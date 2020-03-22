Use Cloudformation to create an RDS MySql Instance on AWS

The AWS Relational Database Service (RDS AWS) is a web service that makes it easier to set up & operate a relational database in the cloud. To understand more about RDS search for "How to setup an RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql ) instance on AWS" article.

AWS CloudFormation allows us to use programming languages (yaml/json) or a simple text file to model and provision all the resources needed for our applications. This gives us a single source of truth for our AWS resources.

In this article, we will see the steps to create an RDS MySql Instance using Cloudformation Stack.

Pre-requisites

AWS Account ( Create if you don’t have one). Basic understanding of Cloudformation Stack. Basic understanding of RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql ) instance on AWS.

What will we do?

Login to AWS. Create an RDS MySql Instance using Cloudformation Stack

Login to AWS

Click here to go to AWS Login Page.

When we hit the above link, we will see a web page as follows where we are required to login using our login details.

Once we login into AWS successfully, we will see the main console with all the services listed.

Create an RDS MySql Instance using Cloudformation.

Before we create an instance using Cloudformation Stack, copy the code from the following block or download the template from here and save it on your local machine.

--- AWSTemplateFormatVersion: '2010-09-09' Description: This stack creates an RDS MySql 5.7 Instance Parameters: Owner: Description: Enter the Name of the owner for this Stack. Type: String Default: Name VPC: Description: Select VPC form the available VPCs in your account. Type: AWS::EC2::VPC::Id PrivateSubnet1: Description: Select Private Subnet 1. Type: AWS::EC2::Subnet::Id PrivateSubnet2: Description: Select Private Subnet 2. Type: AWS::EC2::Subnet::Id PrivateSubnet3: Description: Select Private Subnet 3. Type: AWS::EC2::Subnet::Id MasterUsername: Description: Database administration name. Type: String Default: rdsroot MasterUserPassword: NoEcho: 'true' Description: Database administration password. Type: String MinLength: '8' AllowedPattern: "[a-zA-Z0-9!?]*" ConstraintDescription: Must only contain upper and lowercase letters and numbers BackupRetentionPeriod: Description: Enter Backup Retention Period in Days. Type: Number Default: '5' MultiAvailabilityZone: Description: Do you want to Enable Multi Availability Zones? Type: String Default: 'true' AllowedValues: - 'true' - 'false' TcpPort: Description: Enter RDS Listening TCP Port number. Type: Number Default: '3306' PreferredBackupWindow: Description: Enter Preferred Backup Window Time. Type: String Default: 15:00-17:00 PreferredMaintenanceWindow: Description: Enter Preferred Maintenance Window Time. Type: String Default: Sun:18:00-Sun:22:00 AllocatedStorage: Default: '15' Description: Enter the size of the database (Gb) Type: Number MinValue: '5' MaxValue: '6144' ConstraintDescription: Must be between 5-6144 SnapshotOnDelete: Description: Do you want to create a Snapshot on instance delete? Type: String Default: 'true' AllowedValues: - 'true' - 'false' AutoMinorVersionUpgrade: Description: Do you want to allow automatic minor version upgrade? Type: String Default: 'true' AllowedValues: - 'true' - 'false' InstanceType: Description: Select Instance Type. Type: String Default: db.t2.micro ConstraintDescription: Must be a valid EC2 instance type. Mappings: Settings: MySQL: Engine: MySQL Version: '5.7' Conditions: ConfigureSnapshotOnDelete: Fn::Equals: - Ref: SnapshotOnDelete - 'true' Metadata: AWS::CloudFormation::Interface: ParameterGroups: - Label: default: Ownership Parameters: - Owner - Label: default: Network Configuration Parameters: - VPC - PrivateSubnet1 - PrivateSubnet2 - PrivateSubnet3 - Label: default: RDS Configuration Parameters: - InstanceType - MasterUsername - MasterUserPassword - BackupRetentionPeriod - PreferredBackupWindow - PreferredMaintenanceWindow - SnapshotOnDelete - AllocatedStorage - AutoMinorVersionUpgrade - TcpPort - MultiAvailabilityZone ParameterLabels: Owner: default: Team or Individual Owner InstanceType: default: Instance Type PrivateSubnet1: default: Private Subnet 1 PrivateSubnet2: default: Private Subnet 2 PrivateSubnet3: default: Private Subnet 3 MasterUsername: default: Master Username MasterUserPassword: default: Master User Password BackupRetentionPeriod: default: Backup Retention Period PreferredBackupWindow: default: Preferred Backup Window PreferredMaintenanceWindow: default: Preferred Maintenance Window AllocatedStorage: default: Allocated Storage AutoMinorVersionUpgrade: default: Auto Minor Version Upgrade TcpPort: default: TCP Port MultiAvailabilityZone: default: Multi Availability Zone? SnapshotOnDelete: default: Snapshot On Delete? Resources: RDSAccessSecurityGroup: Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroup Properties: GroupDescription: Instance to RDS Access VpcId: Ref: VPC Tags: - Key: Name Value: Fn::Join: - '' - - Ref: AWS::StackName - "-rds" - Key: Owner Value: Ref: Owner AccessSecurityGroupIngress: Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroupIngress DependsOn: RDSAccessSecurityGroup Properties: GroupId: Ref: RDSAccessSecurityGroup IpProtocol: tcp FromPort: Ref: TcpPort ToPort: Ref: TcpPort SourceSecurityGroupId: Ref: RDSAccessSecurityGroup DbSubnetGroup: Type: AWS::RDS::DBSubnetGroup Properties: DBSubnetGroupDescription: Fn::Join: - '' - - 'RDS Subnet Group for ' - Ref: AWS::StackName SubnetIds: - Ref: PrivateSubnet1 - Ref: PrivateSubnet2 - Ref: PrivateSubnet3 Tags: - Key: Name Value: Ref: AWS::StackName - Key: Owner Value: Ref: Owner DbInstance: Type: AWS::RDS::DBInstance DeletionPolicy: Snapshot DependsOn: - DbSubnetGroup - RDSAccessSecurityGroup Properties: AllocatedStorage: Ref: AllocatedStorage AllowMajorVersionUpgrade: 'false' AutoMinorVersionUpgrade: Ref: AutoMinorVersionUpgrade BackupRetentionPeriod: Ref: BackupRetentionPeriod DBInstanceClass: Ref: InstanceType DBInstanceIdentifier: Ref: AWS::StackName DBSubnetGroupName: Ref: DbSubnetGroup Engine: Fn::FindInMap: - Settings - MySQL - Engine EngineVersion: Fn::FindInMap: - Settings - MySQL - Version MasterUsername: Ref: MasterUsername MasterUserPassword: Ref: MasterUserPassword MultiAZ: Ref: MultiAvailabilityZone Port: Ref: TcpPort PreferredBackupWindow: Ref: PreferredBackupWindow PreferredMaintenanceWindow: Ref: PreferredMaintenanceWindow PubliclyAccessible: 'false' StorageEncrypted: 'false' StorageType: gp2 VPCSecurityGroups: - Ref: RDSAccessSecurityGroup Tags: - Key: Name Value: Ref: AWS::StackName - Key: Owner Value: Ref: Owner Outputs: Owner: Description: Team or Individual that Owns this Formation. Value: Ref: Owner VPC: Description: VPC Used Value: Ref: VPC RDSHostname: Description: RDS Hostname Value: Fn::GetAtt: - DbInstance - Endpoint.Address RDSPort: Description: RDS Port Value: Fn::GetAtt: - DbInstance - Endpoint.Port DbSubnetGroup: Description: DB Subnet Group Created. Value: Ref: DbSubnetGroup RDSAccessSecurityGroup: Description: RDS Access Security Group Created. Value: Ref: RDSAccessSecurityGroup PrivateSubnet1: Description: Private Subnet 1 Deployment Value: Ref: PrivateSubnet1 PrivateSubnet2: Description: Private Subnet 2 Deployment Value: Ref: PrivateSubnet2 PrivateSubnet3: Description: Private Subnet 3 Deployment Value: Ref: PrivateSubnet3 BackupRetentionPeriod: Description: Backup Retention Period in Days Value: Ref: BackupRetentionPeriod MultiAvailabilityZone: Description: Enable Multi Availability Zones? Value: Ref: MultiAvailabilityZone SnapshotOnDelete: Description: Create Snapshot on Delete? Value: Ref: SnapshotOnDelete PreferredBackupWindow: Description: Preferred Backup Window Value: Ref: PreferredBackupWindow PreferredMaintenanceWindow: Description: Preferred Maintenance Window Value: Ref: PreferredMaintenanceWindow AllocatedStorage: Description: Allocated Storage in GB Value: Ref: AllocatedStorage

