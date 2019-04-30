How to Install Phorum with Nginx on Fedora 30
Phorum is a PHP and MySQL based Open Source forum software. In this guide, we will guide you step-by-step through the Phorum installation process on the Fedora 30 operating system using Nginx as the web server, MariaDB as the database, and acme.sh and Let's Encrypt for HTTPS.
Requirements
Requirements for running Phorum are:
- Nginx
- PHP version 5.2 or greater
- MySQL version 5.0 or greater
Prerequisites
- Fedora 30 operating system.
- A non-root user with
sudoprivileges.
Initial steps
Check your Fedora system version:
cat /etc/fedora-release
# Fedora release 30 (Thirty)
Set up the timezone:
timedatectl list-timezones
sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'
Update your operating system packages (software). This is an important first step because it ensures you have the latest updates and security fixes for your operating system's default software packages:
sudo dnf upgrade -y
Install some essential packages that are necessary for basic administration of the Fedora operating system:
sudo dnf install -y curl wget vim git sudo unzip socat bash-completion
Step 1 - Install PHP
Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions:
sudo dnf install -y php php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mysqlnd
To show PHP compiled in modules, you can run:
php -m
ctype
curl
exif
fileinfo
. . .
. . .
Check the PHP version:
php --version
# PHP 7.3.5 (cli) (built: Apr 30 2019 08:37:17) ( NTS )
# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
# Zend Engine v3.3.5, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
Start and enable PHP-FPM service:
sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service
Step 2 - Install MariaDB and create a database
Install MariaDB database server:
sudo dnf install -y mariadb-server
Check the MariaDB version:
mysql --version
# mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.3.12-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using readline 5.1
Start and enable MariaDB service:
sudo systemctl start mariadb.service
sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service
Run
mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB
root user:
sudo mysql_secure_installation
Answer each of the questions:
Would you like to setup VALIDATE PASSWORD plugin? N
New password: your_secure_password
Re-enter new password: your_secure_password
Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y
Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y
Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y
Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y
Connect to MariaDB shell as the root user:
sudo mysql -u root -p
# Enter password
Create an empty MariaDB database and user for Phorum and remember the credentials:
mysql> CREATE DATABASE dbname;
mysql> GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit from MariaDB:
mysql> exit
Replace
dbname,
username and
password with your own names.
Step 3 - Install
acme.sh client and obtain Let's Encrypt certificate (optional)
Securing your forum with HTTPS is not necessary, but it is a good practice to secure your site traffic. In order to obtain TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt we will use acme.sh client. Acme.sh is a pure UNIX shell software for obtaining TLS certificates from Let's Encrypt with zero dependencies.
Download and install acme.sh:
sudo su - root
git clone https://github.com/Neilpang/acme.sh.git
cd acme.sh
./acme.sh --install --accountemail [email protected]
source ~/.bashrc
cd ~
Check acme.sh version:
acme.sh --version
# v2.8.0
Obtain RSA and ECC/ECDSA certificates for your domain/hostname:
# RSA 2048
acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength 2048
# ECDSA
acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength ec-256
If you want fake certificates for testing you can add
--staging flag to the above commands.
After running the above commands, your certificates and keys will be in:
- For RSA:
/home/username/example.comdirectory.
- For ECC/ECDSA:
/home/username/example.com_eccdirectory.
To list your issued certs you can run:
acme.sh --list
Create a directory to store your certs. We will use
/etc/letsencrypt directory.
mkdir -p /etc/letsecnrypt/example.com
sudo mkdir -p /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc
Install/copy certificates to /etc/letsencrypt directory.
# RSA
acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"
# ECC/ECDSA
acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --ecc --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"
All the certificates will be automatically renewed every 60 days.
After obtaining certs exit from root user and return back to normal sudo user:
exit
Step 4 - Install and configure NGINX
Install NGINX:
sudo dnf install -y nginx
Check the NGINX version:
nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.16.0
Start and enable NGINX service:
sudo systemctl start nginx.service
sudo systemctl enable nginx.service
Configure NGINX for Phorum. Run
sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/phorum.conf and add the following configuration.
server {
listen 80;
listen 443 ssl;
server_name example.com;
root /var/www/phorum;
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key;
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key;
index index.php index.html;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
include default.d/php.conf;
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$;
fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock;
fastcgi_index index.php;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $fastcgi_path_info;
}
}
Check NGINX configuration for syntax errors:
sudo nginx -t
Reload NGINX service:
sudo systemctl reload nginx.service
Step 4 - Install Phorum
Create a document root directory for Phorum:
sudo mkdir -p /var/www/phorum
Change ownership of the
/var/www/phorum directory to [jour_user]
:
sudo chown -R [your_user]:[your_user] /var/www/phorum
Navigate to the document root directory:
cd /var/www/phorum
Download the latest stable Phorum distribution from the official website:
wget https://www.phorum.org/downloads/phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz
Unpack the downloaded archive and move files to the document root:
tar xvzf phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz
rm phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz
mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/* . && mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/.* .
rmdir Core-phorum_5_2_23
Configure the database access:
cp include/db/config.php.sample include/db/config.php
Configure database settings by editing
include/db/config.php file:
vim include/db/config.php
Change ownership of the
/var/www/craft directory to
nginx:
sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/phorum
Run
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set the user and group to
nginx. Initially, they will be set to
apache:
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
# user = nginx
# group = nginx
To finish the installation, run the web-based installer by visiting
http://forum.example.com/admin.php in your web browser.