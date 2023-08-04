How to install ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.2 on Fedora Linux

ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, form creator and PDF viewer. OOXML is used as a core format.

ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services, including CMS frameworks (WordPress, Strapi, Drupal), collaboration platforms (ONLYOFFICE Workspace, Nextcloud, Seafile, Confluence, Alfresco), issue trackers (Jira, Redmine), e-learning solutions (Moodle, Chamilo, HumHub), and others.

In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to install the latest version of ONLYOFFICE Docs on Fedora Linux using Podman.

What's new in ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.2

Plugin marketplace integrated in the editors.

Enhanced work with fonts, support for N'Ko script.

New field types in forms: email address, phone number, complex field.

Format settings for text fields: None, Digits, Letters, Arbitrary Mask, Regular Expression.

Allowed symbols setting for text fields.

Support for ligatures.

Dark Contrast theme.

Hotkeys for Paste Special.

Embedded OLE spreadsheets.

Link to data range and 1904 date system in sheets.

Updated Search and Replace.

System requirements

CPU: Dual core 2 GHz or better

2 GB RAM or more

HDD: At least 40 GB of free space

At least 4 GB of swap

amd64 Linux distribution with kernel version 3.10 or later

Step 1: Install Podman

Podman is a tool for running and managing Linux containers. Install the latest Podman version:

sudo dnf -y install podman

Check the official instructions for further details.

Step 2: Run ONLYOFFICE Docs with Podman as a root user

Create new folders for storing container data on your host machine:

sudo mkdir -p /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/logs \

/app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/data \

/app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/lib \

/app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/db

Mount these directories via Podman and run ONLYOFFICE Docs (rootless deployment is not recommended):

sudo podman run -i -t -d -p 80:80 -p 443:443 --restart=always \

-v /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/logs:/var/log/onlyoffice:Z \

-v /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/data:/var/www/onlyoffice/Data:Z \

-v /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/lib:/var/lib/onlyoffice:Z \

-v /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/db:/var/lib/postgresql:Z \

-u root onlyoffice/documentserver:latest

Check the correct work of ONLYOFFICE Docs using the following command:

sudo podman exec $(sudo podman ps -q) sudo supervisorctl start ds:example

Alternative installation way: build the ONLYOFFICE Docs image

As a root user, clone the ONLYOFFICE Docs repository, go to the Docker-DocumentServer folder and build the image in Podman:

git clone https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/Docker-DocumentServer.git

cd Docker-DocumentServer/

sudo podman build --tag onlyofficeds:podman -f ./Dockerfile

Alternative installation way: build the ONLYOFFICE Docs image with Buildah

As a root user, build the image from the Docker file in Buildah:

buildah bud --tag onlyofficeds:buildah -f ./Dockerfile

Step 3: Switch ONLYOFFICE Docs to HTTPS

Get certificates from certification centers or request from Let’s Encrypt.

Install the onlyoffice.key and onlyoffice.crt files on your server and restart the ONLYOFFICE Docs container:

sudo mkdir /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/data/certs

sudo cp onlyoffice.crt /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/data/certs/

sudo cp onlyoffice.key /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/data/certs/

sudo chown -R 100108:100111 /app/onlyoffice/DocumentServer/data/certs/

sudo podman restart {container_id}

Once ready, launch your browser and switch to https://localhost/welcome.

If you need to test the editors first, click the Go to test example button. You will be directed to the page where you are able to create documents with sample content (do not use it for working with sensitive files).

That’s all! Now you can integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs with the platform you already use and start editing and co-authoring documents.