How to Install Phorum with Nginx on CentOS 7
Phorum is a PHP and MySQL based Open Source forum software. In this guide, we will guide you step-by-step through the Phorum installation process on the CentOS 7 operating system using Nginx as the web server, MariaDB as the database, and acme.sh and Let's Encrypt for HTTPS.
Requirements
Requirements for running Phorum are:
- Nginx
- PHP version 5.2 or greater
- MySQL/MariaDB version 5.0 or greater
Prerequisites
- A CentOS 7 operating system.
- A non-root user with
sudoprivileges.
Initial steps
Check your CentOS version:
cat /etc/centos-release
# CentOS Linux release 7.6.1810 (Core)
Set up the timezone:
timedatectl list-timezones
sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'
Update your operating system packages (software). This is an important first step because it ensures you have the latest updates and security fixes for your operating system's default software packages:
sudo yum update -y
Install some essential packages that are necessary for basic administration of the CentOS operating system:
sudo yum install -y curl wget vim git unzip socat bash-completion epel-release
Step 1 - Install PHP
Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions:
sudo yum install -y php php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mysql
To show PHP compiled in modules, you can run:
php -m
ctype
curl
exif
fileinfo
. . .
. . .
Check the PHP version:
php --version
# PHP 7.2.10-0ubuntu0.18.04.1 (cli) (built: Sep 13 2018 13:45:02) ( NTS )
# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
# Zend Engine v3.2.0, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
# with Zend OPcache v7.2.10-0ubuntu0.18.04.1, Copyright (c) 1999-2018, by Zend Technologies
Start and enable PHP-FPM service:
sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service
Step 2 - Install MariaDB and create a database
Install MariaDB database server:
sudo yum install -y mariadb-server
Check the MariaDB version:
mysql --version
Start and enable MariaDB service:
sudo systemctl start mariadb.service
sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service
Run
mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB
root user:
sudo mysql_secure_installation
Answer each of the questions:
Would you like to setup VALIDATE PASSWORD plugin? N
New password: your_secure_password
Re-enter new password: your_secure_password
Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y
Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y
Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y
Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y
Connect to MariaDB shell as the root user:
sudo mysql -u root -p
# Enter password
Create an empty MariaDB database and user and remember the credentials:
MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE dbname;
MariaDB> GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
MariaDB> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit from MariaDB:
MariaDB> exit
Replace
dbname,
username and
password with your own names.
Step 3 - Install
acme.sh client and obtain Let's Encrypt certificate (optional)
Securing your forum with HTTPS is not necessary, but it is a good practice to secure your site traffic. In order to obtain TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt we will use acme.sh client. Acme.sh is a pure UNIX shell software for obtaining TLS certificates from Let's Encrypt with zero dependencies.
Download and install acme.sh:
sudo su - root
git clone https://github.com/Neilpang/acme.sh.git
cd acme.sh
./acme.sh --install --accountemail [email protected]
source ~/.bashrc
cd ~
Check acme.sh version:
acme.sh --version
# v2.8.0
Obtain RSA and ECC/ECDSA certificates for your domain/hostname:
# RSA 2048
acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength 2048
# ECDSA
acme.sh --issue --standalone -d example.com --keylength ec-256
If you want fake certificates for testing you can add
--staging flag to the above commands.
After running the above commands, your certificates and keys will be in:
- For RSA:
/home/username/example.comdirectory.
- For ECC/ECDSA:
/home/username/example.com_eccdirectory.
To list your issued certs you can run:
acme.sh --list
Create a directory to store your certs. We will use
/etc/letsencrypt directory.
mkdir -p /etc/letsecnrypt/example.com
sudo mkdir -p /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc
Install/copy certificates to /etc/letsencrypt directory.
# RSA
acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"
# ECC/ECDSA
acme.sh --install-cert -d example.com --ecc --cert-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/cert.pem --key-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key --fullchain-file /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem --reloadcmd "sudo systemctl reload nginx.service"
All the certificates will be automatically renewed every 60 days.
After obtaining certs exit from root user and return back to normal sudo user:
exit
Step 4 - Install and configure NGINX
Install NGINX:
sudo yum install -y nginx
Check the NGINX version:
sudo nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.12.2
Start and enable Nginx service:
sudo systemctl start nginx.service
sudo systemctl enable nginx.service
Configure NGINX for Phorum. Run
sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/phorum.conf and add the following configuration.
server {
listen 80;
listen 443 ssl;
server_name example.com;
root /var/www/phorum;
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com/private.key;
ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/example.com_ecc/private.key;
index index.php index.html;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$;
try_files $fastcgi_script_name =404;
set $path_info $fastcgi_path_info;
fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $path_info;
fastcgi_index index.php;
include fastcgi.conf;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
}
}
Check NGINX configuration for syntax errors:
sudo nginx -t
Reload NGINX service:
sudo systemctl reload nginx.service
Step 4 - Install Phorum
Create a document root directory for Phorum:
sudo mkdir -p /var/www/phorum
Change ownership of the
/var/www/phorum directory to [jour_user]
:
sudo chown -R [your_user]:[your_user] /var/www/phorum
Navigate to the document root directory:
cd /var/www/phorum
Download the latest stable Phorum distribution from the official website:
wget https://www.phorum.org/downloads/phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz
Unpack the downloaded archive and move files to the document root:
tar xvzf phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz
rm phorum-5.2.23.tar.gz
mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/* . && mv Core-phorum_5_2_23/.* .
rmdir Core-phorum_5_2_23
Configure the database access:
cp include/db/config.php.sample include/db/config.php
Configure database settings by editing
include/db/config.php file:
vim include/db/config.php
Change the ownership of the
/var/www/phorum directory to
nginx:
sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/phorum
Run
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set user and group to
nginx:
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
# user = nginx
# group = nginx
Restart PHP-FPM service:
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service
To finish the installation, run the web-based installer by visiting
http://forum.example.com/admin.php in your web browser.