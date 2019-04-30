How to Install Phorum with Nginx on Fedora 30

Phorum is a PHP and MySQL based Open Source forum software. In this guide, we will guide you step-by-step through the Phorum installation process on the Fedora 30 operating system using Nginx as the web server, MariaDB as the database, and acme.sh and Let's Encrypt for HTTPS.

Requirements

Requirements for running Phorum are:

Nginx

PHP version 5.2 or greater

MySQL version 5.0 or greater

Prerequisites

Fedora 30 operating system.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Initial steps

Check your Fedora system version:

cat /etc/fedora-release

# Fedora release 30 (Thirty)

Set up the timezone:

timedatectl list-timezones

sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'



Update your operating system packages (software). This is an important first step because it ensures you have the latest updates and security fixes for your operating system's default software packages:

sudo dnf upgrade -y

Install some essential packages that are necessary for basic administration of the Fedora operating system:

sudo dnf install -y curl wget vim git sudo unzip socat bash-completion

Step 1 - Install PHP

Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions:

sudo dnf install -y php php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mysqlnd

To show PHP compiled in modules, you can run:

php -m



ctype

curl

exif

fileinfo

. . .

. . .

Check the PHP version:

php --version



# PHP 7.3.5 (cli) (built: Apr 30 2019 08:37:17) ( NTS )

# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group

# Zend Engine v3.3.5, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies



Start and enable PHP-FPM service:

sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service

sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service

Step 2 - Install MariaDB and create a database

Install MariaDB database server:

sudo dnf install -y mariadb-server

Check the MariaDB version:

mysql --version

# mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.3.12-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using readline 5.1

Start and enable MariaDB service:

sudo systemctl start mariadb.service

sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service

Run mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB root user:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Answer each of the questions:

Would you like to setup VALIDATE PASSWORD plugin? N

New password: your_secure_password

Re-enter new password: your_secure_password

Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y

Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y

Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y

Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y

Connect to MariaDB shell as the root user:

sudo mysql -u root -p

# Enter password



Create an empty MariaDB database and user for Phorum and remember the credentials:

mysql> CREATE DATABASE dbname;

mysql> GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Exit from MariaDB:

mysql> exit

Replace dbname , username and password with your own names.

Step 3 - Install acme.sh client and obtain Let's Encrypt certificate (optional)

Securing your forum with HTTPS is not necessary, but it is a good practice to secure your site traffic. In order to obtain TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt we will use acme.sh client. Acme.sh is a pure UNIX shell software for obtaining TLS certificates from Let's Encrypt with zero dependencies.

Download and install acme.sh:

sudo su - root

git clone https://github.com/Neilpang/acme.sh.git

cd acme.sh

./acme.sh --install --accountemail [email protected]

source ~/.bashrc

cd ~

Check acme.sh version:

acme.sh --version

# v2.8.0

Obtain RSA and ECC/ECDSA certificates for your domain/hostname:



# RSA 2048

acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength 2048

# ECDSA

acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength ec-256

If you want fake certificates for testing you can add --staging flag to the above commands.

After running the above commands, your certificates and keys will be in:

For RSA : /home/username/example.com directory.

: directory. For ECC/ECDSA: /home/username/example.com_ecc directory.

To list your issued certs you can run:

acme.sh --list

Create a directory to store your certs. We will use /etc/letsencrypt directory.

mkdir -p /etc/letsecnrypt/example.com

sudo mkdir -p /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc

Install/copy certificates to /etc/letsencrypt directory.

# RSA

acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"

# ECC/ECDSA

acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --ecc --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"

All the certificates will be automatically renewed every 60 days.

After obtaining certs exit from root user and return back to normal sudo user:

exit

Step 4 - Install and configure NGINX

Install NGINX:

sudo dnf install -y nginx

Check the NGINX version:

nginx -v

# nginx version: nginx/1.16.0

Start and enable NGINX service:

sudo systemctl start nginx.service

sudo systemctl enable nginx.service

Configure NGINX for Phorum. Run sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/phorum.conf and add the following configuration.

server { listen 80; listen 443 ssl; server_name example.com; root /var/www/phorum;

ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem;

ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key;

ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem;

ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key;

index index.php index.html; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string; } location ~ \.php$ { include default.d/php.conf;

try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;

fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$;

fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock;

fastcgi_index index.php;

include fastcgi_params;

fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;

fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $fastcgi_path_info; } }

Check NGINX configuration for syntax errors:

sudo nginx -t

Reload NGINX service:

sudo systemctl reload nginx.service

Step 4 - Install Phorum

Create a document root directory for Phorum:

sudo mkdir -p /var/www/phorum

Change ownership of the /var/www/phorum directory to [jour_user] :

sudo chown -R [your_user]:[your_user] /var/www/phorum

Navigate to the document root directory:

cd /var/www/phorum

Download the latest stable Phorum distribution from the official website:

wget https://www.phorum.org/downloads/phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz

Unpack the downloaded archive and move files to the document root:

tar xvzf phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz

rm phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz

mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/* . && mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/.* .

rmdir Core-phorum_5_2_23

Configure the database access:

cp include/db/config.php.sample include/db/config.php

Configure database settings by editing include/db/config.php file:

vim include/db/config.php

Change ownership of the /var/www/craft directory to nginx:

sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/phorum



Run sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set the user and group to nginx . Initially, they will be set to apache:

sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf

# user = nginx

# group = nginx