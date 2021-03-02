How to Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu for ARM

ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and forms compatible with OOXML formats.

ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as Nextcloud, Redmine, Seafile, Jira, Moodle, etc., as well as embedded into your own solution. The editors can also be used as a part of the complete productivity solution ONLYOFFICE Workspace.

With the latest update, the ONLYOFFICE developers added support for ARM-based devices.

In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to install ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.1 on Ubuntu for the 64-bit ARM architecture.

What's new in ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.1

New viewer for PDF, XPS and DjVu files.

PDF to DOCX conversion.

Print preview, formula tooltips, text qualifier in spreadsheets.

Animations in slides.

View tab in docs and presentations.

Support for new chart types (pyramid, vertical and horizontal cylinder, and others).

Enhanced work with shapes.

SmartArt support.

System requirements

64-bit ARM processors

2 GB RAM or more

HDD: at least 40 GB of free space

At least 4 GB of swap

Ubuntu 18.04 or 20.04 for arm64

Additional requirements

PostgreSQL v.12.9 or later

NGINX v.1.3.13 or later

libstdc++6: version 4.8.4 or later

RabbitMQ

Step 1: Install dependencies

Install the PostgreSQL version included in your Ubuntu:

sudo apt-get install PostgreSQL

Create the PostgreSQL database and user (specify any password and remember it):

sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE DATABASE onlyoffice;"

sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER onlyoffice WITH password 'onlyoffice';"

sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "GRANT ALL privileges ON DATABASE onlyoffice TO onlyoffice;"

Install rabbitmq:

sudo apt-get install rabbitmq-server

Step 2: Change the default port

By default, ONLYOFFICE Docs listens to the port 80. If necessary, change it:

echo onlyoffice-documentserver onlyoffice/ds-port select <PORT_NUMBER> | sudo debconf-set-selections

If you want to change the ONLYOFFICE Docs protocol to HTTPS, do NOT change the port to 443, but follow the instruction below.

Step 3: Install ONLYOFFICE Docs

Add GPG key:

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv-keys CB2DE8E5

Add ONLYOFFICE Docs repository:

echo "deb https://download.onlyoffice.com/repo/debian squeeze main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/onlyoffice.list

Update the package manager cache:

sudo apt-get update

Install mscorefonts:

sudo apt-get install ttf-mscorefonts-installer

Install ONLYOFFICE Docs:

sudo apt-get install onlyoffice-documentserver

Once ready, enter http://localhost in your browser address bar to launch the welcome page.

Step 4: Switch to HTTPS

The easiest way to switch ONLYOFFICE Docs to the HTTPS protocol is to automatically get Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates using certbot.

Install certbot:

sudo snap install --classic certbot

sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot

Run the script specifying your email and domain:

Once done, ONLYOFFICE Docs will be available under https://yourdomain.com.

That’s all! Now you can integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs with the platform you already use and start editing and collaborating on documents.