save to confirm.

Lastly, click on Administration > Informations to get details information about your Redmine installation. The following page will be displayed, and from there confirm that Redmine 5.0.6 stable is installed with Ruby 3.1.2, Rails 6.1, Mysql2 database driver, and Subversion 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, you've successfully installed the Redmine project management and issue-tracking tool on the Debian 12 server step-by-step. You've installed Redmine with an Apache2 web server and MariaDB database server and secured your Redmine installation with SSL/TLS certificates from Letsencrypt. For here, you can now add an SMTP server to Redmine and install additional extensions and themes for your Redmine project management web application.