How to Install Phorum with Nginx on CentOS 7

Phorum is a PHP and MySQL based Open Source forum software. In this guide, we will guide you step-by-step through the Phorum installation process on the CentOS 7 operating system using Nginx as the web server, MariaDB as the database, and acme.sh and Let's Encrypt for HTTPS.

Requirements

Requirements for running Phorum are:

Nginx

PHP version 5.2 or greater

MySQL/MariaDB version 5.0 or greater

Prerequisites

A CentOS 7 operating system.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Initial steps

Check your CentOS version:

cat /etc/centos-release

# CentOS Linux release 7.6.1810 (Core)

Set up the timezone:

timedatectl list-timezones

sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'

Update your operating system packages (software). This is an important first step because it ensures you have the latest updates and security fixes for your operating system's default software packages:

sudo yum update -y

Install some essential packages that are necessary for basic administration of the CentOS operating system:

sudo yum install -y curl wget vim git unzip socat bash-completion epel-release

Step 1 - Install PHP

Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions:

sudo yum install -y php php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mysql

To show PHP compiled in modules, you can run:

php -m



ctype

curl

exif

fileinfo

. . .

. . .

Check the PHP version:

php --version



# PHP 7.2.10-0ubuntu0.18.04.1 (cli) (built: Sep 13 2018 13:45:02) ( NTS )

# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group

# Zend Engine v3.2.0, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies

# with Zend OPcache v7.2.10-0ubuntu0.18.04.1, Copyright (c) 1999-2018, by Zend Technologies

Start and enable PHP-FPM service:

sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service

sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service

Step 2 - Install MariaDB and create a database

Install MariaDB database server:

sudo yum install -y mariadb-server

Check the MariaDB version:

mysql --version



Start and enable MariaDB service:

sudo systemctl start mariadb.service

sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service

Run mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB root user:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Answer each of the questions:

Would you like to setup VALIDATE PASSWORD plugin? N

New password: your_secure_password

Re-enter new password: your_secure_password

Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y

Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y

Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y

Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y

Connect to MariaDB shell as the root user:

sudo mysql -u root -p

# Enter password



Create an empty MariaDB database and user and remember the credentials:

MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE dbname;

MariaDB> GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

MariaDB> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Exit from MariaDB:

MariaDB> exit

Replace dbname , username and password with your own names.

Step 3 - Install acme.sh client and obtain Let's Encrypt certificate (optional)

Securing your forum with HTTPS is not necessary, but it is a good practice to secure your site traffic. In order to obtain TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt we will use acme.sh client. Acme.sh is a pure UNIX shell software for obtaining TLS certificates from Let's Encrypt with zero dependencies.

Download and install acme.sh:

sudo su - root

git clone https://github.com/Neilpang/acme.sh.git

cd acme.sh

./acme.sh --install --accountemail [email protected]

source ~/.bashrc

cd ~

Check acme.sh version:

acme.sh --version

# v2.8.0

Obtain RSA and ECC/ECDSA certificates for your domain/hostname:



# RSA 2048

acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength 2048

# ECDSA

acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength ec-256

If you want fake certificates for testing you can add --staging flag to the above commands.

After running the above commands, your certificates and keys will be in:

For RSA : /home/username/example.com directory.

: directory. For ECC/ECDSA: /home/username/example.com_ecc directory.

To list your issued certs you can run:

acme.sh --list

Create a directory to store your certs. We will use /etc/letsencrypt directory.

mkdir -p /etc/letsecnrypt/example.com

sudo mkdir -p /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc

Install/copy certificates to /etc/letsencrypt directory.

# RSA

acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"

# ECC/ECDSA

acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --ecc --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"

All the certificates will be automatically renewed every 60 days.

After obtaining certs exit from root user and return back to normal sudo user:

exit

Step 4 - Install and configure NGINX

Install NGINX:

sudo yum install -y nginx

Check the NGINX version:

sudo nginx -v

# nginx version: nginx/1.12.2

Start and enable Nginx service:

sudo systemctl start nginx.service

sudo systemctl enable nginx.service

Configure NGINX for Phorum. Run sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/phorum.conf and add the following configuration.

server { listen 80; listen 443 ssl; server_name example.com; root /var/www/phorum;

ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem;

ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key;

ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem;

ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key;

index index.php index.html; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string; } location ~ \.php$ { fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$;

try_files $fastcgi_script_name =404;

set $path_info $fastcgi_path_info;

fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $path_info;

fastcgi_index index.php;

include fastcgi.conf;

fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000; } }

Check NGINX configuration for syntax errors:

sudo nginx -t

Reload NGINX service:

sudo systemctl reload nginx.service

Step 4 - Install Phorum

Create a document root directory for Phorum:

sudo mkdir -p /var/www/phorum

Change ownership of the /var/www/phorum directory to [jour_user] :

sudo chown -R [your_user]:[your_user] /var/www/phorum

Navigate to the document root directory:

cd /var/www/phorum

Download the latest stable Phorum distribution from the official website:

wget https://www.phorum.org/downloads/phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz

Unpack the downloaded archive and move files to the document root:

tar xvzf phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz

rm phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz

mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/* . && mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/.* .

rmdir Core-phorum_5_2_23

Configure the database access:

cp include/db/config.php.sample include/db/config.php

Configure database settings by editing include/db/config.php file:

vim include/db/config.php

Change the ownership of the /var/www/phorum directory to nginx:

sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/phorum

Run sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set user and group to nginx:

sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf

# user = nginx

# group = nginx

Restart PHP-FPM service:

sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service