How to Install InvoicePlane with Nginx on CentOS 7
InvoicePlane is a free and open source invoicing application. Its source code can be found on this Github. This tutorial will show you how to install InvoicePlane on a fresh CentOS 7 system.
Requirements
- WebServer (Apache, NGINX). This tutorial will use Nginx.
- MySQL version 5.5 or greater or the equivalent version of MariaDB.
- PHP version 7.0 or greater with the following PHP extensions installed and activated:
php-gd
php-hash
php-json
php-mbstring
php-mcrypt
php-mysqli
php-openssl
php-recode
php-xmlrpc
php-zlib
Prerequisites
- A server running CentOS 7.
- A non-root user with sudo privileges.
Initial steps
Check your CentOS system version:
cat /etc/centos-release
# CentOS Linux release 7.6.1810 (Core)
Set up the timezone:
timedatectl list-timezones
sudo timedatectl set-timezone 'Region/City'
Update your operating system’s packages:
sudo yum update -y
Install required packages:
sudo yum install -y vim wget curl git bash-completion unzip
Step 1 - Install PHP and required PHP extensions
InovicePlane web application requires PHP version 7.0.0 or greater. Default CentOS repositories contain older version of PHP, and thus we will need to set up a third-party repository to install a newer PHP version. We will use Webtatic repository.
Setup the Webtatic YUM repo:
sudo rpm -Uvh https://mirror.webtatic.com/yum/el7/webtatic-release.rpm
Install PHP, as well as the necessary PHP extensions:
sudo yum install -y php72w php72w-cli php72w-fpm php72w-common php72w-gd php72w-json php72w-mbstring php72w-mcrypt php72w-mysql php72w-xmlrpc php72w-recode
Check the PHP version:
php --version
# PHP 7.2.12 (cli) (built: Nov 11 2018 14:54:16) ( NTS )
# Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group
# Zend Engine v3.2.0, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies
Start and enable PHP-FPM service:
sudo systemctl start php-fpm.service
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm.service
Step 2 - Install MariaDB
Install MariaDB database server:
sudo yum install -y mariadb-server
Check the MariaDB version:
mysql --version
# mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 5.5.60-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using readline 5.1
Start and enable MariaDB service:
sudo systemctl start mariadb.service
sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service
Run
mysql_secure installation script to improve MariaDB security and set the password for MariaDB
root user:
sudo mysql_secure_installation
Answer all the questions as shown below:
Enter current password for root (enter for none):
Set root password? [Y/n]: Y
Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]: Y
Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n]: Y
Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n]: Y
Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]: Y
Log into MariaDB shell as the user root:
mysql -u root -p
# Enter password
Create a MariaDB database and user that you will use for your installation of InvoicePlane, and remember the credentials:
CREATE DATABASE dbname;
GRANT ALL ON dbname.* TO 'username' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit from MariaDB shell:
quit
Step 3 - Install NGINX
Install Nginx web server:
sudo yum install -y nginx
Check the NGINX version:
nginx -v
# nginx version: nginx/1.12.2
Start and enable Nginx service:
sudo systemctl start nginx.service
sudo systemctl enable nginx.service
Configure NGINX for InvoicePlane. Run
sudo vim /etc/nginx/conf.d/invoiceplane.conf and populate the file with the following configuration:
server {
listen 80;
listen [::]:80;
server_name example.com;
root /var/www/invoiceplane;
index index.php index.html;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
fastcgi_index index.php;
try_files $uri =404;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
}
}
Test the NGINX configuration:
sudo nginx -t
Reload NGINX:
sudo systemctl reload nginx.service
Step 4 - Install InvoicePlane
Download the latest stable version of InvoicePlane and extract the archive:
sudo mkdir -p /var/www
cd /var/www
sudo curl -O -J -L https://invoiceplane.com/download/v1.5.9
sudo unzip v1.5.9.zip
sudo rm v1.5.9.zip
sudo mv ip invoiceplane
Navigate to
/var/www/invoiceplane folder:
cd /var/www/invoiceplane
Make a copy of the
ipconfig.php.example file and rename the copy to
ipconfig.php:
sudo cp ipconfig.php.example ipconfig.php
Open the
ipconfig.php file and add your URL in it:
sudo vim ipconfig.php
# Something like this
IP_URL=http://example.com
Change ownership of the
/var/www/invoiceplane directory to
nginx:
sudo chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/invoiceplane
Run
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf and set the user and group to
nginx. Initially, they will be set to
apache:
sudo vim /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
# user = nginx
# group = nginx
Run
sudo vim /etc/php.ini and set
date.timezone:
date.timezone = Region/City
Restart the PHP-FPM service:
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm.service
Run the InvoicePlane installer from your web browser and follow the instructions:
http://example.com/index.php/setup
Once the installation has finished, you may log into InvoicePlane using the email address and password you have chosen during the installation.
If you want to secure your installation, you may disable the setup. To do so, replace the line
DISABLE_SETUP=false with
DISABLE_SETUP=true in your
ipconfig.php file.
Step 5 - Complete the InvoicePlane setup
InvoicePlane is now installed and configured, it's time to access their web installation wizard.
Open your web browser and type the URL http://example.com. You will be redirected to the following page:
Now, click on the Setup button. You should see the following page:
Next, choose the language and click on the Continue button. You should see the following page:
Next, click on the Continue button. You should see the following page:
Here, provide your database details and click on the Try Again button. You should see the following page:
Now, click on the Continue button. You should see the following page:
Now, click on the Continue button. You should see the following page:
Now, provide all the required details, then click on the Continue button. Once the installation is completed, you should see the following page:
Now, click on the Login button to access InvoicePlane administration.