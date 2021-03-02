How to Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu for ARM
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and forms compatible with OOXML formats.
ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as Nextcloud, Redmine, Seafile, Jira, Moodle, etc., as well as embedded into your own solution. The editors can also be used as a part of the complete productivity solution ONLYOFFICE Workspace.
With the latest update, the ONLYOFFICE developers added support for ARM-based devices.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to install ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.1 on Ubuntu for the 64-bit ARM architecture.
What's new in ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.1
- New viewer for PDF, XPS and DjVu files.
- PDF to DOCX conversion.
- Print preview, formula tooltips, text qualifier in spreadsheets.
- Animations in slides.
- View tab in docs and presentations.
- Support for new chart types (pyramid, vertical and horizontal cylinder, and others).
- Enhanced work with shapes.
- SmartArt support.
System requirements
- 64-bit ARM processors
- 2 GB RAM or more
- HDD: at least 40 GB of free space
- At least 4 GB of swap
- Ubuntu 18.04 or 20.04 for arm64
Additional requirements
- PostgreSQL v.12.9 or later
- NGINX v.1.3.13 or later
- libstdc++6: version 4.8.4 or later
- RabbitMQ
Step 1: Install dependencies
Install the PostgreSQL version included in your Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install PostgreSQL
Create the PostgreSQL database and user (specify any password and remember it):
sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE DATABASE onlyoffice;"
sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER onlyoffice WITH password 'onlyoffice';"
sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "GRANT ALL privileges ON DATABASE onlyoffice TO onlyoffice;"
Install rabbitmq:
sudo apt-get install rabbitmq-server
Step 2: Change the default port
By default, ONLYOFFICE Docs listens to the port 80. If necessary, change it:
echo onlyoffice-documentserver onlyoffice/ds-port select <PORT_NUMBER> | sudo debconf-set-selections
If you want to change the ONLYOFFICE Docs protocol to HTTPS, do NOT change the port to 443, but follow the instruction below.
Step 3: Install ONLYOFFICE Docs
Add GPG key:
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv-keys CB2DE8E5
Add ONLYOFFICE Docs repository:
echo "deb https://download.onlyoffice.com/repo/debian squeeze main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/onlyoffice.list
Update the package manager cache:
sudo apt-get update
Install mscorefonts:
sudo apt-get install ttf-mscorefonts-installer
Install ONLYOFFICE Docs:
sudo apt-get install onlyoffice-documentserver
Once ready, enter http://localhost in your browser address bar to launch the welcome page.
Step 4: Switch to HTTPS
The easiest way to switch ONLYOFFICE Docs to the HTTPS protocol is to automatically get Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates using certbot.
Install certbot:
sudo snap install --classic certbot
sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot
Run the script specifying your email and domain:
sudo bash /usr/bin/documentserver-letsencrypt.sh [email protected] yourdomain.com
Once done, ONLYOFFICE Docs will be available under https://yourdomain.com.
That’s all! Now you can integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs with the platform you already use and start editing and collaborating on documents.