Once you have the template with you on your local machine, go to the AWS console and click on "Services" from the top menu bar and search for "Cloudformation".

You will see the main cloudformation dashboard as follows. Click on "Create Stack" button to create a stack to create an RDS MySql Instance.

Click on "Upload a template file" radio button and select the template that you have saved from your local machine and click on "Next" button.

Specify a name of your choice to the stack and fill in the required details and click on "Next" to proceed further.

You can provide the tags to Cloudformation Stack which can be applied to the RDS MySql Instance which will get created by the stack. Click on "Next" to proceed.

Scroll down and click on "Create stack" to create the stack.

The creation will take some time. You can see the action being taken under events.

To see the status of the RDS MySql instance being created, click on "Services" and search for "RDS".

On the main dashboard, click on "DB Instances".

Here, you can see that the status of the instance is "Modifying". This will take some time to get created and be ready for use.

In the Cloudformation Stack events, you can see that after some time, once the RDS MySql Instance gets created, the status is "CREATE_COMPLETE"

In the RDS Console, now you can see that the status is "Available".

To see more details about the RDS MySql Instance, click on the RDS MySql Instance --> Connectivity & Security.

To connect to the RDS MySql Instance, you can use the Endpoint provided by the instance.

Once the instance is no more needed, delete the Cloudformation Stack from the Cloudformation Main Dashboard to save on the cost.

Conclusion



In this article, we saw the steps to create an RDS MySql instance using Cloudformation Stack.